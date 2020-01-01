history_orders_get

Get orders from trading history with the ability to filter by ticket or position. There are three call options.

Call specifying a time interval. Return all orders falling within the specified interval.

history_orders_get(

date_from,

date_to,

group="GROUP"

)

Call specifying the order ticket. Return an order with the specified ticket.

history_orders_get(

ticket=TICKET

)

Call specifying the position ticket. Return all orders with a position ticket specified in the ORDER_POSITION_ID property.

history_orders_get(

position=POSITION

)

Parameters

date_from

[in] Date the orders are requested from. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Required unnamed parameter is specified first.

date_to

[in] Date, up to which the orders are requested. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Required unnamed parameter is specified second.

group="GROUP"

[in] The filter for arranging a group of necessary symbols. Optional named parameter. If the group is specified, the function returns only orders meeting a specified criteria for a symbol name.

ticket=TICKET

[in] Order ticket that should be received. Optional parameter. If not specified, the filter is not applied.

position=POSITION

[in] Ticket of a position (stored in ORDER_POSITION_ID) all orders should be received for. Optional parameter. If not specified, the filter is not applied.

Return Value

Return info in the form of a named tuple structure (namedtuple). Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The function allows receiving all history orders within a specified period in a single call similar to the HistoryOrdersTotal and HistoryOrderSelect tandem.

The group parameter may contain several comma separated conditions. A condition can be set as a mask using '*'. The logical negation symbol '!' can be used for an exclusion. All conditions are applied sequentially, which means conditions of including to a group should be specified first followed by an exclusion condition. For example, group="*, !EUR" means that deals for all symbols should be selected first and the ones containing "EUR" in symbol names should be excluded afterwards.

Example:

from datetime import datetime

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

import pandas as pd

pd.set_option('display.max_columns', 500) # number of columns to be displayed

pd.set_option('display.width', 1500) # max table width to display

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)

print()

# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# get the number of orders in history

from_date=datetime(2020,1,1)

to_date=datetime.now()

history_orders=mt5.history_orders_get(from_date, to_date, group="*GBP*")

if history_orders==None:

print("No history orders with group=\"*GBP*\", error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))

elif len(history_orders)>0:

print("history_orders_get({}, {}, group=\"*GBP*\")={}".format(from_date,to_date,len(history_orders)))

print()



# display all historical orders by a position ticket

position_id=530218319

position_history_orders=mt5.history_orders_get(position=position_id)

if position_history_orders==None:

print("No orders with position #{}".format(position_id))

print("error code =",mt5.last_error())

elif len(position_history_orders)>0:

print("Total history orders on position #{}: {}".format(position_id,len(position_history_orders)))

# display all historical orders having a specified position ticket

for position_order in position_history_orders:

print(position_order)

print()

# display these orders as a table using pandas.DataFrame

df=pd.DataFrame(list(position_history_orders),columns=position_history_orders[0]._asdict().keys())

df.drop(['time_expiration','type_time','state','position_by_id','reason','volume_current','price_stoplimit','sl','tp'], axis=1, inplace=True)

df['time_setup'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time_setup'], unit='s')

df['time_done'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time_done'], unit='s')

print(df)



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()



Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29



history_orders_get(2020-01-01 00:00:00, 2020-03-25 17:17:32.058795, group="*GBP*")=14



Total history orders on position #530218319: 2

TradeOrder(ticket=530218319, time_setup=1582282114, time_setup_msc=1582282114681, time_done=1582303777, time_done_msc=1582303777582, time_expiration=0, ...

TradeOrder(ticket=535548147, time_setup=1583176242, time_setup_msc=1583176242265, time_done=1583176242, time_done_msc=1583176242265, time_expiration=0, ...



ticket time_setup time_setup_msc time_done time_done_msc type type_filling magic position_id volume_initial price_open price_current symbol comment external_id

0 530218319 2020-02-21 10:48:34 1582282114681 2020-02-21 16:49:37 1582303777582 2 2 0 530218319 0.01 0.97898 0.97863 USDCHF

1 535548147 2020-03-02 19:10:42 1583176242265 2020-03-02 19:10:42 1583176242265 1 0 0 530218319 0.01 0.95758 0.95758 USDCHF

See also

history_deals_total, history_deals_get