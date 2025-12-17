Power Candles MT5
- Indicators
- Daniel Stein
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market
Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions.
One Logic for All Markets
Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols. The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex pair or a non-Forex market and applies the appropriate strength model internally.
- Forex and Gold use FX Power Delta values (absolute range up to 100)
- Indices, Crypto and CFDs use IX Power Strength values (absolute range up to 50)
The required strength calculations are embedded directly into Power Candles. No additional indicators are required for the candle coloring or signal logic.
Strength States Instead of Price Noise
Each candle is classified into one of nine clearly defined strength states:
- Neutral
- Light, Medium, Strong, Extreme Bearish
- Light, Medium, Strong, Extreme Bullish
This state-based approach filters out random price fluctuations and focuses on meaningful market participation. It allows traders to recognize when a new directional phase is forming rather than reacting to isolated candles.
Built-In Entry Signals
Power Candles can optionally mark important strength transitions using arrows and alerts:
- Exit from neutral conditions
- Strength acceleration in the same direction
- Confirmed direction flips
- Return to neutral conditions
All signals are based on confirmed strength changes and do not repaint.
How to Trade Power Candles
Power Candles is designed to be traded as a strength-based trend confirmation tool, not as a single-candle signal.
- Wait for the market to leave the neutral zone
- Look for multiple candles forming in the same bullish or bearish color
- Trade in the direction of the established strength phase
- Use arrows and alerts as confirmation, not as standalone signals
The highest-quality setups occur when strength persists over several candles, indicating that a new trend phase is already in progress.
Integrated Information Panel
The built-in panel provides a transparent overview of the current market condition:
- Symbol and calculation period
- Current strength state
- Current vs previous delta or strength value
- Strength change
- Duration of the current state
All values are fully aligned with FX Power and IX Power calculations and can be verified directly.
FX Power and IX Power Integration
Power Candles internally uses the same proven logic as FX Power and IX Power. While these indicators are not required to run Power Candles, they are the ideal complement for traders who want a full market overview.
- FX Power MT5 – Currency strength matrix and trend overview for Forex and Gold
- IX Power MT5 – Strength analysis for indices, crypto and non-Forex markets
Smart Stop – The Perfect Execution Companion
Power Candles focuses on when to trade. For precise trade execution and risk management, it pairs perfectly with the Smart Stop Indicator.
Smart Stop automatically identifies statistically valid stop-loss levels based on real market behavior, making it the ideal execution layer once a strength-based entry has been confirmed.
Key Features
- Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and CFDs
- Automatic symbol-type detection
- Embedded FX Power and IX Power logic
- Non-repainting strength states
- Strength-based candle coloring
- Optional arrows and alerts
- Movable information panel
- Delta and strength values available in the Data Window
- MetaTrader 5 compatible
Input Parameters Overview
Power Candles is fully functional out of the box. All inputs are optional fine-tuning tools for advanced users.
Calculation Settings
- Defines the strength calculation period (default: 8 Hours)
- Controls how many historical bars are processed
FX Power Delta Thresholds
- Used automatically for Forex and Gold
- Absolute values, range up to 100
- Define Neutral, Light, Medium and Strong strength zones
IX Power Strength Thresholds
- Used automatically for indices, crypto and non-Forex symbols
- Absolute values, range up to 50
- Define Neutral, Light, Medium and Strong strength zones
Arrow and Alert Settings
- Optional arrows on strength transitions
- Alerts for strength activation, acceleration and direction changes
Power Candles is designed for traders who want clean, strength-based entries without relying on lagging price-only signals.
I have All of the Stein Indicators (Because they ARE that good!) And for me, this Power Candles Indicator is the Crown Jewel, visually displaying the FX Power AND the IX Power algorithm on the chart and even providing Arrow Entry Points.... A beautiful and dynamic work of technical art.... AT THIS PRICE WITH 10 ACTIVATIONS? Thank you Mr Stein!