- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
BuyStop
Places the pending order of Buy Stop type (buy at the price higher than current market price) with specified parameters.
bool BuyStop(
Parameters
volume
[in] Requested order volume.
price
[in] Order price.
symbol=NULL
[in] Order symbol. If the symbol isn't specified, the current symbol will be used.
sl=0.0
[in] Stop Loss price.
tp=0.0
[in] Take Profit price.
type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC
[in] Order lifetime from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME enumeration.
expiration=0
[in] Order expiration time (used only if type_time=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED).
comment=""
[in] Order comment.
Return Value
true - successful check of the structures, otherwise - false.
Note
Successful completion of the BuyStop(...) method does not always mean successful execution of the trade operation. It is necessary to check the result of trade request (trade server return code) using ResultRetcode() and value returned by ResultOrder().