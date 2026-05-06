Currency Strength Wizard MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (493)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 2.3
  • Updated: 22 July 2026
  • Activations: 20

Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency.

All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real strength of the currencies you trade. The indicator also shows you the extremums of buying and selling volume pressure which you can use in your favour when trading with the trend. The indicator also shows possible targets which are based on fibonacci.

The indicator provides you with all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

I wish you happy and profitable trading!
Reviews 3
Aravind Kolanupaka
10304
Aravind Kolanupaka 2026.05.16 17:50 
 

Best currency strength indicator. Beauty of this indicator is that it is not tied to standard 28 FX pairs, works on any exotic pair and with same precision on all pairs.

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mgl5fjn
746
mgl5fjn 2026.07.31 12:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.08.01 18:07
I am very grateful to you for your high appreciation of my work!:) Knowing that you are satisfied is the best reward for my work. I hope my trading indicators remain valuable tools for your daily trading and help you achieve your trading goals! I wish you great success in trading!
Gryffn10
584
Gryffn10 2026.07.19 20:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.19 21:09
You're most and always welcome, my very dear friend!:) I am very grateful to you for your kind words and for supporting my work here! THANK YOU VERY MUCH! Yes this indicator is a unique strength meter tool because it works with absolutely any financial instrument and can actually work as a standalone system. Plus you always know current strength status of the market you work with and it can even suggest you the pairs for trading. And these are just only a few things which I mentioned, not telling about other features of the indicator. I myself use this tool on a daily basis. So I am absolutely sure this indicator will be a great assistant to you in trading! I wish you the greatest success ever!:)
Aravind Kolanupaka
10304
Aravind Kolanupaka 2026.05.16 17:50 
 

Best currency strength indicator. Beauty of this indicator is that it is not tied to standard 28 FX pairs, works on any exotic pair and with same precision on all pairs.

Oleg Rodin
32406
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.05.16 18:50
Thank you for your positive feedback about the Currency Strength Wizard indicator! I am pleased to hear that this tool has become a reliable assistant for you in trading. I hope this indicator will continue to deliver good results and success to you in the future. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
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