Voluris Volume profile engine

5
  • Indicators
  • Reda El Koutbane
    Reda El Koutbane

    Reda El Koutbane

    5 (13)
    MQL5 developer specializing in Smart Money Concept and ICT-based Expert Advisors. I understand trading logic deeply — not just syntax. I build FSM-based EAs with proper multi-timeframe analysis, risk management, and state persistence. Trilingual: English, French
    4 products
  • Version: 1.7
  • Updated: 7 July 2026

     For the most precise gold signal setup, message me now to receive the recommended settings.



VOLURIS — Volume Profile engine

You already know how to trade. You just can't see what you're supposed to be seeing.

You've had the feeling before.

You enter. Price moves against you immediately. You get stopped out. Then — right after — it reverses and goes exactly where you thought it would. You were right. You were just early. Or late. Or both.

You look back at the chart and you see it now. There was a naked POC sitting right above your entry. The value area from the previous session was right where price stalled. VWAP was acting as resistance and you didn't even have it on your chart. The context was telling you everything. You just didn't have the tool to read it.

That is not a trading problem. That is an information problem.

VOLURIS exists to solve it.

What VOLURIS Is

VOLURIS is not an indicator. It is a complete volume profile decision workspace built for MetaTrader 5 — designed from the ground up to give discretionary traders the exact information professional volume traders use to read the market, all in one place, live, directly on the chart.

No more running five separate indicators and trying to piece together a picture in your head. No more guessing whether price is inside or outside value. No more missing the naked POC that was sitting two sessions back waiting to be tested.

VOLURIS reads the market and shows you what it finds. Every session. Every level. Every signal. All at once.

What You See the Moment You Load It

The second VOLURIS is on your chart, everything changes.

You see the session volume profile — not just one generic profile stretched across the entire visible range, but clean individual session profiles showing exactly where the market built value session by session, with the current developing session updating live as it forms.

You see the Point of Control — the exact price where the most volume traded this session and last session. This is the magnetic center of the market. Price respects it. Price rejects it. Price returns to it. And now you always know exactly where it is.

You see the Value Area High and Low — the upper and lower boundaries of where 70% of volume traded. Inside the value area is accepted price. Outside it is rejected price. The moment you know where these levels are, you stop taking entries in no-man's land.

You see the developing levels — dPOC, dVAH, dVAL — updating in real time while the session is still forming. Not just where value was. Where it is building right now. This is the difference between reading a yesterday's newspaper and watching live news.

You see VWAP — the session's fair value anchor — and you immediately know whether price is trading rich or cheap relative to where the market actually spent its time. Above VWAP, bullish bias. Below VWAP, bearish. Near VWAP, contention. That context is always visible, always live, always factored into everything VOLURIS shows you.

And you see the Naked POCs — old Points of Control from previous sessions that price has never returned to test. These levels sit on the chart like unfinished business. The market remembers them. Institutions remember them. And now, so do you. VOLURIS tracks them automatically and keeps them visible until price comes back to test them, no matter how long that takes.

The Market State Engine

Most indicators show you levels and leave you alone with them. VOLURIS does something different.

Beneath everything you see on the chart, VOLURIS runs a continuous market state engine — evaluating price position relative to value, VWAP, POC, VAH, VAL, and session structure — and translating all of it into a single live context reading: Bullish. Bearish. Neutral. Conflict.

You no longer have to build that picture in your head. VOLURIS builds it for you and shows you the result in real time through the guidance panel. You open the chart. You read the context. You make a decision. That is how fast the workflow becomes.

Three Signal Modes. One Click to Switch.

VOLURIS does not force a single signal style on you. It gives you three — and lets you switch between them live, directly on the chart, without opening a single settings window.

RAW Mode is the full signal engine running at maximum sensitivity. Every trigger that meets the base criteria fires an arrow. This mode is for traders who want to see every opportunity and apply their own discretion on top. More arrows. More chances. You decide which ones you take.

BALANCED Mode is the default for a reason. Soft VOLURIS confluence is layered on top of the base signal triggers — filtering out setups where the volume context, VWAP position, and market state are not aligned. The result is a significantly cleaner chart without sacrificing meaningful opportunities. Most traders never leave this mode.

SELECTIVE Mode is ruthless. Only the setups where everything lines up pass through — strong volume context, clear VWAP alignment, confirmed market state, low conflict score. You will see fewer arrows in SELECTIVE mode. Every single one of them will be worth your full attention.

One button. On the chart. Right now. Switch whenever you want.

Duplicate-Zone Control — The End of Arrow Spam

You know what destroys a trader's confidence in an indicator faster than anything? Arrow spam. Five signals in the same twenty-pip zone during a sideways grind, and you have no idea which one means anything. VOLURIS eliminates this completely.

The duplicate-zone control engine uses ATR-based clustering to detect when signals are stacking in the same local price area — and it suppresses every repeat that doesn't add new information. The result is a chart that only speaks when it has something real to say. When VOLURIS fires a signal, it means something. Because it only fires when it means something.

Toggle it on and off with a single button directly on the chart.

The VOLURIS Decision Panel

This is where everything comes together.

