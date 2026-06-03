M1 Quantum MT5

4.27

Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant, included free with this product.)

Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1

Price Plan:

  • Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer)
  • Next Planned Price: $189
  • Planned Retail Price: $299

Developer Note: After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest recommended settings (set file), trading tips, and an invitation to our VIP Support Group, where you can connect with other M1 Quantum users.

FAQ - SETFILES - INSTALLATION GUIDE

M1 Quantum is a professional M1 trading system that provides fast and accurate trading signals with built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and smart money management.

M1 Quantum is contain professional money management designed to grow up account fast by focusing on continues win.

Key features of M1 Quantion Indicator

  • Designed for M1 Time Frame and all Major Pairs
  • All trade has stop loss and take profit
  • Money Management implement and guide trader how to trade by that much easy.
  • High win rate , high rate of continues win 
  • No repaint, No lag
  • Easy to understand for any kind of traders

To use M1 Quantum, you will need M1 Quantum Assistant. This powerful tool is available FREE for all M1 Quantum purchasers.

Download M1 Quantum Assistant

Join my MQL5 channel for the latest updates and new product releases.

Reviews 11
Khalid Hamdan
1133
Khalid Hamdan 2026.07.08 14:38 
 

This is an excellent indicator (M1 Quantum MT5) that works perfectly alongside the free EA (Quantum Trade Assistant). It is doing a fantastic job across multiple currency pairs with amazing, consistent results. Additionally, the developer provides outstanding and highly responsive support. Highly recommended!

batuhan_mert
19
batuhan_mert 2026.07.04 19:33 
 

Excellent EA and amazing support! I have been using M1 Quantum on major Forex pairs, and I am very satisfied with the results so far. The bot executes trades with solid logic, and the risk management is great. What impressed me the most is the developer, Hamed. He is very honest, responsive, and genuinely cares about his users. He provides clear answers and great updates. If you are looking for a reliable scalper and a developer who stands behind his product, I highly recommend this EA!

Gabriel Moura Cantanhede
222
Gabriel Moura Cantanhede 2026.07.02 12:16 
 

Great indicator from such a proficient developer. Great support and great results so far. Telegram bot is also a great addition! Keep up the good work Mr. Dehgani.

