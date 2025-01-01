DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTradeBuyStop 

BuyStop

Places the pending order of Buy Stop type (buy at the price higher than current market price) with specified parameters.

bool  BuyStop(
   double                volume,                       // order volume
   double                price,                        // order price
   const string          symbol=NULL,                  // symbol
   double                sl=0.0,                       // stop loss price
   double                tp=0.0,                       // take profit price
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,     // order lifetime
   datetime              expiration=0,                 // order expiration time
   const string          comment=""                    // comment
   )

Parameters

volume

[in]  Requested order volume.

price

[in]  Order price.

symbol=NULL

[in]  Order symbol. If the symbol isn't specified, the current symbol will be used.

sl=0.0

[in]  Stop Loss price.

tp=0.0

[in]  Take Profit price.

type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC

[in]  Order lifetime from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME enumeration.

expiration=0

[in]  Order expiration time (used only if type_time=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED).

comment=""

[in]  Order comment.

Return Value

true - successful check of the structures, otherwise - false.

Note

Successful completion of the BuyStop(...) method does not always mean successful execution of the trade operation. It is necessary to check the result of trade request (trade server return code) using ResultRetcode() and value returned by ResultOrder().