- Login
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- Leverage
- StopoutMode
- StopoutModeDescription
- MarginMode
- MarginModeDescription
- TradeAllowed
- TradeExpert
- LimitOrders
- Balance
- Credit
- Profit
- Equity
- Margin
- FreeMargin
- MarginLevel
- MarginCall
- MarginStopOut
- Name
- Server
- Currency
- Company
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- OrderProfitCheck
- MarginCheck
- FreeMarginCheck
- MaxLotCheck
OrderProfitCheck
The function calculates the profit for the current account, based on the parameters passed. The function is used for pre-evaluation of the result of a trade operation. The value is returned in the account currency.
|
double OrderProfitCheck(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Symbol for trade operation.
trade_operation
[in] Type of trade operation from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration.
volume
[in] Volume of trade operation.
price_open
[in] Open price.
price_close
[in] Close price.
Return Value
If successful, it returns amount of profit or EMPTY_VALUE in the case of error.