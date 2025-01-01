DocumentationSections
TimeDoneMsc

Receives order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.

ulong  TimeDoneMsc() const

Return Value

Order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.

Note

Historical order should be preliminarily selected for access using Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) method.