Smc Pro ToolKit

5
SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart.

This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace.

Watch setup guides, control panel tutorials, workflow videos, and live streams here:
https://www.youtube.com/@SMCPROTOOLS

EARLY BUYER LAUNCH OFFER

SMC Pro ToolKit is currently available at a special launch price for the first 30 buyers only.
Launch Price: 49 USD
Planned Regular Price: 79 USD
After the first 30 buyers, the launch offer will end and the product price is planned to move to the regular price.

  • CORE SMART MONEY CONCEPTS TOOLS

SMC Pro ToolKit automatically maps the most important Smart Money Concepts elements directly on the chart:

BOS and CHoCH market structure
Swing and internal structure analysis
HH, HL, LH, and LL swing points
Order Block zones
Fair Value Gap zones
Inverse Fair Value Gap zones
Premium, Equilibrium, and Discount areas
Equal Highs and Equal Lows
Liquidity sweep detection
Strong and Weak High/Low levels
Previous Day, Week, and Month High/Low levels
OTE zone analysis
Breaker Block context

    These tools help traders understand where price is positioned, how structure is developing, and where liquidity or institutional reaction areas may exist.


    • PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

    The built-in dashboard works as a compact control center directly on your chart. It helps you follow the current market condition without switching tools or searching through a crowded workspace.
    Dashboard tabs include:
    MAIN: current setup status, POI, Entry, SL, TP, RR, and signal quality
    MTF: multi-timeframe context and major/minor trend view
    ZONES: important smart money areas and market location
    RISK: risk planning, lot assistance, and setup risk details
    LOG: setup history and performance statistics
    INSIGHT: clean market summary and next-action context


    • MULTI-TIMEFRAME SETUP SUGGESTIONS

    SMC Pro ToolKit can analyse and display setup opportunities from multiple timeframes while the indicator remains attached to one chart.

    Users can choose between:

    Scanning all supported timeframes
    Monitoring one selected timeframe only
    Displaying all valid setups together
    Displaying one setup at a time until it reaches TP or SL
    Setting the minimum setup score required before a setup is shown
    Enabling or disabling BUY and SELL setup suggestions separately

      This gives traders greater control over the number, quality, and frequency of displayed opportunities.


      • SMART SETUP PLANS

      When the required conditions are confirmed, the indicator can generate a structured setup plan containing:

      Trade direction
      Source zone
      Entry area
      Stop Loss
      Take Profit
      Risk/Reward ratio
      Setup quality score
      Setup reason
      Market structure context
      Timeframe source

        Setup confirmation is based on closed-candle analysis to reduce premature signals and create a more disciplined trading workflow.

        Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and the original setup zone remain available on the chart while the setup is active or being reviewed.


        • MARKET STRUCTURE ANALYSIS

        SMC Pro ToolKit maps market structure directly on the chart using BOS and CHoCH events. It also marks swing points, key highs/lows, and directional context to help you understand whether price is continuing, shifting direction, or moving inside a pullback.
        This reduces manual chart marking and gives you a cleaner view of the current structure.


        • SESSION RANGE

        The Session Range tool displays important session-based price information directly on the chart.

        It can show:

        Session High
        Session Low
        Session midpoint
        Session names
        Historical session ranges
        Extended High and Low levels
        Sweep zones
        Session-based liquidity context

          This tool helps traders evaluate how price behaves around major session boundaries and liquidity levels.


          • SMART MONEY ZONES

          The indicator highlights key Smart Money Concepts areas such as Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Premium/Discount zones, and OTE zones.
          Zones are displayed with clean labels and visual context so you can quickly understand where price is reacting, where liquidity may be resting, and whether the current location supports continuation or caution.


          • OPENING RANGE

          The Opening Range tool maps the initial session range and provides additional context for breakout-based trading.

          Features include:

          Custom opening-range duration
          Historical opening ranges
          Breakout signals
          Range targets
          Extended targets
          Optional daily directional bias
          Custom session time
          Session moving-average filter

            The Opening Range tool is designed for traders who monitor session breakouts, expansion, and target progression.

            • LRC CHANNEL

            The integrated Linear Regression Channel helps traders evaluate trend direction, price deviation, and channel behaviour.

            Features include:

            Linear regression centre line
            Upper and lower deviation bands
            Adjustable channel length
            Configurable deviation multipliers
            Pearson correlation display
            Optional left and right extension
            Adjustable fill transparency
            Direct control from the Tools panel

              The LRC Channel is an independent analysis tool and does not modify the Smart Money setup score.


              • TREND RADAR

              Trend Radar gives a fast directional overview across multiple symbols and timeframes from one independent window. It helps you scan market bias, compare directional strength, and focus on the symbols that deserve attention.


              • MARKET PULSE AND CURRENCY POWER

              Market Pulse provides a compact reading of momentum, trend strength, market state, and spread context using tools such as ADX, DMI, and RSI.
              Currency Power gives a relative strength view across major currencies and selected symbols, helping you understand whether the current chart has supportive currency pressure.
              These tools are designed as analysis context and decision support, not as automatic trading instructions.


              • RISK ASSISTANT

              The Risk Assistant helps you plan risk before entering a setup. It can display risk percent, suggested lot, potential loss, reward estimate, RR, spread-to-stop context, and other practical setup planning details.
              The tool does not open trades automatically. It supports manual trading decisions and risk planning.


