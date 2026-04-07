SMC Analytics MT5

5

SMC All-in-One: Institutional Market Structure & Liquidity

The SMC (Smart Money Concept) Analytics Indicator is a comprehensive tool designed to automate your price action analysis. Instead of manually drawing levels, this indicator provides real-time labeling of internal and swing market structures, high-probability order blocks, and liquidity zones.

By identifying where institutional participants are likely placing orders, this indicator helps you find optimal Points of Interest (POI) for more precise entries and exits.

New to the indicator? Read our step-by-step [User Manual] on the MQL5 Blog for full parameter configurations.

Want to master the strategy? Check out our official [SMC Trading Playbook] to learn how to identify high-probability setups using the indicator.

JOIN OUR TRADING COMMUNITY

Connect with other traders using SMC Analytics, share chart templates, and optimize your setups together!

SMC Analytics Public Channel : CLICK HERE

*Note: This is a community space for sharing SMC strategies and optimization tips. For personal account activation or direct technical support, please send me a private message instead.*

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Key Trading Benefits

  • Automated Mapping: Instantly identify BOS and CHoCH without manual bias.

  • Liquidity Tracking: Spot Equal Highs and Lows (EQH/EQL) where "stop hunting" typically occurs.

  • Imbalance Detection: Find Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to identify market inefficiencies.

  • Supply & Demand: Automatically plot Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks with customizable depth.

  • Premium vs. Discount: Always know if you are buying at a discount or selling at a premium relative to the current range.

Core Features

  • Real-Time Structure: Full labeling of Internal and Swing structures (BOS/CHoCH).

  • Order Blocks: Detects both Bullish and Bearish blocks with a "most recent" filter.

  • Fair Value Gaps: Highlights imbalances with an "Auto Threshold" to filter noise.

  • MTF Highs/Lows: Displays Daily, Weekly, and Monthly levels as significant horizontal support/resistance.

  • Premium & Discount Zones: Visual range tool showing Equilibrium for better RR (Risk/Reward) ratios.

  • Alerts: Stay informed with notifications for swing structure breaks and key market conditions.

Technical Settings

  • Mode: Toggle between Historical (backtesting) and Present (cleaner live trading).

  • Confluence Filter: Filter out non-significant internal breakouts to avoid "fakeouts."

  • Swing Points: Optional labels for HH, HL, LH, and LL.

  • FVG Customization: Select specific timeframes for gap detection and extend boxes for future price interaction.

  • Bars Confirmation: Set the sensitivity for EQH/EQL detection.

  • Styling: Full control over colors and candle plotting based on current market structure.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Why Choose This Indicator?

Built following the success of our popular Fair Value Gap script, this All-in-One version combines every essential SMC pillar into a single, optimized tool. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this utility clears the clutter and lets you focus on the "Smart Money" trail.

Level up your technical analysis—download the SMC All-in-One today.


Reviews 35
fakourfard
4
fakourfard 2026.08.07 12:54 
 

This is a very good indicator, and I use it in my trading. It offers great features and impressive accuracy. The developer also provides fast and regular updates. Thank you!

Ubi Ubana
18
Ubi Ubana 2026.08.05 15:03 
 

The tool is really helpful, thanks

HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2026.08.04 05:36 
 

very useful and supporting tool many thanks

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fakourfard
4
fakourfard 2026.08.07 12:54 
 

This is a very good indicator, and I use it in my trading. It offers great features and impressive accuracy. The developer also provides fast and regular updates. Thank you!

kemitchie
14
kemitchie 2026.08.06 01:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ubi Ubana
18
Ubi Ubana 2026.08.05 15:03 
 

The tool is really helpful, thanks

HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2026.08.04 05:36 
 

very useful and supporting tool many thanks

Muh Kahveci
38
Muh Kahveci 2026.08.03 09:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mgl5fjn
746
mgl5fjn 2026.08.02 09:13 
 

convincing tool, use it in my life trading!

DarrenNash1973
14
DarrenNash1973 2026.07.30 08:13 
 

One of the best indicators I've used over the years, spot on for key level entries, definitely give it a go, you will be pleasantly surprised and the fact that it is not behind a pay wall makes its really special! Thank you so much!

