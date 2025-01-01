DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTerminalInfoIsFtpEnabled 

IsFtpEnabled

Gets the information about permission to send trade reports to FTP server and login specified in the terminal settings.

bool  IsFtpEnabled() const 

Return Value

true - sending trade reports to FTP server is allowed, otherwise - false.

Note

Permission to send trade reports is defined TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_FTP_ENABLED property).