How Secure Is It to Buy MQL5 Market Products?
MQL5 Market is a service designed for highly secure purchasing of Expert Advisors, indicators and other applications. The entire purchase process (from placing a product on Market up to its downloading to the terminal) is heavily protected. You will be able to use the application in MetaTrader 5 terminal immediately after you pay for it. It will be available to you at all times.
Market is regulated by special rules protecting all service users. First of all, Market sellers must meet rigid requirements. They must also pass additional registration specifying actual contact details, phone numbers and submitting identity documents. All specified data is verified before a seller is allowed to start selling applications on MQL5 Market.
Security of published products is also considered. For example, a product should not use dll libraries, which can be used as tools for frauds. Besides, products are checked for malicious code and operability. Products violating the rules will not be published in Market. Therefore, you are protected from malware.
Besides, you can test an application. Each Market product has its free demo version. It can be tested in the strategy tester and receive a detailed report on the product and its parameters. Thus, you will be able to check the program in action before purchasing it.
Payments are based on our own payment system of MQL5.community website. SSL protocol and payment confirmation via SMS messages are used to ensure security of all transactions. Users should register on www.mql5.com and deposit their accounts in any convenient way to start using MQL5 Market.
Keep in mind that a purchased application will be bound to your computer by a unique installation code. Thus, even if intruders gain access to your program, they will not be able to use it, as it will not run on another computer. This solution helps to protect the interests of application developers. On the other hand, you will always be able to activate a purchased application on any three computers.
We have launched the service for selling MetaTrader 5 trading applications paying much attention to security issues. We have minimized all associated risks to allow you to concentrate on more important matters - searching for the most suitable trading robot!
We also recommend following articles dedicated to Market:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/576
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I bought Custom Panel indicator, which worked for me for a couple of weeks and died, now the terminal says the product was purchased but not installed on the disc, and when trying to download it, it replies that you don't have enough funds on your account.I contacted service desk, no reaction, no one can help me on the forum.
The terminal says that you do not have enough funds on your account.I appealed to the service desk,no reaction,no one can help on the forum.The whole situation gives me bad thoughts.I do not want to blame anyone but it all looks very unsightly.One thing I can say for sure is that I will not use this service anymore,and I do not recommend it to anyone. (someone can't rest on Mavrodi's laurels?)
What's that indicator?
Search doesn't work? Found it in two clicks. ))
Japanese God.
75 credits for that? :-)
I'm asking 19 for a nice panel. : And then I think it's expensive....
The link is to this market.
I'd rather delete the link
but in comparison VirtualTradePad "Signals style" is much more beautiful and better.
Japanese God.
it's kind of like you can build your own panel.
It's informational, with a custom set of information.
so it's kind of like you can build your own dashboard.
It's an information panel, with a custom set of information.
Oh, I see, so you can set your own signals.
Hmm. Thank you. That's a good idea.
But I still wouldn't ask for 75.....