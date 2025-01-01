MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoTradeAllowed LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck TradeAllowed Gets the flag of trade allowance. bool TradeAllowed() const Return Value Flag of trade allowance. MarginModeDescription TradeExpert