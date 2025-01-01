Buy

Opens a long position with specified parameters.

bool Buy(

double volume,

const string symbol=NULL,

double price=0.0,

double sl=0.0,

double tp=0.0,

const string comment=""

)

Parameters

volume

[in] Requested position volume.

symbol=NULL

[in] Position symbol. If it is not specified, the current symbol will be used.

price=0.0

[in] Price. If the price is not specified, the current market Ask price will be used.

sl=0.0

[in] Stop Loss price.

tp=0.0

[in] Take Profit price.

comment=""

[in] Comment.

Return Value

true - successful check of the structures, otherwise - false.

Note

Successful completion of the Buy(...) method does not always mean successful execution of the trade operation. It is necessary to check the result of trade request (trade server return code) using ResultRetcode() and value returned by ResultDeal().