Recommended products
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis 2. Key Features Dynamic Filtering : The core feature. As soon as the current price crosses a historical liquidity level, that level disappears. This reduces chart clutter and prevents you from trading off "dead" support/resistance. Liquidity Heatma
Volume Profile SAF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII                            Professional Market Profile Analysis for MT5   (The Definitive Tool for Grid & Mean-Reversion Traders)         WHAT IS VOLUME PROFILE? Volume Profile is a professional institutional tool that displays trading activity at specific price levels, unlike traditional volume indicators that show volume over time. It reveals WHERE trading occurred, within your window of choice, helping identify:   • FAIR VALUE AREAS (VAH/VAL) - Price levels wh
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator: Unleash the Power of Market Velocity For just a one-time payment of $30, gain a lifetime edge in identifying explosive market moves before they happen. Are you tired of lagging indicators that only show you what has already occurred? The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the mo
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Super Arrow MT5 indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default:   "current time frame" Function:   Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options:   Can
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF with Gradient Momentum This indicator performs multi-timeframe volume delta analysis for MetaTrader5. It calculates the net difference between buying and selling pressure by analyzing tick or real volume data, providing a visual representation of order flow sentiment. Indicator Logic and Features The indicator uses a mathematical approach to volume analysis: Data Sourcing: Supports both Real Volume (for Exchange assets) and OHLC Wick Proxy calculations (for Forex
Boom Crash SMC
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Deriv boom and crash index spike killer system you can use it only on m5 timeframe  follow the structure and get signal with alert on phone open trade set sl tp and enjoy easy analysis and trading made simple 
CleanTrend by NeuralTick
Oleh Savinovskyi
Indicators
CleanTrend by NeuralTick is a trend indicator that NEVER repaints the past. Tired of indicators that look beautiful on history but repaint signals in live trading? Three reasons why traders who are fed up with noise and deception choose CleanTrend: 100% NO REPAINTING. The line colour is fixed forever. Not a single bar will change retroactively — test it in the Strategy Tester. DUAL NOISE FILTER. A signal appears only when the price has moved beyond a set threshold (MinMove) and has held
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Binary Rise Fall
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Neural Predictor MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
ALIEN Dashboard
Youssef Esseghaiar
Indicators
ALIEN DASHBOARD FULL EDITION – Professional ICT & Precision Trading Dashboard for MT5 ( HYBRID ENGINE ) Overview The   Alien Dashboard Full Edition   is a comprehensive, all‑in‑one technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that merges the most powerful concepts from Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology with advanced precision‑entry logic, multi‑timeframe analysis, and an intuitive on‑chart dashboard. Designed for serious traders who want to visualise institutional order flow, identify high‑probabili
THV Mtf FVGs MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, MTF FVGs (Extend) – Smart Supply & Demand Zones. This indicator automatically identifies bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) FVG zones on your chart using multi-timeframe analysis. Zones are displayed as rectangles with optional midlines, helping you visualize key support and resistance levels more clearly. Key Features: Multi-timeframe support: detect zones on the current or higher timeframe Adjustable lookback period and minimum zone size Limit the number of visible bullish and
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
LiquidiBars Volume Width Candles
Sergio Veenendaal
Indicators
LiquidiBars – Volume Width Candles is a next-generation MT5 charting indicator that visually reveals real market participation by dynamically adjusting candle width based on trading volume. Instead of treating every candle equally, LiquidiBars expands high-volume candles and compresses low-volume candles, giving you an immediate visual representation of market strength, liquidity, and momentum directly on your chart. This allows traders to instantly distinguish between strong institutional-drive
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Indicators
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
VPVR Insight MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
This indicator is a classic implementation of the Market Profile (Volume Profile Visible Range), allowing for the display of price density over time while highlighting the most significant price levels, the value area, and the control price within a specific trading session. MT4-version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125261 The indicator can be applied across timeframes from M1 to D1, enabling the analysis of market profiles for daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday trading. Utilizing
CurvedSmoothChannelEnhanced
Roman Surmanidze
Indicators
CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced - Enhanced Price Channel Indicator **CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced** is a powerful and visually appealing price channel indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that helps you identify trends, potential reversals, and key price levels with precision. This enhanced version combines the power of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) and John Ehlers' Super Smooth Filter, creating a dynamic, adaptive channel that adjusts to market conditions across multiple time frames. #### Key Fea
Smart DOM Tick Flow
Konstantin Chechnev
Indicators
