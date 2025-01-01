MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoSymbol TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Symbol Gets the name of position symbol. string Symbol() const Return Value Name of position symbol. Note The position should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. Profit Comment