Power Candles MT5

Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market

Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions.

One Logic for All Markets

Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols. The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex pair or a non-Forex market and applies the appropriate strength model internally.

Forex and Gold use FX Power Delta values (absolute range up to 100)

use FX Power Delta values (absolute range up to 100) Indices, Crypto and CFDs use IX Power Strength values (absolute range up to 50)

The required strength calculations are embedded directly into Power Candles. No additional indicators are required for the candle coloring or signal logic.

Strength States Instead of Price Noise

Each candle is classified into one of nine clearly defined strength states:

Neutral

Light, Medium, Strong, Extreme Bearish

Light, Medium, Strong, Extreme Bullish

This state-based approach filters out random price fluctuations and focuses on meaningful market participation. It allows traders to recognize when a new directional phase is forming rather than reacting to isolated candles.

Built-In Entry Signals

Power Candles can optionally mark important strength transitions using arrows and alerts:

Exit from neutral conditions

Strength acceleration in the same direction

Confirmed direction flips

Return to neutral conditions

All signals are based on confirmed strength changes and do not repaint.

How to Trade Power Candles

Power Candles is designed to be traded as a strength-based trend confirmation tool, not as a single-candle signal.

Wait for the market to leave the neutral zone

Look for multiple candles forming in the same bullish or bearish color

Trade in the direction of the established strength phase

Use arrows and alerts as confirmation, not as standalone signals

The highest-quality setups occur when strength persists over several candles, indicating that a new trend phase is already in progress.

Integrated Information Panel

The built-in panel provides a transparent overview of the current market condition:

Symbol and calculation period

Current strength state

Current vs previous delta or strength value

Strength change

Duration of the current state

All values are fully aligned with FX Power and IX Power calculations and can be verified directly.

FX Power and IX Power Integration

Power Candles internally uses the same proven logic as FX Power and IX Power. While these indicators are not required to run Power Candles, they are the ideal complement for traders who want a full market overview.

FX Power MT5 – Currency strength matrix and trend overview for Forex and Gold





– Currency strength matrix and trend overview for Forex and Gold IX Power MT5 – Strength analysis for indices, crypto and non-Forex markets





Smart Stop – The Perfect Execution Companion

Using FX Power alongside Power Candles allows you to screen the market first and then execute trades directly on the chart with Power Candles.

Power Candles focuses on when to trade. For precise trade execution and risk management, it pairs perfectly with the Smart Stop Indicator.

Smart Stop automatically identifies statistically valid stop-loss levels based on real market behavior, making it the ideal execution layer once a strength-based entry has been confirmed.

Key Features

Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and CFDs

Automatic symbol-type detection

Embedded FX Power and IX Power logic

Non-repainting strength states

Strength-based candle coloring

Optional arrows and alerts

Movable information panel

Delta and strength values available in the Data Window

MetaTrader 5 compatible

Input Parameters Overview

Power Candles is fully functional out of the box. All inputs are optional fine-tuning tools for advanced users.

Calculation Settings

Defines the strength calculation period (default: 8 Hours)

Controls how many historical bars are processed

FX Power Delta Thresholds

Used automatically for Forex and Gold

Absolute values, range up to 100

Define Neutral, Light, Medium and Strong strength zones

IX Power Strength Thresholds

Used automatically for indices, crypto and non-Forex symbols

Absolute values, range up to 50

Define Neutral, Light, Medium and Strong strength zones

Arrow and Alert Settings

Optional arrows on strength transitions

Alerts for strength activation, acceleration and direction changes

Power Candles is designed for traders who want clean, strength-based entries without relying on lagging price-only signals.