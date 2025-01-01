- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
TimeDoneMsc
Receives order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.
ulong TimeDoneMsc() const
Return Value
Order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.
Note
Historical order should be preliminarily selected for access using Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) method.