Time Candle Suleiman
- Indicators
- Suleiman Alhawamdah
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 4 July 2025
Important Note: The image shown in Screenshots is of my 2 indicators, Suleiman Levels indicator and RSI Trend V indicator, including of course attached "Time Candle", which is originally part of the comprehensive indicator for advanced analysis and exclusive levels
Time Candle Suleiman indicator is designed to smoothly and elegantly display the remaining time for the current candle. It offers full customization options, allowing you to control the appearance of the countdown, including the font type, size, color, and position relative to the candle, across all timeframes.
Note: Check out my professional advanced analysis "Suleiman Levels" indicator, comprehensive indicator, with over 9,800 lines of code, includes rare and exclusive features to help you better understand and simplify your charts.
能很好的使用，但是有一个小问题，我在它删除了全部对象，我加载和切换周期的时候，我画的趋势线fibo等都不见了