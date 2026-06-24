Axiom Matrix

5

AXIOM MATRIX MT5

LAUNCH PRICE: $99

Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99.
The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases.

After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus.

Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5.

It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opportunities, and shows you the best BUY, SELL, WAIT, or blocked condition inside one clean matrix dashboard.

I built Axiom Matrix because I wanted one tool that could do the heavy scanning work for me.

I did not want to check RSI alone.
Then MACD alone.
Then moving averages.
Then volume.
Then volatility.
Then support and resistance.
Then switch between symbols and timeframes manually just to build one trading idea.

I wanted one dashboard that could scan the market, compare the evidence, rank the best opportunity, and tell me where the strongest setup is right now.

That is the idea behind Axiom Matrix.

WHAT AXIOM MATRIX DOES

Axiom Matrix scans multiple symbols across multiple timeframes and builds a structured decision from several technical evidence groups.

Instead of looking at one indicator in isolation, Axiom Matrix combines different market dimensions into one dashboard:

  • Trend and direction

  • Momentum and oscillators

  • Volume and money flow

  • Volatility and range

  • Support and resistance

  • Market quality

  • Axiom Engine summary

Each engine reads its own evidence, then the matrix combines the information into a clean result for every symbol and timeframe.

The result is simple:

BUY
SELL
WAIT
NO DATA
OFF
BLOCKED

Each valid setup also comes with a confidence percentage, so you are not only seeing direction — you are seeing how strong the setup is according to the scanner logic.

BEST AXIOM PICK

The Best Axiom Pick is the strongest active setup found by the scanner.

Instead of manually checking every pair and every timeframe, Axiom Matrix compares the market for you and highlights the strongest current opportunity in the hero section.

The Best Pick shows:

  • Symbol

  • Timeframe

  • Direction

  • Confidence

  • Setup quality

This gives you a fast market overview without jumping randomly between charts.

MARKET SCANNER MATRIX

The Market Scanner is the core of Axiom Matrix.

It displays your selected symbols against multiple timeframes, giving you a full market view from one panel.

The matrix helps you quickly see:

  • which symbols are bullish

  • which symbols are bearish

  • which timeframes are aligned

  • where confidence is strong

  • where the market is weak or unclear

  • which setups should be ignored

You can also click matrix cells to jump directly to the selected symbol and timeframe.

FULL MODE AND STANDARD MODE

Axiom Matrix includes two panel modes:

FULL MODE

Full Mode shows the complete dashboard, including the Best Pick, engine blocks, evidence rows, Axiom Engine, and Market Scanner.

Use Full Mode when you want to understand why the scanner is making a decision.

STANDARD MODE

Standard Mode gives more space to the Market Scanner and keeps the Best Pick visible in a cleaner scanner-focused layout.

Use Standard Mode when you want a faster trading workflow and more market rows visible.

AXIOM ENGINE

The Axiom Engine acts as the higher-level summary layer of the scanner.

It reads the broader evidence context and helps organize the final market bias into a cleaner dashboard decision.

It is designed to make the scanner easier to read, not to overload the trader with random signals.

ENGINE AND INDICATOR CONTROL

Axiom Matrix gives the trader direct control over what participates in the scanner.

You can turn off:

  • full engine groups

  • individual evidence rows

  • specific symbols

  • specific timeframes

This means you can customize the scanner around your own trading style.

For example:

  • Do not trade weekly charts? Turn W1 off.

  • Do not want a specific symbol? Turn that row off.

  • Do not want to include one evidence engine? Turn it off.

  • Want only selected tools to influence the matrix? Adjust the evidence.

OFF means OFF. Disabled rows and columns are excluded from the scanner decision.

ALERTS AND CHART ARROWS

Axiom Matrix includes optional alerts and chart arrows.

You can control:

  • popup alerts

  • push notifications

  • email alerts

  • minimum alert confidence

  • minimum chart-arrow confidence

Alerts are OFF by default, so the user decides when to activate them.

Chart arrows are shown only when the current chart symbol and timeframe match a valid scanner setup above your selected confidence threshold.

This keeps the arrows honest and connected to the scanner calculation.

REFRESH BUTTON

Axiom Matrix includes a manual Refresh button.

The scanner already refreshes automatically, but the Refresh button allows the user to request a safe manual update without reattaching the indicator or resetting the panel.

MARKET WATCH AND MANUAL SYMBOL LIST

Axiom Matrix can scan symbols from your Market Watch.

It can also use a manual symbol list if you want to control exactly which symbols appear in the scanner.

Manual symbols must match your broker’s symbol names exactly.

PERFORMANCE SAFETY

Axiom Matrix is built as a professional scanner, but it is also protected for performance.

The scanner uses internal limits, caching, pagination, and refresh control to avoid unnecessary chart load.

It does not try to display unlimited rows in one unreadable panel.

It keeps the matrix readable and stable.

MAIN FEATURES

  • Multi-symbol MT5 market scanner

  • Multi-timeframe scanner matrix

  • Best Axiom Pick system

  • BUY / SELL / WAIT / NO DATA / OFF / BLOCKED states

  • Confidence percentage for valid setups

  • Full Mode and Standard Mode

  • Engine-based evidence dashboard

  • Axiom Engine summary layer

  • Trend and direction engine

  • Momentum and oscillator engine

  • Volume and money flow engine

  • Volatility and range engine

  • Support and resistance engine

  • Market quality engine

  • Clickable matrix cells

  • Clickable timeframe toggles

  • Clickable symbol toggles

  • Engine ON/OFF control

  • Evidence row ON/OFF control

  • Manual Refresh button

  • Optional alerts

  • Optional chart arrows

  • Alert confidence filter

  • Arrow confidence filter

  • Market Watch symbol scanning

  • Optional manual symbol list

  • Pagination for large symbol lists

  • Visual cache preservation for smoother chart navigation

  • Non-visual tester safety

WHO THIS PRODUCT IS FOR

Axiom Matrix is designed for traders who want a structured market scanner instead of checking every chart manually.

