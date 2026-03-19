Gann Made Easy MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (493)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 3.5
  • Updated: 17 June 2026
  • Activations: 20

Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS FOR FREE!

Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only for newbie traders but also for those who already have some trading experience. This is because the Gann trading methods are not that easy to apply in theory. I spent several years to polish that knowledge and put the best principles into my Forex indicator.

The indicator is easy to use. All you need is attach it to your chart and follow simple trading recommendations. The indicator constantly does its market analysis work and looks for trading opportunities. When it detects a good entry point, it provides you with an arrow signal. Also the indicator shows Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

The indicator gives you the best Gann trading recommendations Live when you're trading as if Mr. W.D. Gann personally tells you what to do in this or that moment. But the best part is you do not need to know anything about the Gann trading strategies because the indicator does the whole market analysis work for you. Moreover I also teach how to get the best out of trading with the indicator and I provide various trading techniques which can help you take your trading to a new higher level.

Reviews 10
Massawe Wewang
421
Massawe Wewang 2026.08.02 15:44 
 

Great Indicator and excellent support from the author.

Youssef Deyni Khatira
161
Youssef Deyni Khatira 2026.07.06 05:13 
 

A 10 out of 10—both the seller, who is very attentive to everything, and their transparency and professionalism. I have never received such excellent service; I am grateful and will definitely buy more products from this seller. They are a true professional—sincere thanks for everything! I have rarely seen a seller who is so helpful and professional, with no tricks involved.

Doomsday007
19
Doomsday007 2026.07.04 17:36 
 

I have been learning from an exceptional trader, **Mr. Oleg Rodin**, whose knowledge, experience, and generosity have made a huge difference in my trading journey. He has tremendous experience in the markets and has always been willing to answer every question, no matter how simple or basic it may seem. He never hesitates to share his knowledge, and his patience and kindness make him an outstanding mentor. Mr. Oleg Rodin is not only a highly skilled trader but also a genuinely kind, supportive, and big-hearted person who is always ready to help others. Finding someone who shares their expertise so selflessly is truly rare. I would also like to mention that **Gann Made Easy MT5** is an excellent product. When combined with his other trading tools and products, it becomes an even more powerful and valuable trading system. In my experience, it deserves a **5-star** rating for its quality, effectiveness, and the value it provides. I sincerely wish Mr. Oleg Rodin and his family good health, happiness, wealth, and continued success in everything they do. Thank you, and thank God for sending me an angel like Mr. Oleg Rodin. I will always be grateful for your guidance, support, and generosity.

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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
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Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
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AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
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3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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Market Strength Panel  is a multi-timeframe indicator which can be helpful to forex and binary options traders. The panel represents market conditions on several time frames from M1 up to H4. The indicator provides info on three important market aspects. They are Trend, Force and Impulse. If all these 3 components align, the indicator will provide you with a BUY or a SELL signal depending on the market direction. The indicator plots signals right on your chart. You can choose what time frames it
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Massawe Wewang
421
Massawe Wewang 2026.08.02 15:44 
 

Great Indicator and excellent support from the author.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.08.02 20:32
Thank You very much for your kind words and high appreciation of my work! I wish you great success in trading! May the PROFIT always be with you!:)
Youssef Deyni Khatira
161
Youssef Deyni Khatira 2026.07.06 05:13 
 

A 10 out of 10—both the seller, who is very attentive to everything, and their transparency and professionalism. I have never received such excellent service; I am grateful and will definitely buy more products from this seller. They are a true professional—sincere thanks for everything! I have rarely seen a seller who is so helpful and professional, with no tricks involved.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.06 09:34
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! Thank You very much for your trust and for being one of my valued customers! I truly believe my trading system will help you achieve your trading goals and help you trade with confidence. Wishing you many green pips, great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
Doomsday007
19
Doomsday007 2026.07.04 17:36 
 

