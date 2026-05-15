GoldenX Entry MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Kareem Abbas
    Kareem Abbas

    Kareem Abbas

    5 (42)
    I am newcomer to MQL5, while having over 12 years of real life experience in Algo trading. I have a strong belief that AI will add up and will be able to transform this niche by enabling smarter, data-driven decision-making. With a trader’s DNA at the core of my work, I focus on creating strategies
    2 products 2 signals
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 2 August 2026
  • Activations: 20
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value.
After purchase, contact via MQL5 inbox to receive your buyer kit and bonus.

You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.”

Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else.

From advanced Auto Optimizer technology that automatically discovers the best settings for every timeframe, to detailed historical performance analysis and market-adaptive logic — the system continuously evolves with current market conditions and regime shifts.This means the indicator stays fresh, optimized, and relevant every single day instead of becoming outdated like most traditional indicators.

The indicator built with an adaptive Smart Entry Trend algorithm, a signal scoring system, a market regime detector, and a volatility filter. Each signal includes a calculated Entry level, three Take-Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3), and a Stop-Loss level. It is built on multiple analytical layers designed to adapt to different market conditions, combining a multi-layer analytical system with a built-in optimizer and statistical tracking system. The indicator provides quantitative analysis based on Risk-to-Reward (RR) metrics and historical trade behavior.

Getting started is simple — run the optimizer on your selected timeframe and begin using the indicator on your chart.

Core functionality

GoldenX Entry combines a signal engine with built-in trade management and historical statistical tracking on a single chart:

- Built-In Optimizer: The optimizer runs directly on the chart with a single click. It tests 200 parameter combinations using a two-phase search process — exploration first, then refinement — and automatically applies the selected configuration once the process completes. Results are cached per timeframe, so returning to a previously optimized timeframe restores the same settings instantly.

- Automatic Timeframe Detection For Gold Instrument: Attach the indicator to any XAUUSD chart from M1 to Monthly. The active timeframe is detected automatically and the matching preset is loaded automatically. Nine timeframe profiles are included, each configured specifically for gold across standard chart timeframes. Switching between timeframes automatically adjusts the corresponding parameters.

- Capital Reference Panel: Using the indicator's historical statistics — Average R per Trade, Maximum Drawdown, and signal count — this panel displays a minimum reference capital figure, a configurable reference capital buffer, calculated risk per trade in your account currency, and historical average outcome statistics derived from the rolling backtest window. It's a risk-management reference based on the indicator's historical signal behavior. Displayed values are based on historical signal behavior and do not represent future performance.

- Performance Dashboard: Statistics refresh automatically as signals complete — Total R, Average R per Trade, Maximum Drawdown, TP1, TP2, and TP3 hit counts, plus Win/Loss streak tracking. The backtest window length is configurable. Default settings use the last 100 signals on most timeframes, 500 on M5, and 800 on M1 for broader statistical review.

- Multi-Exit Take-Profit Structure Every signal generates three take-profit levels — TP1 at +0.5R, TP2 at +1.0R, TP3 at +1.5R — together with a stop-loss level. As targets are reached, partial results are recorded and reflected in the R-value calculations. Performance statistics are based on the indicator's historical signal tracking logic.

Who is this for?

  • Discretionary traders who need entry, TP, and SL levels visible on the chart for manual trade management.
  • Multi-timeframe traders who switch between M1 and Monthly timeframes and prefer automatic parameter adjustment.
  • Traders who monitor statistics — users who want Total R, drawdown, and TP hit rates displayed directly on the chart and updated automatically as signals close.

How to use it (the workflow)

  1. Attach the indicator to a chart. 
  2. Optional: click Find Better Setting to run the optimizer. Default presets are already configured and can be used without additional adjustments.
  3. Monitor the chart signals. Arrows indicate entries, dashed lines indicate TP1, TP2, and TP3, while the solid line indicates the stop-loss level.
  4. Use the Capital Reference panel as an additional risk-management reference before entering.
  5. Monitor the dashboard for automatically updated historical statistics.

All information is displayed directly on the chart for monitoring and trade management purposes.

Key Features

  • Adaptive Smart Entry Trend engine with signal scoring system.
  • Automatic Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3, and SL levels for each signal.
  • Built-in optimizer with two-phase parameter search across 200 candidates.
  • Nine pre-configured timeframe profiles from M1 to Monthly.
  • Automatic timeframe detection.
  • Capital Reference panel with configurable safety buffer.
  • R-value statistical tracking with configurable historical window length.

After purchase, please contact me to receive the starter guide, bonus materials, and future updates regarding the community channel if it becomes available.

Reviews 16
MarkHamp
158
MarkHamp 2026.07.29 17:25 
 

This indicator is great. I have taken all my other indicators off and now just use this. It's so easy to use. Standard settings, wait for the buy / sell notification and just place as directed. THE SL & TP's are all given so just enter them and away you go. It's not 100% accurate with every signal but today I have had 19 winners and three losers. Now do bear in mind some of those are different TP levels but on a 0.01 lot size I am £50 up for today and much the same yesterday. A big thank you to the author of this indicator. It's fantastic.

Justin Davis
956
Justin Davis 2026.07.02 04:11 
 

I am honestly blown away by this indicator. There is truly nothing like it on MQL5 and the fact that Kareem is selling it so cheap is truly amazing. It's re-optimization feature is truly one of kind! Many indicators, especially the ones that say "AI" is integrated are nothing more than marketing words. But Kareem's indicator is truly different in that it actually adapts to market conditions so that you have the best possible chance to make money with it. For $37, I almost feel like I stole this indicator from him. If you are on the fence, seriously, just buy it.

kadir71kara
248
kadir71kara 2026.06.24 21:42 
 

The indicator features a re-optimization system unlike anything I've seen before for MT5 indicators. It's a revolutionary feature that keeps the indicator optimized and up to date across all instruments and timeframes. It is amazing product.

