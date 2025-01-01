MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoPriceCurrent TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState PriceCurrent Gets the current price by position symbol. double PriceCurrent() const Return Value Current price by position symbol. Note The position should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. TakeProfit Commission