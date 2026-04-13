SMC Intraday Formula

5
  • Indicators
  • Kareem Abbas
    Kareem Abbas

    Kareem Abbas

    5 (42)
    I am newcomer to MQL5, while having over 12 years of real life experience in Algo trading. I have a strong belief that AI will add up and will be able to transform this niche by enabling smarter, data-driven decision-making. With a trader’s DNA at the core of my work, I focus on creating strategies
    2 products 2 signals
  • Version: 1.30
  • Updated: 6 August 2026
  • Activations: 20
Secure the Lowest Price Today.
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Let's be honest first.

No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that.

SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the highest-probability price zones, and tells you exactly what the smart money footprint looks like right now — in plain language. You still make the decision. You still pull the trigger. But now you pull it with precision, not with hope.

What makes this different from every other indicator?

Most trading indicators do one thing. A moving average crosses. An oscillator hits a level. An arrow appears. You take the trade. You lose. You blame the indicator. Repeat.

SMC Intraday Formula combines multiple institutional concepts into a single, unified read of the market:

- Fibonacci Confluence Engine Not just any Fibonacci levels — the indicator dynamically anchors fib retracements to the most recent confirmed structure break (BOS or CHoCH). The golden pocket (0.618–0.786), the key 50% retrace, and the extension targets are always aligned with what the market is actually doing right now. When a new structure forms, the fibs automatically re-anchor.

- Smart Money Structure Detection Real-time Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) detection. The indicator tracks swing highs and swing lows, identifies when structure shifts from bullish to bearish (or vice versa), and labels every break on the chart. You see the market's skeleton — the bones that price respects.

- Confluence Scoring System Every bar gets a confluence score (0–100%) based on how many factors align: fib zone proximity, structure bias, premium/discount position, swing level proximity. High confluence + right zone = the setup you've been waiting for. The indicator tells you the score and explains the context.

- Market Narrative Panel This is where it gets special. A real-time narrative panel reads the market context and tells you — in plain English — what the market is doing and what to look for next. "STRONG BUY ZONE — Price in discount with high confluence. Look for a confirmation candle to enter." No guessing. No staring at 6 indicators trying to piece together a bias. One sentence. One read.

- Multi-Timeframe Bias Widget A compact MTF dashboard shows the structural bias (bullish/bearish/neutral) and confluence score across M1 through D1. When the higher timeframes align with your scalping timeframe, you have the wind at your back.

- Liquidity Sweep Detection Identifies when price sweeps beyond a swing high or low and reverses — the classic smart money trap. These are the moments where retail stops get hunted and institutional orders get filled. The indicator marks them in real time.

Who is this for?

  • Beginner scalpers who are overwhelmed by the number of concepts they need to learn. This indicator teaches you SMC and Fibonacci through its narrative panel — you learn by watching it read the market.
  • Intermediate traders who understand structure but need a tool to keep them disciplined and focused on high-confluence setups only.
  • Active intraday traders who trade Gold, Bitcoin, or Forex on lower timeframes (M1–M30) and need fast, clear reads without chart clutter.

How we use it (our daily workflow)

  1. Open M5 or M15 chart. Check the MTF widget — are H1 and H4 aligned in the same direction?
  2. Read the narrative panel. Is the market in a "STRONG BUY ZONE" or "GOLDEN POCKET" area?
  3. Check the confluence score. Above 60%? Good. Below 40%? Wait.
  4. Look for a confirmation candle — engulfing, pin bar, or strong momentum candle in the direction of the bias.
  5. Enter with a stop below the swing low (for buys) or above the swing high (for sells).
  6. Target the Fibonacci extension level shown on the chart.

That's it. No 15 indicators. No conflicting signals. One chart. One read. One decision.

Reviews 24
Valentin Popa
587
Valentin Popa 2026.08.04 08:08 
 

Useful indicator at a decent price, it will help you wait for the pullback and show you the right levels. Author is a honest trader, you don't meet to many around here.

HUU VINH NGUYEN
733
HUU VINH NGUYEN 2026.07.17 03:50 
 

Very nice indi :-)

Brian Yee
45
Brian Yee 2026.07.11 04:32 
 

Overall good indicator. Will be great if can add in order blocks.

