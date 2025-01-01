MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoMarginCall LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck MarginCall Gets the level of margin for a deposit. double MarginCall() const Return Value Level of margin for a deposit. MarginLevel MarginStopOut