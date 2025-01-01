- Build
Gets the information about permission to send trade reports to FTP server and login specified in the terminal settings.
|
bool IsFtpEnabled() const
Return Value
true - sending trade reports to FTP server is allowed, otherwise - false.
Note
Permission to send trade reports is defined TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_FTP_ENABLED property).