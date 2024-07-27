Atbot

4.69

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ATbot: How It Works and How to Use It

How It Works

The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy.

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Key Features:

Non-Repainting: Signals do not change after being plotted.

⦁ Non-Lagging: Provides timely signals without delay.

⦁ Versatile Timeframes: Usable on any timefra

Non-Redrawing: Signals remain consistent and are not altered.me to suit your trading strategy.

Operational Steps:


1 Inputs and Settings:


--- Trend Filter: This feature identifies the current market trend as bullish, bearish, or ranging. It helps traders align their strategies with the prevailing market direction.

--- Trade Modes:

a. Fast Scalper: This mode is designed for executing quick trades, focusing on capturing small price movements in volatile market conditions.

b. Adaptive Scalper: This mode adjusts to different market volatilities, balancing between rapid trades and trend-following strategies. The indicator displays current market trends and trading signals in a designated box on the chart, facilitating informed decision-making.


firstkey (TrendValue): Adjusts the sensitivity of trend detection.

Secondkey (SignalValue): Defines the sensitivity of buy/sell signal generation.

masterkey (ExitValue): Controls the exit strategy for signals.

h: Toggles whether to generate signals based on Heikin Ashi candles (true/false).

notifications: Enables or disables notifications for signal alerts.

1 ATR Calculation:

ATR measures market volatility and is used to determine Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

2 Stop Loss and Take Profit Calculation:

Calculated using the ATR value and sensitivity settings.

3 Buy and Sell Signal Generation:

Buy signals are triggered when the price exceeds the ATR Trailing Stop level.

Sell signals are triggered when the price falls below this level.

4 Signal Display:

Buy and sell signals are indicated by green and red arrows on the chart.

Stop Loss and Take Profit lines are also displayed.


How to Use

1 Adding the Indicator to the Chart:

Visit ⦁ MQL5.com and download the indicator.

In MT5, go to the "File" menu and select "Open Data Folder."

Navigate to the "MQL5" folder, then to "Indicators."

Place the downloaded .ex5 file into this folder.

Restart MT5 to ensure the indicator appears in the "Navigator" window.

Drag the indicator from the "Navigator" window onto your chart.

1 Setting Parameters:

firstkey (TrendValue): Adjust to set the sensitivity of trend detection.

Secondkey (SignalValue): Configure to define the sensitivity of buy/sell signals.

masterkey (ExitValue): Set to manage exit strategies.

h: Enable or disable Heikin Ashi candles for signal generation.

notifications: Toggle to enable or disable notifications for trading alerts.

2 Interpreting Signals:

Buy signals are marked with green arrows.

Sell signals are marked with red arrows.

Use the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) lines for managing trades.

3 Using Alerts:

Set up alerts in MT5 to be notified of buy and sell signals based on the indicator's conditions.

Important Notes:

Risk Management: Use Stop Loss points to manage trading risk effectively.

Testing and Optimization: Test and optimize the indicator on a demo account before applying it to live trading.

Combine with Other Analyses: Use this indicator alongside other technical and fundamental analysis methods for improved decision-making.

    Reviews 68
    Gomez1337
    56
    Gomez1337 2025.11.09 12:16 
     

    Great Tool with very good price Always professional and fast support Works very fine

    i.sebastien Isaac
    36
    i.sebastien Isaac 2025.10.10 20:50 
     

    I've been testing and getting used to using the ATbot app for two weeks now. Today, it's an indispensable tool for my analysis and decision-making. Two weeks of testing, each time with the same starting capital and positive results. I recommend the app.

    MarFapump
    68
    MarFapump 2025.09.30 14:51 
     

    Dear Zaha Feiz, many thanks for the great working indicator. It´s especially for beginners with less money an enormous help to make profits quickly. What to do to get to the VUP Crypto Channel?

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    AT Break
    Zaha Feiz
    Indicators
    AT Break - Smart Breakout Points Indicator  General Description The AT Break indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed based on detecting breakouts of resistance and support levels. This indicator uses sophisticated algorithms to identify potential entry and exit points and displays them visually on the chart.  Main Settings Parameter Description Range/Options Default  Price Type Determines the price type used for calculations Close, Open, High, Lo
    Filter:
    [Deleted] 2025.11.19 02:35 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Gomez1337
    56
    Gomez1337 2025.11.09 12:16 
     

    Great Tool with very good price Always professional and fast support Works very fine

    i.sebastien Isaac
    36
    i.sebastien Isaac 2025.10.10 20:50 
     

    I've been testing and getting used to using the ATbot app for two weeks now. Today, it's an indispensable tool for my analysis and decision-making. Two weeks of testing, each time with the same starting capital and positive results. I recommend the app.

