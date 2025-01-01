DocumentationSections
Opens a long position with specified parameters.

bool  Buy(
   double        volume,          // position volume
   const string  symbol=NULL,     // symbol
   double        price=0.0,       // execution price
   double        sl=0.0,          // stop loss price
   double        tp=0.0,          // take profit price
   const string  comment=""       // comment
   )

Parameters

volume

[in]  Requested position volume.

symbol=NULL

[in]  Position symbol. If it is not specified, the current symbol will be used.

price=0.0

[in]  Price. If the price is not specified, the current market Ask price will be used.

sl=0.0

[in]  Stop Loss price.

tp=0.0

[in]  Take Profit price.

comment=""

[in]  Comment.

Return Value

true - successful check of the structures, otherwise - false.

Note

Successful completion of the Buy(...) method does not always mean successful execution of the trade operation. It is necessary to check the result of trade request (trade server return code) using ResultRetcode() and value returned by ResultDeal().