MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfoTypeDescription TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex TypeDescription Gets the order type as a string. string TypeDescription() const Return Value Order type as a string. Note The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. OrderType State