It is useful for:

  • forex traders

  • gold traders

  • indices traders

  • crypto CFD traders

  • multi-timeframe traders

  • manual traders

  • traders who scan many symbols

  • traders who want one dashboard for market bias

WHAT AXIOM MATRIX IS NOT

Axiom Matrix is not an Expert Advisor.

It does not open trades automatically.

It is not a trade manager.

It does not guarantee profit.

It does not replace your risk management.

It is a professional market scanner and decision dashboard designed to help you organize market information faster.

WHY AXIOM MATRIX IS DIFFERENT

Most indicators show one signal on one chart.

Axiom Matrix is different because it scans a market list, compares symbols and timeframes, organizes multiple evidence engines, ranks the strongest setup, and gives the trader a clean decision dashboard.

It is not only an indicator.

It is a market scanning cockpit.

QUICK START

  1. Attach Axiom Matrix to any chart.

  2. Add your preferred symbols to Market Watch.

  3. Choose how many symbols you want to scan.

  4. Use Full Mode to understand the evidence.

  5. Use Standard Mode for a cleaner scanner view.

  6. Watch the Best Axiom Pick.

  7. Click matrix cells to jump between symbols and timeframes.

  8. Enable alerts only if you want notifications.

  9. Adjust confidence filters according to your trading style.

USER MANUAL

A complete PDF user manual will be provided in the product documentation link.

The manual explains:

  • installation

  • panel modes

  • matrix usage

  • Best Axiom Pick

  • engine blocks

  • inputs

  • alerts

  • arrows

  • symbol/timeframe toggles

  • Refresh button

  • recommended workflow

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Axiom Matrix is a decision-support scanner for manual trading.

Always combine scanner information with your own analysis, trading plan, and risk management.

LAUNCH OFFER

Axiom Matrix is currently available for $99 during launch.

The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases.

If you want the launch price, get it before the first 30 purchases are completed.


Reviews 5
mgl5fjn
746
mgl5fjn 2026.07.31 08:57 
 

This tool really saves a lot of work and time. Axiom Matrix scans the underlyings for me and at a signal I switch to Smart Money Concept, which is also from Issam Kassas and find my perfect entry. Best combinaion ever, so I can give five stars!

Ervan Chandra Gunawan
184
Ervan Chandra Gunawan 2026.07.21 01:21 
 

This indicator is very useful for identifying the current market trend. The buy and sell signals are clear, simple, and easy to understand, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. It works well on my MT5 platform and helps me analyze market direction more efficiently. I also like the multi-timeframe information and notification features. My suggestion for future updates is to continue improving the accuracy and consistency of the signals, especially during volatile market conditions. Overall, this is a good and practical indicator. Highly recommended!

Erwin Fonke
573
Erwin Fonke 2026.07.04 08:54 
 

Absolute a insane indicator. if you see all timeframe on the higher timeframe are a SELL or BUY then you know that you can enter the market. Better then this is just wait for a good support or resistance zone and then enter the market. I almost passed my 3th propfirm now. Kuddo's to the creator

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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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5 (7)
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5 (1)
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Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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AXIOM STATS LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Stats is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive free gift bonus. Axiom Stats is a professional account statistics and performance-analysis dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It reads your trading account data and transforms it into a complete visual breakdown of your performance, statistics, trades, risk, con
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mgl5fjn
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mgl5fjn 2026.07.31 08:57 
 

This tool really saves a lot of work and time. Axiom Matrix scans the underlyings for me and at a signal I switch to Smart Money Concept, which is also from Issam Kassas and find my perfect entry. Best combinaion ever, so I can give five stars!

Ervan Chandra Gunawan
184
Ervan Chandra Gunawan 2026.07.21 01:21 
 

This indicator is very useful for identifying the current market trend. The buy and sell signals are clear, simple, and easy to understand, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. It works well on my MT5 platform and helps me analyze market direction more efficiently. I also like the multi-timeframe information and notification features. My suggestion for future updates is to continue improving the accuracy and consistency of the signals, especially during volatile market conditions. Overall, this is a good and practical indicator. Highly recommended!

Erwin Fonke
573
Erwin Fonke 2026.07.04 08:54 
 

Absolute a insane indicator. if you see all timeframe on the higher timeframe are a SELL or BUY then you know that you can enter the market. Better then this is just wait for a good support or resistance zone and then enter the market. I almost passed my 3th propfirm now. Kuddo's to the creator

Paul Badenhorst
99
Paul Badenhorst 2026.07.03 12:38 
 

I’ve been using several of Issam’s tools, including Axiom Matrix, Atomic Analyst MT5, Smart Price Action Concepts MT5, Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5, and Smart Trend Trading System MT5. What really stands out is the way he has updated and refined each one for better usability and clearer understanding. The improvements make them not only more powerful but also more intuitive, which is a huge advantage for traders who want efficiency without unnecessary complexity. Issam’s dedication to enhancing his tools shows in the seamless integration, practical features, and the way they support different trading styles. I genuinely recommend all of his tools to anyone looking for reliable and well‑designed solutions in MT5. They’ve added real value to my trading workflow, and I appreciate the effort he puts into continuous updates and improvements.

Hong Trade
167
Hong Trade 2026.06.28 10:18 
 

Excellent indicator! The signals are accurate and easy to understand. It helps me identify high-probability setups while avoiding unnecessary trades. The developer is responsive and provides great support. Highly recommended!

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