Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul—revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil, the Spirit Boundary, and the Soul Core. Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressure, balance, and transition without noise.

The Ectoplasmic Veil represents elevated spiritual tension—zones where market energy stretches beyond equilibrium. The Spirit Boundary reflects the opposing force, defining containment and exhaustion levels. Between them, the Soul Core acts as the heartbeat of the market, oscillating smoothly to express internal strength and directional conviction. Fixed spectral levels provide visual anchors, allowing you to judge whether the soul is wandering, anchored, or approaching a decisive shift.

How to Use

Observe the Soul Core first. Its rise and fall describe the underlying strength of the current phase rather than short-term spikes.

When the Soul Core moves decisively relative to the spirit zone’s center, it often precedes meaningful directional intent.

Enable the optional Soul Matrix Panel for a high-level ethereal readout of current conditions without cluttering the chart.

Universal Soul Reaper is best used as a decision enhancer, not a standalone trigger. Pair it with structure, timing, or higher-timeframe context to harvest only when the soul aligns.

# Please test before purchase