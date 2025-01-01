MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoStopLoss TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState StopLoss Gets the Stop Loss price of the position. double StopLoss() const Return Value The Stop Loss price of the position. Note The position should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. PriceOpen TakeProfit