The VOLURIS guidance panel sits directly on your chart — always visible, always live, always updated. It shows you everything at a glance: current market bias, session structure, price position relative to value and VWAP, POC relation, Naked POC status, conflict score, active signal mode, and current guidance — all in one compact, professional interface that takes two seconds to read.

The panel has runtime buttons for signals, modes, and duplicate control. It has a collapsible design so it disappears with one click when you need full chart space and comes back the moment you tap it again. It makes VOLURIS feel less like an indicator and more like a second pair of professional eyes watching the market with you.

Built to Run Clean

Heavy indicators destroy charts. They lag on every tick. They recalculate everything on every scroll. They make MetaTrader 5 feel like it is running through wet concrete. VOLURIS was engineered specifically to be none of those things.

No full recalculation on every tick. Throttled chart movement updates. Separate lightweight path for new bar appends. Guarded redraws that only fire when they have to. The result is an indicator that runs smooth and clean even on busy intraday charts during peak volatility — when you need it most.

And if your broker has limited tick data, VOLURIS handles it automatically with a tick-to-M1 fallback — so profiles build correctly regardless of what your broker provides.

Who This Is For

VOLURIS is for the trader who is done being confused by their own chart.

It is for the trader who has tried five different volume profile tools and found them all either too simple to be useful or too complex to be practical. It is for the trader who is tired of piecing together context from six separate indicators and still feeling uncertain before every entry. It is for the trader who understands that volume tells the truth — and who wants a tool that is finally worthy of that truth.

If you trade XAUUSD, forex pairs, or indices on MetaTrader 5 and you make your own trading decisions — VOLURIS was built specifically for you.

This is the last volume profile tool you will ever need.


Reviews 7
Adriane07 Rodrigues
97
Adriane07 Rodrigues 2026.07.29 22:09 
 

E um dos melhores indicadores gratuitos que ja testei. obrigado por compartilhar.

JR Chaves
47
JR Chaves 2026.07.17 16:01 
 

Simple and Easy to use with good information. Love it!

Daniel Anderson
29
Daniel Anderson 2026.07.12 03:17 
 

Perfect

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discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
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CONTACT ME TO RECEIVE THE IDEAL SETTINGS few free copies left VOLURIS — Volume Profile engine You already know how to trade. You just can't see what you're supposed to be seeing. You've had the feeling before. You enter. Price moves against you immediately. You get stopped out. Then — right after — it reverses and goes exactly where you thought it would. You were right. You were just early. Or late. Or both. You look back at the chart and you see it now. There was a naked POC sitting right ab
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Adriane07 Rodrigues
97
Adriane07 Rodrigues 2026.07.29 22:09 
 

E um dos melhores indicadores gratuitos que ja testei. obrigado por compartilhar.

Reda El Koutbane
7724
Reply from developer Reda El Koutbane 2026.07.29 23:31
Muito obrigado pelo seu feedback! Fico muito feliz que o indicador tenha sido útil para você. Se precisar de qualquer ajuda ou tiver alguma dúvida no futuro, pode contar comigo.
FutureSoul
193
FutureSoul 2026.07.23 13:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reda El Koutbane
7724
Reply from developer Reda El Koutbane 2026.07.23 13:53
thank you for the kind review
JR Chaves
47
JR Chaves 2026.07.17 16:01 
 

Simple and Easy to use with good information. Love it!

Reda El Koutbane
7724
Reply from developer Reda El Koutbane 2026.07.17 17:37
thank you so much for the kind review
KellyDeriv2022
15
KellyDeriv2022 2026.07.17 08:47 
 

Excellent tool. I have not seen such in a long time.

Reda El Koutbane
7724
Reply from developer Reda El Koutbane 2026.07.17 11:38
thank you so much for the kind review i really appreciate it im also working on a much more advanced premium indicator made specifically for gold and it should be published in the next few days ive shared a few previews and details in my profile posts in case youd like to check them out
Daniel Anderson
29
Daniel Anderson 2026.07.12 03:17 
 

Perfect

Felipe Monteiro Rodrigues
1627
Felipe Monteiro Rodrigues 2026.06.04 12:12 
 

The indicator is excellent. The interface is very easy to use, and the panel offers a clear view of what is happening in the market. The latest updates have made the indicator much faster and cleaner. The developer is always improving the tool. Highly recommended!

Reda El Koutbane
7724
Reply from developer Reda El Koutbane 2026.06.04 17:23
Thank you so much for your feedback and recommendation. I’m glad the latest updates made the indicator faster and cleaner. I’ll keep improving it and adding more value in future updates!
slmn mors
18
slmn mors 2026.05.30 14:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reda El Koutbane
7724
Reply from developer Reda El Koutbane 2026.05.30 16:53
really appreciate this man glad the signals are clicking for you 🙏 the 4 session profiles update is already in the works and im putting together a short volume guide to go with it. stay tuned and keep the feedback coming it helps a lot edit: the voluris v1.1 with better default settings is published 📘 FULL USER GUIDE — READ THIS BEFORE ASKING QUESTIONS A complete guide covering installation, all indicator concepts (Volume Profile, POC, VAH/VAL, VWAP, Naked POC), signal modes, trading strategies, panel buttons, settings reference, and YouTube learning resources. Download the guide in the comment section and open it in any browser.
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