Currency Strength Wizard MT5

Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency.

All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real strength of the currencies you trade. The indicator also shows you the extremums of buying and selling volume pressure which you can use in your favour when trading with the trend. The indicator also shows possible targets which are based on fibonacci.

The indicator provides you with all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.



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