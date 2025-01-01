MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoPositionType TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState PositionType Gets the position type. ENUM_POSITION_TYPE PositionType() const Return Value Position type from ENUM_POSITION_TYPE enumeration. Note The position should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. TimeUpdateMsc TypeDescription