Smart DOM Tick Flow is a proprietary intraday indicator combining an adaptive SmartDOM, tick-flow analysis, spectral evaluation of price movement, market-activity levels, and multi-layer trade-signal confirmation. The core element of the indicator is SmartDOM: a dynamic map of price-balance movement and activity distribution across price levels. It helps reveal not only the direction of price movement, but also the internal structure of the current market auction—where participation is concentr
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Market Volume Profile indicator + Smart Oscillator. Works on almost all instruments — currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies — using both real and tick volumes. You can set the profile range either automatically (for example, a week, a month, etc.) or manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines: red and blue). The profile is displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at a given level represents, conditionally, the number of trades executed at that level. The "Mode
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Indicators
[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
Fisher SNIPER
Youssef Esseghaiar
Indicators
Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 — Precision Reversal & Momentum Sniper Catch market turning points with surgical accuracy. Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to identify extreme reversal zones, momentum shifts, and sniper-grade entries using an advanced Fisher Transform engine combined with Smart Money Concepts and a powerful scoring system. Designed for traders who want clean, high-confidence signals , this indicator filters out noise and
Donchian Time Sync Analyzer MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The Donchian Time Sync Analyzer brings powerful multi-timeframe dimension to classic Donchian channel analysis, allowing traders to simultaneously monitor trend strength and potential reversal signals across five different chart periods. This advanced indicator calculates the highest highs and lowest lows across your selected timeframes, generating clear visual signals that help identify convergence of trend direction across multiple time horizons. By providing coordinated analysis from minute t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
More from author
M1 Quantum EA MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Experts
Pricing Plan: Current Price: $499 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $599 Planned Retail Price: $1,499 Please contact me after your purchase to receive a personalized trading plan and the most suitable setup based on your account size and risk tolerance. M1 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading robot based on the successful M1 Quantum trading strategy. It scans the market, finds high-quality entries, and manages trades automatically with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit. Key Features
Strategy Assistant MT5
Hamed Dehgani
5 (2)
Indicators
Product News:   Strategy Assistant has been upgraded to the new Version 1.9 with faster performance, a redesigned professional interface, and improved user experience. Developer Note:   Strategy Assistant is under continuous development with regular upgrades and improvements, Next update: Adding Strategy Agent (intelligent combinations of multiple strategies). Pricing Note: The current price remains at $50 for the first 100 users , after which the price will increase to $100 . Strategy Assistan
Break Out Explosion MT5
Hamed Dehgani
5 (2)
Indicators
Develope Note :  Break Out Explosion is in  discount  mode for limited time,  next price : 69$ Symbols:  USDCHF, USDJPY , XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY ( I Love USDCHF_H1 ) Timeframes:  H1, H4, D1 Important features : No repaint, no lag, indirection signal, multi confirmation Safety : signals contain stop loss , take profit and respect risk to reward rule Includes: Free Multi-Time-Frame Scanner (After purchasing this product, simply send me a screenshot via private message and I will p
Range Explosion MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
About Range Explosion Range Explosion is a powerful and free trading tool designed to detect market ranges, draw precise support and resistance zones, and identify breakout opportunities with accuracy and style. It is a part of the Break Out Explosion Project, offering traders a reliable and visually advanced solution for both beginners and professionals. If you are interested in breakout trading concepts, check out the advanced tool designed to detect trendline breakouts in the direction of the
FREE
M1 Quantum
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal   (Trade executed   automatically   by the   Quantum Trade Assistant , included   free   with this product.) Developer Note:   After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest   recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our   VIP Support Group , where you can connect with other M1 Quantum users. MT5 Version Is Avaialble : Visit MT5 M1 Quantum is a professional M1 trading system that provides fast and accurate
RSI Assistant MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
RSI Assistant MT5 – Advanced RSI Trading Tool Key Features Smart RSI Visualization – Clearly highlights overbought and oversold zones with smooth color-filled areas Advanced Signal Detection – Displays bullish and bearish arrows with different colors based on RSI zone strength (70, 80, 90 / 30, 20, 10 levels) Zone-Based Alerts – Receive separate alerts depending on the strength of RSI signals in different zones Multi-Timeframe RSI Panel – Monitor RSI values across M15, M30, H1, and H4 using inte
FREE
Lot Assistant MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Utilities
Lot Assistant MT5 Introduction Smart Lot Size Calculation Based on Risk Dollar and Stop Loss Fast One-Click Trading with Automatic Stop Loss Placement Simple and Clean Trading Panel Inspired by MetaTrader One Click Trading Lot Assistant MT5 is a free trading utility designed to help traders manage risk and open trades quickly. The panel is inspired by the familiar MetaTrader One Click Trading tool that many traders already use for fast execution. In addition to quick Buy and Sell buttons, this t
FREE
Range Explosion
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
