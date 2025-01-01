OrderProfitCheck

The function calculates the profit for the current account, based on the parameters passed. The function is used for pre-evaluation of the result of a trade operation. The value is returned in the account currency.

double OrderProfitCheck(

const string symbol,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE trade_operation,

double volume,

double price_open,

double price_close

) const

Parameters

symbol

[in] Symbol for trade operation.

trade_operation

[in] Type of trade operation from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration.

volume

[in] Volume of trade operation.

price_open

[in] Open price.

price_close

[in] Close price.

Return Value

If successful, it returns amount of profit or EMPTY_VALUE in the case of error.