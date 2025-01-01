MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTerminalInfoCommonDataPath
- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
CommonDataPath
Gets the common data folder of all client terminals installed on the computer.
string CommonDataPath() const
Return Value
Common data folder of all installed terminals.
Note
The common data folder of all installed terminals is defined by TerminalInfoString() function (COMMON_DATA_PATH property).