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ORB Seeker MT5
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
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Braulio Cortes Siqueira
262
Braulio Cortes Siqueira 2026.08.05 16:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MarkHamp
158
MarkHamp 2026.07.29 17:25 
 

This indicator is great. I have taken all my other indicators off and now just use this. It's so easy to use. Standard settings, wait for the buy / sell notification and just place as directed. THE SL & TP's are all given so just enter them and away you go. It's not 100% accurate with every signal but today I have had 19 winners and three losers. Now do bear in mind some of those are different TP levels but on a 0.01 lot size I am £50 up for today and much the same yesterday. A big thank you to the author of this indicator. It's fantastic.

Justin Davis
956
Justin Davis 2026.07.02 04:11 
 

I am honestly blown away by this indicator. There is truly nothing like it on MQL5 and the fact that Kareem is selling it so cheap is truly amazing. It's re-optimization feature is truly one of kind! Many indicators, especially the ones that say "AI" is integrated are nothing more than marketing words. But Kareem's indicator is truly different in that it actually adapts to market conditions so that you have the best possible chance to make money with it. For $37, I almost feel like I stole this indicator from him. If you are on the fence, seriously, just buy it.

kadir71kara
248
kadir71kara 2026.06.24 21:42 
 

The indicator features a re-optimization system unlike anything I've seen before for MT5 indicators. It's a revolutionary feature that keeps the indicator optimized and up to date across all instruments and timeframes. It is amazing product.

Mohamed Khenancha
213
Mohamed Khenancha 2026.06.12 00:30 
 

Great indicator and an even better seller. The indicator works very well, and the support was fast, helpful, and professional throughout the entire process. Thank you for your effort, generosity, and professionalism. It's rare to find such great customer service. Highly recommended.

manasvi.sriram
1747
manasvi.sriram 2026.06.10 15:41 
 

Awesome indicator! If you are good at SMC and are able to combine the Author's SMC indicator with this one, you are the Winner! Very well made. Many Thanks Author!

Jhon Jhon Tomas
190
Jhon Jhon Tomas 2026.06.07 21:14 
 

I highly recommend this indicator, customer service top class very reliable indicator, easy to use!

a547607960
47
a547607960 2026.06.03 22:24 
 

I purchased this indicator a few days ago, and I must say — I'm thoroughly impressed with its performance so far. The interface is clean and easy to set up.

Johnny Chen
361
Johnny Chen 2026.06.02 02:32 
 

The indicator was excellent value. It clearly indicates entry points, stop-loss levels, and TP1, TP2, and TP3. It also provides reversal alerts. Email alerts would be even better.

ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER
1691
ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER 2026.05.31 18:38 
 

Kareem has created a very strong concept with this indicator. The indicator optimizes itself and has delivered very good results for me so far. I use it on BTCUSD M1 and have achieved a high win rate. However, I naturally still need a little more time with this indicator before I can make reliable statements about its long-term performance. Kareem provides good support and responds very quickly. The user manual is also good and helpful. I am excited to see what the future brings with this indicator.

Valentin Ilie
47
Valentin Ilie 2026.05.25 16:51 
 

I have just started using this indicator, and so far everything looks very good. It is simple to use, clear on the chart, and it already feels like a helpful tool for my trading routine. I have full confidence that Kareem has done a great job with this product. Highly recommended. 🙌

emmanuel legrand
63
emmanuel legrand 2026.05.16 21:08 
 

Excellent product and very easy to use. Furthermore, the designer is very kind and if you have a problem, he takes the time to explain it to you. I highly recommend it, especially since it's also inexpensive.

Gryffn10
584
Gryffn10 2026.05.16 19:27 
 

An impressive indicator that takes the stress out of analyzing the Gold market.. It has very interesting optimizing engine and what is very promising is the "Enable_Auto_Calibration" feature... If you have already have SMC Intraday Formula, you would know how elegant and intelligent it is. So then purchasing this GoldenX Entry Indicator is a no brainer... Altogether a well written and very smart Indicator... Thank you Kareem...

man1980
2347
man1980 2026.05.16 13:05 
 

I just purchased the Gold Smart Entry indicator yesterday and first impressions have been good so far. The setup is clean, easy to use, and the signals are straightforward without overcomplicating the charts. I like that it helps highlight potential entries clearly while still leaving room to use your own analysis and confirmations. So far it looks promising, especially for gold trading during active market sessions. Definitely looking forward to testing it more over the next few days in live market conditions.

Scott Sanders
64
Scott Sanders 2026.05.15 19:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jasarekay99
256
Jasarekay99 2026.05.15 13:20 
 

I’ve been testing this gold indicator for a while on XAUUSD and the overall experience has been solid so far. The interface is clean, signals are easy to understand, and it helps simplify market analysis during active sessions. What I personally liked most is the dashboard structure and how the information is organized without overcomplicating the chart a lot with accuracy.

Jing Chao Di
249
Jing Chao Di 2026.05.15 11:41 
 

This trading indicator is highly practical and accurate. It can effectively identify market trend direction and key entry and exit points. The signal is clear and timely, with few false signals. It works perfectly on multiple timeframes and fits well with mainstream trading strategies. It is a reliable auxiliary tool for manual trading and EA development.

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