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.07.30 11:34
Thank you for the support! So glad the key levels are bringing value to your setup. Wish you green pips ahead!
atom55
34
atom55 2026.07.30 02:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alex71
41
Alex71 2026.07.29 13:20 
 

Good product. Very helpful in assessing the situation and making a decision. Thanks to the author for the development.

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.07.30 03:53
Appreciate the kind words! I'm glad it's helping you read the charts. :)
Shesh Raj
38
Shesh Raj 2026.07.29 07:31 
 

This SMC indicator is a game changer. Auto-maps BOS/CHoCH and finds OB/FVG instantly. Super clean visuals and perfect for scalping or swing trading. Saves hours of manual charting. Highly recommend it

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.07.30 03:51
Thanks for the review. Our goal was to cut down the screen time and make structure mapping objective. Glad it's doing exactly that for you. Trade safe :)
Victorai
26
Victorai 2026.07.28 06:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.07.30 11:46
Thanks for putting the indicator through a full month of testing. The detection logic is intentionally strict to filter out 'noise' FVGs, which is why it sometimes bypasses what visually looks like a clear gap near the current price. That said, I hear your point on proximity. So I’ve published a version update (v3.98) to slightly increase the base FVG sensitivity and give traders with different styles total control based on their own noise tolerance. We’ve added 3 customizable parameters (FVGThresholdMultiplier, FVGManualThreshold, and FVGMinGapPoints) so you can fine-tune FVG detection, gap size, and filters precisely to your preference. The update is now live.
Ei8
59
Ei8 2026.07.18 21:46 
 

Whoa this is an extremely valuable indicator if you know how to trade SMC like hot damn. It's not telling you buy/sell signal so keep your expectation straight. Only if you know how to trade SMC then this becomes valuable in terms of saving me time eyeballing all the POIs. It's now a must have in my every chart.

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.07.19 08:06
Thanks a lot! It really means a lot to hear that you appreciate the effort put into this indicator. I'm happy it's become a useful part of your trading workflow. Wishing you all the best in your trading!
Arapweri
44
Arapweri 2026.07.17 20:29 
 

A nice one

RAMINT36
14
RAMINT36 2026.07.17 12:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gayakvad Hansaben Sumanbhai
460
Gayakvad Hansaben Sumanbhai 2026.07.17 11:56 
 

good work

devonfer
26
devonfer 2026.07.16 00:32 
 

Almost in tears reviewing this indicator. In all hundreds of indicators I have tried over the last 7yrs trading this makes the most sense and has contributed significantly to me becoming consistently profitable. The levels from FVG,Liquidity,equilibrium, Discount and premium work wonders. Not sure how you learned institutional levels but God truly blessed you with the gift. Thank you for sharing your wealth with the world. Its scary real how accurate the algorithmic operations analyze these levels regardless of the instrument. As you said, patience & risk management are key to awaiting setups with confirmation candles. I just want to sincerely say thank you 🥲.

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.07.16 10:33
Thank you so much for this incredible feedback—reading this truly means the world to me. Building an algorithm that accurately maps out FVG and liquidity across any instrument was a massive challenge, but seeing it click for an experienced trader like you is the ultimate reward. However, the indicator only provides the roadmap. Your discipline, patience, and risk management are what actually secure the profits. Keep trusting your execution, and please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any feedback for future updates. God bless and trade safe!
tinhdang9x
14
tinhdang9x 2026.07.15 07:09 
 

Cảm ơn bạn vì chỉ báo cho cộng đồng

Erfan Alipour
20
Erfan Alipour 2026.07.14 17:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AHT TAR
456
AHT TAR 2026.07.12 05:46 
 

Thank you for This Indicator

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.07.12 06:29
You're very welcome! Glad you find it useful. Happy trading!
unlxp007
14
unlxp007 2026.07.11 05:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.07.12 06:28
哈哈确实，很多人的痛点就是 TradingView 的指标在 MT5 上找不到。很高兴能帮到你，谢谢你的好评！
12
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