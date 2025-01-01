MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoTypeDescription TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState TypeDescription Gets the position type as a string. string TypeDescription() const Return Value Position type as a string. Note The position should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. PositionType Magic