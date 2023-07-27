Trend Catcher with Alert MT5

4.64

The Trend Catcher:

Download this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA for FREE.

[User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links.

The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.

Features:

  • Trend Identification: Signals bullish trend and bearish trend.
  • Trend Reversals: Alerts to potential reversals when colors of candles changes from bullish to bearish and vice versa.
  • Real-time Alerts: Generates alerts for new trend identification.

Recommendations:

  • Currencies and Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD...
  • Timeframe: M5, M10, M15, M30, H1.
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account
Reviews 194
Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 09:43 
 

Promising indicator. Great job Sir. Wish you all the best...

edwardtrades
14
edwardtrades 2026.04.03 00:29 
 

so far this indicator is on my top list in every window of my MT5, great job for the developer, i owe you most of some of my profits For me best in XAUUSD TF 15min, almost up to 85% correct if i am not missed counting

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.02.12 09:11 
 

Estou testando, depois eu volto para dizer o resultado.

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Beoneone
141
Beoneone 2026.07.11 07:31 
 

THAT A GOOD INDICATOR. SO I am interested in purchasing version 2.5. I require a version that is account-unrestricted (unlimited accounts) and does not require MQL5 authentication upon installation."

Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 09:43 
 

Promising indicator. Great job Sir. Wish you all the best...

traderdec111
14
traderdec111 2026.04.15 10:11 
 

HI, HOW I GET VERSION 2.5 IS THE BEST FOR ME

edwardtrades
14
edwardtrades 2026.04.03 00:29 
 

so far this indicator is on my top list in every window of my MT5, great job for the developer, i owe you most of some of my profits For me best in XAUUSD TF 15min, almost up to 85% correct if i am not missed counting

Lexiconj
104
Lexiconj 2026.03.10 11:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

chandleeanlee
295
chandleeanlee 2026.03.05 02:57 
 

heavy indicator, but thanks..

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.02.12 09:11 
 

Estou testando, depois eu volto para dizer o resultado.

franklin_sergio
211
franklin_sergio 2026.01.18 11:29 
 

I'm still testing on a demo acc and the indicator has been working good. Congratulations to the developer.

stepdar07
40
stepdar07 2026.01.14 17:10 
 

Very simple, visually clear, and understandable. Good job.

Kran5
814
Kran5 2025.12.13 01:12 
 

OK

Sakon Muangpakdee
1137
Sakon Muangpakdee 2025.12.13 00:36 
 

I have been using this indicator for about 2 months, and I can confidently say that this Indicator provides extremely accurate entry points on the long side (Buy). If you trade XAUUSD (Gold), I strongly recommend using it on the H1 Timeframe and focusing only on the "Buy" signals. Although signals only appear 2-3 times a month, each time you follow a signal, you can expect to make a profit of no less than 10,000 points. Highly recommended!

inicio04051720
55
inicio04051720 2025.12.11 17:59 
 

buena ayuda para tomar decisiones , como todos los indicadores no es una vista al futuro, sabemos que el mercado es voluble , debemos estar atentos mientras tengamos nuestro capital en juego , como le ha pasado a todos , y si ayuda mucho a quitar el nerviosismo pues ya tienes un enfoque mas .

Malik Alzafiri
140
Malik Alzafiri 2025.12.09 18:14 
 

I don't know how can I show the green square and red square for buy and sell on the chart !! please need help

عبدالقادر عبدالبطي
46
عبدالقادر عبدالبطي 2025.12.03 08:16 
 

المؤشر مميز انصح بتنزيله واستخدمه على فريم دقيقة الذهب

stratjag
26
stratjag 2025.11.29 04:37 
 

Nice!

SG Trading
125
SG Trading 2025.11.26 13:50 
 

I have been using this product with the Trendcatcher EA and have been profitable by following the signals on the 5m TF. I have optimizing the EA and now I have profitable trades there too after optimization. Issam has great products that compliment my trading style perfectly and I have bought two other indicators I am testing out as well. Highly recommend trying the free EA and get this free indicator too! You will not be disappointed!

olegkrieger1970 Krieger
116
olegkrieger1970 Krieger 2025.11.22 16:32 
 

Awesome indicator, thank you!

Pang Joon Siong
179
Pang Joon Siong 2025.11.19 15:32 
 

Good indicator. Easy to understand.

Issam Kassas
730447
Reply from developer Issam Kassas 2025.11.19 15:40
thank you so much! you can try the Trend Catcher EA as well
Aldye Ramaviatnosa
19
Aldye Ramaviatnosa 2025.11.19 13:16 
 

good you ea

우치하마다라
28
우치하마다라 2025.11.19 12:52 
 

최고야!!!

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