    MarFapump
    68
    MarFapump 2025.09.30 14:51 
     

    Dear Zaha Feiz, many thanks for the great working indicator. It´s especially for beginners with less money an enormous help to make profits quickly. What to do to get to the VUP Crypto Channel?

    henry.tradingfx
    297
    henry.tradingfx 2025.09.09 14:25 
     

    I delete my initial comment. It is all fine.I leave a comment and wait for my surprise.

    Jean chen
    26
    Jean chen 2025.09.05 11:11 
     

    I don't know how to use it. Do you have an instruction manual?

    Zaha Feiz
    6878
    Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.09.05 14:07
    hi , send me message
    Arash Ghasempour
    202
    Arash Ghasempour 2025.07.04 15:55 
     

    i use this indicator on gold trade and its work perfect for me recommended for everyone

    al_strahov
    41
    al_strahov 2025.06.22 15:12 
     

    Здравствуйте Заха. Купил ваш очередной продукт Atbot. Можно получать на телефон уведомления?

    Agustacks
    25
    Agustacks 2025.06.06 20:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    moh ganda sutiawan
    25
    moh ganda sutiawan 2025.05.15 23:47 
     

    SAYA SUDAH BELI PRODUK INI TAPI GAK BISA DI INTAL KETERANGAN GAGAL

    Jesse Araye
    26
    Jesse Araye 2025.02.24 16:09 
     

    So far so good. Been helpful and I'm loving the signals

    Luca Laurienzo
    610
    Luca Laurienzo 2025.02.05 18:15 
     

    I agree with the other User who wrote that the "The "WinRate 30D ago" appearing on the chart" is not correct. The numbers shown are totally a non-sense. Useless.

    renko1234
    716
    renko1234 2024.11.20 00:50 
     

    The "WinRate 30D ago" appearing on the chart is not real since it can change significantly when the indicator is refreshed, even if the refresh is just a few seconds later. I asked that this be corrected in the Comments (#124) and also by private message, but the seller has just ignored these requests. The real win rate is actually much lower than what is shown by the indicator. When you consider that TP1 has a negative risk-reward ratio of 2:1, you will be lucky in the long run just to break even with this indicator.

    iExoticDako
    23
    iExoticDako 2024.11.18 08:21 
     

    80% Winrate on HTF, could be used without analyzing, but best if you analyze before entering. Owner responds pretty fast and helps you with whatever you need. 10/10

    Zaha Feiz
    6878
    Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.11.18 11:43
    Thank you for being with me
    Luis Pedraza
    238
    Luis Pedraza 2024.11.15 15:40 
     

    It has about 50% of successful operations in M5. With a technical market analysis, results can be improved.

    Paulo Lagdamin
    23
    Paulo Lagdamin 2024.11.12 11:23 
     

    Pretty good to me it seems that i can't use it on my phone tho :/

    Zaha Feiz
    6878
    Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.11.12 11:29
    Thank you for being with me
    you can receive notification o your phone , send me message
    Muthelo Shandukani
    24
    Muthelo Shandukani 2024.11.09 12:54 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Zaha Feiz
    6878
    Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.11.12 11:27
    My friend, before doing anything, you should send me a message so that I can guide you
    Dachs87
    169
    Dachs87 2024.11.05 20:09 
     

    Der Indikator liefert wirklich gute exakte Einstiegssignale. Ob man die vorgegeben Stops und Takeprofitlevels so wie angegeben für sich nutzen will, hängt von der jeweiligen Handelsstrategie ab denke ich. Die angezeigten Einstiegssignale sind jedenfalls wirklich erstaunlich genau, die meisten Trades sind erfolgreich.

    Zaha Feiz
    6878
    Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.11.09 17:00
    Ihre Begleitung motiviert mich, mehr Produkte zu produzieren.
    roberto jeannerose
    53
    roberto jeannerose 2024.11.03 19:43 
     

    BON PRODUIT

    Zaha Feiz
    6878
    Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.11.04 00:56
    Your satisfaction is our priority. Thank you for your continued support!
    Tamas Szebeni
    366
    Tamas Szebeni 2024.10.25 20:24 
     

    Easy and helping tool. Recommended.

    Zaha Feiz
    6878
    Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.29 11:36
    Thank you for taking the time to share your experience. It means a lot to our team
    1234
    Reply to review