About Range Explosion Range Explosion is a powerful and free trading tool designed to detect market ranges, draw precise support and resistance zones, and identify breakout opportunities with accuracy and style. It is a part of the Break Out Explosion Project, offering traders a reliable and visually advanced solution for both beginners and professionals. MT5 Version of this product is available here : Download If you are interested in breakout trading concepts, check out the advanced tool desig
FREE
MA Assistant MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
MA Assistant MT5 Introduction Visual Trend Detection – Instantly identify bullish and bearish market movements using smooth and colorful chart zones MA Crossover Alerts – Receive real-time alerts when fast and slow moving averages cross Multi-Timeframe MA Heat Map – Analyze moving average conditions across multiple timeframes in one clear table MA Difference Measurement – Displays the difference between two moving averages every 10 candles to help measure trend strength and momentum Professiona
FREE
Strategy Assistant MT4
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
Strategy Assistant Introduction 15 Powerful Trading Strategies in One Smart Indicator Easy setup with no complex settings Fast calculations with the ability to manage drawings and alerts for a wide range of trading strategies on a single chart. MT5 Version : Open Strategy Assistant   is a powerful   all-in-one   trading tool designed to help traders analyze the market using some of the most popular and effective strategies used by professional traders. Instead of installing multiple indicators a
Break Out Explosion
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
Develope Note :   Break Out Explosion is contain Free Trade Assistant can do auto trade based on this strategy Symbols:  USDCHF, USDJPY , XAUUSD,   GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY ( I Love USDCHF_H1 ) Timeframes:  H1, H4, D1 Important features : No repaint, no lag, indirection signal, multi confirmation Safety : signals contain stop loss , take profit and respect risk to reward rule Includes: Free Multi-Time-Frame Scanner (After purchasing this product, simply send me a screenshot via private me
Lot Assistant MT4
Hamed Dehgani
Utilities
Lot Assistant MT5 Introduction Smart Lot Size Calculation Based on Risk Dollar and Stop Loss Fast One-Click Trading with Automatic Stop Loss Placement Simple and Clean Trading Panel Inspired by MetaTrader One Click Trading Lot Assistant MT5 is a free trading utility designed to help traders manage risk and open trades quickly. The panel is inspired by the familiar MetaTrader One Click Trading tool that many traders already use for fast execution. In addition to quick Buy and Sell buttons, this t
FREE
MA Assistant MT4
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
MA Assistant MT4 Introduction Visual Trend Detection   – Instantly identify bullish and bearish market movements using smooth and colorful chart zones MA Crossover Alerts   – Receive real-time alerts when fast and slow moving averages cross Multi-Timeframe MA Heat Map   – Analyze moving average conditions across multiple timeframes in one clear table MA Difference Measurement   – Displays the difference between two moving averages every 10 candles to help measure trend strength and momentum Prof
FREE
RSI Assistant MT4
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
RSI Assistant MT4 – Advanced RSI Trading Tool Key Features Smart RSI Visualization   – Clearly highlights overbought and oversold zones with smooth color-filled areas Advanced Signal Detection   – Displays bullish and bearish arrows with different colors based on RSI zone strength (70, 80, 90 / 30, 20, 10 levels) Zone-Based Alerts   – Receive separate alerts depending on the strength of RSI signals in different zones Multi-Timeframe RSI Panel   – Monitor RSI values across M15, M30, H1, and H4 us
FREE
Prop Firm Trade Assistant
Hamed Dehgani
Utilities
Test It on the Live Market Before You Buy :  This product includes a FREE trial version that you can download directly and use on a Demo account . Test all features under real market conditions before purchasing. You can find the download links in the first comment of this product. Prop Firm Trade Assistant   is a professional chart panel built for traders who want to   pass and protect prop firm accounts   with clear rules, controlled risk, and clean execution. Is product sutiable for you ?  
M1 Quantum EA
Hamed Dehgani
Experts
Pricing Plan: Current Price: $499 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $599 Planned Retail Price: $1,499 Please contact me after your purchase to receive a personalized trading plan and the most suitable setup based on your account size and risk tolerance. M1 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading robot based on the successful M1 Quantum trading strategy. It scans the market, finds high-quality entries, and manages trades automatically with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit. Key Features
Trading View Extension MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
Trading View Extention Bring TradingView-style drawing and analysis tools directly to your MetaTrader chart Use unlimited charts without platform limitations Create and manage unlimited alerts based on custom conditions Use popular TradingView-style indicators inside MetaTrader After purchase, you will receive an additional folder containing TradingView-style indicators along with installation guidance. Introduction Trading View Extension is a professional indicator designed to bring advanced T
Prop Firm Trade Assistant MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Utilities
Test It on the Live Market Before You Buy :  This product includes a FREE trial version that you can download directly and use on a Demo account . Test all features under real market conditions before purchasing. You can find the download links in the first comment of this product. Prop Firm Trade Assistant is a professional chart panel built for traders who want to pass and protect prop firm accounts with clear rules, controlled risk, and clean execution. Is product sutiable for you ? This pro
Filter:
GoldenHorizon S.R.L.
547
Lara Romano 2026.07.24 14:29 
 

