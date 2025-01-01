MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoVolume TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Volume Gets the volume of position. double Volume() const Return Value Volume of position. Note The position should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. Identifier PriceOpen