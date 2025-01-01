MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoCredit LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck Credit Gets the amount of given credit. double Credit() const Return Value Amount of given credit (in deposit currency). Balance Profit