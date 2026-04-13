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Let's be honest first.

No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that.

SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the highest-probability price zones, and tells you exactly what the smart money footprint looks like right now — in plain language. You still make the decision. You still pull the trigger. But now you pull it with precision, not with hope.

What makes this different from every other indicator?

Most trading indicators do one thing. A moving average crosses. An oscillator hits a level. An arrow appears. You take the trade. You lose. You blame the indicator. Repeat.

SMC Intraday Formula combines multiple institutional concepts into a single, unified read of the market:

- Fibonacci Confluence Engine Not just any Fibonacci levels — the indicator dynamically anchors fib retracements to the most recent confirmed structure break (BOS or CHoCH). The golden pocket (0.618–0.786), the key 50% retrace, and the extension targets are always aligned with what the market is actually doing right now. When a new structure forms, the fibs automatically re-anchor.

- Smart Money Structure Detection Real-time Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) detection. The indicator tracks swing highs and swing lows, identifies when structure shifts from bullish to bearish (or vice versa), and labels every break on the chart. You see the market's skeleton — the bones that price respects.

- Confluence Scoring System Every bar gets a confluence score (0–100%) based on how many factors align: fib zone proximity, structure bias, premium/discount position, swing level proximity. High confluence + right zone = the setup you've been waiting for. The indicator tells you the score and explains the context.

- Market Narrative Panel This is where it gets special. A real-time narrative panel reads the market context and tells you — in plain English — what the market is doing and what to look for next. "STRONG BUY ZONE — Price in discount with high confluence. Look for a confirmation candle to enter." No guessing. No staring at 6 indicators trying to piece together a bias. One sentence. One read.

- Multi-Timeframe Bias Widget A compact MTF dashboard shows the structural bias (bullish/bearish/neutral) and confluence score across M1 through D1. When the higher timeframes align with your scalping timeframe, you have the wind at your back.

- Liquidity Sweep Detection Identifies when price sweeps beyond a swing high or low and reverses — the classic smart money trap. These are the moments where retail stops get hunted and institutional orders get filled. The indicator marks them in real time.

Who is this for?

Beginner scalpers who are overwhelmed by the number of concepts they need to learn. This indicator teaches you SMC and Fibonacci through its narrative panel — you learn by watching it read the market.

who are overwhelmed by the number of concepts they need to learn. This indicator teaches you SMC and Fibonacci through its narrative panel — you learn by watching it read the market. Intermediate traders who understand structure but need a tool to keep them disciplined and focused on high-confluence setups only.

who understand structure but need a tool to keep them disciplined and focused on high-confluence setups only. Active intraday traders who trade Gold, Bitcoin, or Forex on lower timeframes (M1–M30) and need fast, clear reads without chart clutter.