              • OFFICIAL SESSION ENGINE

              The session engine tracks Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York session status directly from the dashboard. It supports automatic session handling and can also be used as a setup filter when enabled.


              • VOLUME PROFILE CONTEXT

              The integrated Volume Profile tool can display POC, VAH, and VAL levels beside smart money structure, giving extra context around value areas and price reaction zones.


              • ALERTS

              Confirmed setup alerts can be shown visually on the chart and sent through MT5 terminal alerts, push notifications, or email depending on your settings.


              • CHART THEMES

              SMC Pro ToolKit includes a professional Dark Pro theme and a clean Light theme. Both are designed for clear chart visibility and a modern trading workspace.


              • WHO IS SMC PRO TOOLKIT FOR ?

              SMC Pro ToolKit is designed for traders who use or study:

              Smart Money Concepts
              ICT-style market structure
              Order Blocks
              Fair Value Gaps
              Inverse Fair Value Gaps
              Liquidity sweeps
              Premium and Discount zones
              OTE analysis
              Breaker Blocks
              Opening Range strategies
              Session-based trading
              Multi-timeframe analysis
              Manual setup planning
              Risk-managed trading

                It is especially useful for traders who want to convert a raw MetaTrader 5 chart into a structured and professional Smart Money trading workspace.



                • IMPORTANT NOTE

                SMC Pro ToolKit is an analysis and decision-support indicator.

                It does not guarantee profits, eliminate losses, or remove trading risk. Market conditions can change rapidly due to volatility, economic events, liquidity conditions, or geopolitical developments.

                All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.

                For best results, use the indicator together with proper risk management, market knowledge, and a clearly defined trading plan.


                Reviews 4
                Kuropoint
                76
                Kuropoint 2026.07.18 23:18 
                 

                Thank you for the SMC indicator update. I hope it continues to be developed to make it easier for users to open positions.

                man1980
                2347
                man1980 2026.07.11 13:22 
                 

                ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ SMC Pro Toolkit is one of the most complete Smart Money Concepts indicators I've used for MT5. It combines market structure (BOS and CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity zones, Premium/Discount areas, OTE, multi-timeframe analysis, and a professional dashboard into one clean workspace. The charts stay organized, making it much easier to analyze price action without constantly switching between multiple indicators. The setup planning, risk tools, and session information are excellent additions for traders who want everything in one place. What impressed me the most is the seller's support. The developer is active, responds to questions, provides setup guidance, and continues to improve the indicator with updates. It's clear they care about helping traders understand and use the toolkit effectively rather than simply selling an indicator. If you trade Smart Money Concepts or ICT concepts manually, this toolkit provides a solid framework for analyzing the market while still allowing you to make your own trading decisions. Highly recommended.

                Brian Yee
                45
                Brian Yee 2026.07.11 04:33 
                 

                Best smc indicator with a great variety of tools. perfect.

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                SMC PRO Charts   is the free chart-only edition of   SMC Pro ToolKit   for MetaTrader4. It is designed for traders who want a clean Smart Money Concepts charting experience without dashboards, alerts, or trade management tools. If you like the charting experience and want advanced analysis, workflows, multi-timeframe tools, alerts, Entry signals, and risk planning, upgrade anytime to SMC Pro ToolKit. Watch setup guides, control panel tutorials, workflow videos, and live streams here: https://ww
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                SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup g
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                Kuropoint
                76
                Kuropoint 2026.07.18 23:18 
                 

                Thank you for the SMC indicator update. I hope it continues to be developed to make it easier for users to open positions.

                man1980
                2347
                man1980 2026.07.11 13:22 
                 

                ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ SMC Pro Toolkit is one of the most complete Smart Money Concepts indicators I've used for MT5. It combines market structure (BOS and CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity zones, Premium/Discount areas, OTE, multi-timeframe analysis, and a professional dashboard into one clean workspace. The charts stay organized, making it much easier to analyze price action without constantly switching between multiple indicators. The setup planning, risk tools, and session information are excellent additions for traders who want everything in one place. What impressed me the most is the seller's support. The developer is active, responds to questions, provides setup guidance, and continues to improve the indicator with updates. It's clear they care about helping traders understand and use the toolkit effectively rather than simply selling an indicator. If you trade Smart Money Concepts or ICT concepts manually, this toolkit provides a solid framework for analyzing the market while still allowing you to make your own trading decisions. Highly recommended.

                Brian Yee
                45
                Brian Yee 2026.07.11 04:33 
                 

                Best smc indicator with a great variety of tools. perfect.

                Abdulla
                16
                Abdulla 2026.06.20 16:25 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                Talal N Z Aljarusha
                2922
                Reply from developer Talal N Z Aljarusha 2026.06.20 16:46
                Dear Abdullah,
                Thank you very much for your valuable feedback and kind words. I truly appreciate the time you took to test SMC PRO Toolkit and share your experience.
                I'm pleased to hear that you found the indicator smooth, fast, and efficient in drawing zones and identifying trading opportunities across different timeframes. Your observations are exactly what I aimed to achieve when developing the tool.
                Regarding the user manual, I will be happy to send it to you. It will help you understand all features, settings, and workflow in greater detail so you can get the most out of the indicator.
                Thank you again for your support and trust. I wish you successful trading and an excellent experience with SMC PRO Toolkit
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