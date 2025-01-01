DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfoTimeSetupMsc 

TimeSetupMsc

Receives the time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.

ulong  TimeSetupMsc() const

Return Value

The time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.

Note

Historical order should be preliminarily selected for access using Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) method.