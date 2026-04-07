SMC Analytics MT5

SMC All-in-One: Institutional Market Structure & Liquidity

The SMC (Smart Money Concept) Analytics Indicator is a comprehensive tool designed to automate your price action analysis. Instead of manually drawing levels, this indicator provides real-time labeling of internal and swing market structures, high-probability order blocks, and liquidity zones.

By identifying where institutional participants are likely placing orders, this indicator helps you find optimal Points of Interest (POI) for more precise entries and exits.

New to the indicator? Read our step-by-step [User Manual] on the MQL5 Blog for full parameter configurations. Want to master the strategy? Check out our official [SMC Trading Playbook] to learn how to identify high-probability setups using the indicator.

JOIN OUR TRADING COMMUNITY Connect with other traders using SMC Analytics, share chart templates, and optimize your setups together! SMC Analytics Public Channel : CLICK HERE *Note: This is a community space for sharing SMC strategies and optimization tips. For personal account activation or direct technical support, please send me a private message instead.*

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Key Trading Benefits

Automated Mapping: Instantly identify BOS and CHoCH without manual bias.

Liquidity Tracking: Spot Equal Highs and Lows (EQH/EQL) where "stop hunting" typically occurs.

Imbalance Detection: Find Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to identify market inefficiencies.

Supply & Demand: Automatically plot Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks with customizable depth.

Premium vs. Discount: Always know if you are buying at a discount or selling at a premium relative to the current range.

Core Features

Real-Time Structure: Full labeling of Internal and Swing structures (BOS/CHoCH).

Order Blocks: Detects both Bullish and Bearish blocks with a "most recent" filter.

Fair Value Gaps: Highlights imbalances with an "Auto Threshold" to filter noise.

MTF Highs/Lows: Displays Daily, Weekly, and Monthly levels as significant horizontal support/resistance.

Premium & Discount Zones: Visual range tool showing Equilibrium for better RR (Risk/Reward) ratios.

Alerts: Stay informed with notifications for swing structure breaks and key market conditions.

Technical Settings

Mode: Toggle between Historical (backtesting) and Present (cleaner live trading).

Confluence Filter: Filter out non-significant internal breakouts to avoid "fakeouts."

Swing Points: Optional labels for HH, HL, LH, and LL.

FVG Customization: Select specific timeframes for gap detection and extend boxes for future price interaction.

Bars Confirmation: Set the sensitivity for EQH/EQL detection.

Styling: Full control over colors and candle plotting based on current market structure.