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Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
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Valentin Popa
587
Valentin Popa 2026.08.04 08:08 
 

Useful indicator at a decent price, it will help you wait for the pullback and show you the right levels. Author is a honest trader, you don't meet to many around here.

Justin Davis
956
Justin Davis 2026.07.23 02:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

HUU VINH NGUYEN
733
HUU VINH NGUYEN 2026.07.17 03:50 
 

Very nice indi :-)

Brian Yee
45
Brian Yee 2026.07.11 04:32 
 

Overall good indicator. Will be great if can add in order blocks.

张三
23
张三 2026.06.30 11:51 
 

我非常喜欢这个指标，他能帮我更好的看清方向和点位

kadir71kara
248
kadir71kara 2026.06.24 21:44 
 

The indicator is simply amazing! There is nothing else like it. It becomes even more powerful when you use the dedicated trading kit provided by Kareem. It can completely change the way you trade.

robert_chen
223
robert_chen 2026.06.17 02:26 
 

Excellent! Clean and very accurate signals. I made a great return on my first trade. I caught the move and made good profit. This is the best indicator I've used by far ! Thanks to the seller 🙂

Daren Pangilinan Razon
171
Daren Pangilinan Razon 2026.06.08 17:01 
 

It's great indicator.

nikkhalifah823
50
nikkhalifah823 2026.06.08 13:29 
 

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ salam SMC Intraday Magic is a very good indicator! 👍 As a beginner trader, I find it very easy to understand and use. The concepts are presented clearly, and the indicator helps me identify potential trading opportunities with more confidence. I've tried many indicators before, and honestly, most of them were confusing or didn't perform as expected. This one is much more practical and beginner-friendly. Of course, no indicator is a holy grail, and proper risk management is still important. However, this indicator has definitely helped improve my understanding of market structure and trade execution. To fellow Malaysian traders reading my review, give it a try and learn how to use it properly. So far, it has been a positive experience for me. 👍 Regards, @nik_khalifah

sajad92
25
sajad92 2026.06.03 22:03 
 

Great indicator! It makes the chart much cleaner and easier to read, especially when working with SMC concepts. The developer is also very helpful, responsive, and quick to provide support whenever needed. Highly recommended.

Evan Perez
34
Evan Perez 2026.06.02 17:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maumau1207
64
Maumau1207 2026.05.29 21:02 
 

Excelente Ferramenta!!!

ha.hrry
25
ha.hrry 2026.05.28 02:52 
 

Great help for me to read the chart easily. Specially using the SMC strat!!

Valentin Ilie
47
Valentin Ilie 2026.05.25 16:49 
 

I already know how to read the chart using SMC concepts, Fibonacci, market structure and the other tools included in this indicator, but it makes my trading process much easier and cleaner. It helps me stay focused and it can sometimes spot things that I might miss in the moment when I am not fully attentive. It does not replace my own analysis, but it is a very useful assistant on the chart and gives me more confidence when reading price action. The author is also a wonderful person, very kind and helpful, which makes the whole experience even better. It deserves every star! Highly recommended. 🙌

lucberthiaume
545
lucberthiaume 2026.05.19 16:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

比企谷八幡
36
比企谷八幡 2026.05.15 10:59 
 

The indicator is not very complex, allowing traders to easily observe market direction. This is a very useful SMC indicator, and I highly recommend that beginners have it.

K Hidaka
147
K Hidaka 2026.05.07 11:05 
 

It's great indicator. I can use this smoothly by author and this system. just you read the chart and then easily judge the situation and good entry point I think.

Jasarekay99
256
Jasarekay99 2026.05.07 01:02 
 

Amazing tool to have. Helps immensely in making trading easy.

enoruz
704
enoruz 2026.05.05 13:45 
 

The best indicator I have ever had, able to clearly identify trends, provide precise and optimal entries, and understand Fibonacci direction. Thank you.

raffiek
170
raffiek 2026.05.01 14:13 
 

I have been trading for some time now and I have purchased many indicators over the years and most of them never worked. I recently purchased the SMC Intraday Formula Indicator, and I can say that I am very pleased with the indicator thus far although it is still early days but the results are very good .I am confident that this indicator will continue to produce good results. Well done to Kareem Abbas and the team, in short this is a great indicator and its exactly what was missing from my trading arsenal. The developer is also very supportive.

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