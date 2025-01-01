- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
TimeSetupMsc
Receives the time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.
|
ulong TimeSetupMsc() const
Return Value
The time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.
Note
Historical order should be preliminarily selected for access using Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) method.