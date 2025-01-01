MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfoTypeTimeDescription TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex TypeTimeDescription Gets the order type by expiration time as a string. string TypeTimeDescription() const Return Value Order type by expiration time as a string. Note The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. TypeTime Magic