Even when there were issues with the strategy, the developer was extremely helpful and committed to improving the product for his clients. He is a truly honest and trustworthy person.

RKrish Narsingoju
2064
RKrish Narsingoju 2026.07.19 00:22 
 

Profit from 3 consecutive trades will gone with 4th trade loss. (Martingale) Not as advertised.

Hamed Dehgani
32202
Reply from developer Hamed Dehgani 2026.07.19 03:35
Thank you for sharing your feedback. M1 Quantum is one of the few indictor on the MQL5 Market that publicly shares live trading signals so users can evaluate real performance over time. Our primary live signal, started approximately 45 days ago, has grown from $100 to more than $1,000 (900% Profit), another signal added recently approximately 28% in profit at the time of writing (Even after 3 lose you experienced). The system also includes configurable money management options. Users may disable lot progression and choose fixed lot sizes based on their own risk preferences. Like all trading systems, M1 Quantum experiences both profitable and losing periods, especially during unusual market conditions. Multiple live accounts are publicly available to demonstrate long-term performance under real market conditions, and the product continues to receive regular updates and improvements. Thank you again for your feedback.
Good and bad reviews are valuable for me.
Khalid Hamdan
1133
Khalid Hamdan 2026.07.08 14:38 
 

This is an excellent indicator (M1 Quantum MT5) that works perfectly alongside the free EA (Quantum Trade Assistant). It is doing a fantastic job across multiple currency pairs with amazing, consistent results. Additionally, the developer provides outstanding and highly responsive support. Highly recommended!

batuhan_mert
19
batuhan_mert 2026.07.04 19:33 
 

Excellent EA and amazing support! I have been using M1 Quantum on major Forex pairs, and I am very satisfied with the results so far. The bot executes trades with solid logic, and the risk management is great. What impressed me the most is the developer, Hamed. He is very honest, responsive, and genuinely cares about his users. He provides clear answers and great updates. If you are looking for a reliable scalper and a developer who stands behind his product, I highly recommend this EA!

Gabriel Moura Cantanhede
222
Gabriel Moura Cantanhede 2026.07.02 12:16 
 

Great indicator from such a proficient developer. Great support and great results so far. Telegram bot is also a great addition! Keep up the good work Mr. Dehgani.

Sami
141
Sami 2026.06.30 18:49 
 

An excellent and profitable indicator based on my real-world experience and backtesting. It relies on a robust strategy, and the signals follow the trend with clear entry and exit points, offering flexibility in customization and the ability to work with multiple currency pairs to diversify risk. Many thanks to its developer Mr. Hamed; a very respectable and cooperative man, always available to support and continuously improve the indicator. In my opinion, it's one of the most prominent indicators in the market right now.

Avinash Reddy Kummetha
1474
Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2026.06.19 15:09 
 

Excellent product and great developer support I have been using this product and so far it has been working very well. The strategy has been profitable for me and the assistant performs as expected. The signals and execution are doing what they are supposed to do, and overall I am happy with the results. Another big positive is the developer’s support. The developer responds quickly, listens to feedback, and is willing to make changes or improvements when requested. That gives a lot of confidence when using the product. Overall, this is a good product with strong potential, good performance, and excellent support from the developer. Highly recommended.

jjjb
2182
jjjb 2026.06.17 10:04 
 

M1 Quantum MT5 is an excellent indicator for traders focused on growing small accounts safely. Its biggest strength is identifying high-probability entry opportunities while helping to manage risk, making it well-suited for steady account growth rather than aggressive, high-risk trading. A solid choice for disciplined scalpers and small-account traders.

Adil Mushtaque
220
Adil Mushtaque 2026.06.13 16:46 
 

False promises: each update is actually detonating already risky strategy. Author keep promising we will reach nice version very soon

Kris Jef Saelen
1270
Kris Jef Saelen 2026.06.12 13:29 
 

It's a very good indicator and in combo with the assistant which is free, It's doing a fantastic job on many pairs. The developer is very helpful and keeps improving this indicator, which is fantastic.

Stephen J Martret
3442
Stephen J Martret 2026.06.05 19:00 
 

Wow! such a refreshing and unique indicator/system to what's out there in the marketplace The indicator has a very high win rate with no grids or martingale strategies to blow an account, but the way it can increase lots only after winners and not after losers is just so clever and works extremely well. The drawdown it profit is insane! The developer is amazing too, his support 24/7 is second to none and will help you every step of the way. This can trade fully automatic as well with the assistant which is all included in this very low price. worth 10x the price its currently on sale for. 10 stars!

Reply to review