I have been learning from an exceptional trader, **Mr. Oleg Rodin**, whose knowledge, experience, and generosity have made a huge difference in my trading journey. He has tremendous experience in the markets and has always been willing to answer every question, no matter how simple or basic it may seem. He never hesitates to share his knowledge, and his patience and kindness make him an outstanding mentor. Mr. Oleg Rodin is not only a highly skilled trader but also a genuinely kind, supportive, and big-hearted person who is always ready to help others. Finding someone who shares their expertise so selflessly is truly rare. I would also like to mention that **Gann Made Easy MT5** is an excellent product. When combined with his other trading tools and products, it becomes an even more powerful and valuable trading system. In my experience, it deserves a **5-star** rating for its quality, effectiveness, and the value it provides. I sincerely wish Mr. Oleg Rodin and his family good health, happiness, wealth, and continued success in everything they do. Thank you, and thank God for sending me an angel like Mr. Oleg Rodin. I will always be grateful for your guidance, support, and generosity.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.04 18:45
Thank you so much for your kind words and such a very positive feedback!:) It really means a lot to hear that the support I provided and the indicators I shared have been helpful to you. My goal is always to provide useful trading tools and assistance to help traders succeed, so I'm glad to know I could contribute to your forex trading journey. I really appreciate your trust and appreciation. You know it is always a great pleasure for me assisting you and it will always be! May God Bless you and your family! I wish you the greatest success ever, my dear friend!
nataworld
286
nataworld 2026.06.05 23:46 
 

Hi Oleg, I couldn't agree more to the fantastic review already left by users who confirmed the excellent ideation and effort put into this piece of gem, I waited after several test and executions before leaving this review, if there was ever a need to buy an indicator with high level of accuracy this is it homies. Good job Oleg and much appreciate the time and effort you put in helping others succeed. Thank you.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.06.06 10:24
Hello, my dear, I'm delighted to hear that the accuracy and performance met your expectations across multiple tests and executions. Knowing that the time and effort I invested is helping traders like you succeed makes all the hard work worthwhile. Your support and kind words are incredibly motivating. Wishing you continued success in your trading journey!
MarkHamp
158
MarkHamp 2026.06.03 11:56 
 

First off I will say that the support it top notch. Oleg has shown his patience when giving support as it has been a slow learning curve for me. The indicator is very easy to use once you have mastered it and the signal quality is fantastic. I can't wait to learn more with this indicator and at last as I am now make good profits. I plan to purchase more of his Indicators. Oleg I thank you. You have been a real help and a gentleman. ~ Bows ~

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.06.03 17:20
Thank you so much for your kind words! I am very glad that my support and indicators have been helpful to you. It is always a pleasure for me to support you in your trading journey. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!:)
Naharuddin
171
Naharuddin 2026.05.10 04:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.05.10 11:20
Hello my dear friend! Thank You very much for your purchase and the 5 stars you gave me in advance! I appreciate it a lot!:) It will be a great pleasure for me to share my trading knowledge and experience with you! Thank you once again for your trust!:)
ceejay1962
662
ceejay1962 2026.05.06 12:18 
 

First-class indicator and excellent support from Oleg. I wish every seller on MQL5.com worked this way!

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.05.06 12:35
Thank You very much for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to know my trading indicator and customer service have been helpful to you. I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!:)
Chris Hanscher
286
Chris Hanscher 2026.04.28 18:47 
 

Good strategy, good indicator. I really appreciate that the author has made an effort to ensure the client knows how to use it. Thank you

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.04.28 20:26
Thank you very much for your high appreciation of my work! Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
Adam Kostecki
350
Adam Kostecki 2026.04.07 15:22 
 

I've been testing the indicator for a while, the results, simply amazing. Great indicator.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.04.07 21:33
Thank you for your kind words and for your high appreciation of my work, Adam! I appreciate it very much! Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!:)
Rahulkumar Kanani
957
Rahulkumar Kanani 2026.04.03 18:58 
 

This is a fantastic tool for market insights. It not only give you the recent market trends but also give you the trade ideas with fix stoploss and take profit. Based on the recent trades from past six + months it is going very well for me. The plus thing is Author is very helpful in nature and he is available for any kind of help you needed.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.04.03 20:03
Thank You very much for your positive feedback, my dear friend! I am very pleased to know that you find my indicator and my support helpful. I wish you the greatest success with your trading! May the SUCCESS and PROFIT always be with you!:)
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