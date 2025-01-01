DocumentationSections
Gets the common data folder of all client terminals installed on the computer.

string  CommonDataPath() const 

Return Value

Common data folder of all installed terminals.

Note

The common data folder of all installed terminals is defined by TerminalInfoString() function (COMMON_DATA_PATH property).