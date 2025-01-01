MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTerminalInfoIsConnected BuildIsConnectedIsDLLsAllowedIsTradeAllowedIsEmailEnabledIsFtpEnabledMaxBarsCodePageCPUCoresMemoryPhysicalMemoryTotalMemoryAvailableMemoryUsedIsX64OpenCLSupportDiskSpaceLanguageNameCompanyPathDataPathCommonDataPathInfoIntegerInfoString IsConnected Gets the information about connection to trade server. bool IsConnected() const Return Value true - the terminal is connected to a trade server, otherwise - false. Note Connection status is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_CONNECTED property). Build IsDLLsAllowed