GoldenX Entry MT5

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You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.”

Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else.



From advanced Auto Optimizer technology that automatically discovers the best settings for every timeframe, to detailed historical performance analysis and market-adaptive logic — the system continuously evolves with current market conditions and regime shifts.This means the indicator stays fresh, optimized, and relevant every single day instead of becoming outdated like most traditional indicators.

The indicator built with an adaptive Smart Entry Trend algorithm, a signal scoring system, a market regime detector, and a volatility filter. Each signal includes a calculated Entry level, three Take-Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3), and a Stop-Loss level. It is built on multiple analytical layers designed to adapt to different market conditions, combining a multi-layer analytical system with a built-in optimizer and statistical tracking system. The indicator provides quantitative analysis based on Risk-to-Reward (RR) metrics and historical trade behavior.

Getting started is simple — run the optimizer on your selected timeframe and begin using the indicator on your chart.

Core functionality



GoldenX Entry combines a signal engine with built-in trade management and historical statistical tracking on a single chart:

- Built-In Optimizer: The optimizer runs directly on the chart with a single click. It tests 200 parameter combinations using a two-phase search process — exploration first, then refinement — and automatically applies the selected configuration once the process completes. Results are cached per timeframe, so returning to a previously optimized timeframe restores the same settings instantly.

- Automatic Timeframe Detection For Gold Instrument: Attach the indicator to any XAUUSD chart from M1 to Monthly. The active timeframe is detected automatically and the matching preset is loaded automatically. Nine timeframe profiles are included, each configured specifically for gold across standard chart timeframes. Switching between timeframes automatically adjusts the corresponding parameters.

- Capital Reference Panel: Using the indicator's historical statistics — Average R per Trade, Maximum Drawdown, and signal count — this panel displays a minimum reference capital figure, a configurable reference capital buffer, calculated risk per trade in your account currency, and historical average outcome statistics derived from the rolling backtest window. It's a risk-management reference based on the indicator's historical signal behavior. Displayed values are based on historical signal behavior and do not represent future performance.

- Performance Dashboard: Statistics refresh automatically as signals complete — Total R, Average R per Trade, Maximum Drawdown, TP1, TP2, and TP3 hit counts, plus Win/Loss streak tracking. The backtest window length is configurable. Default settings use the last 100 signals on most timeframes, 500 on M5, and 800 on M1 for broader statistical review.

- Multi-Exit Take-Profit Structure Every signal generates three take-profit levels — TP1 at +0.5R, TP2 at +1.0R, TP3 at +1.5R — together with a stop-loss level. As targets are reached, partial results are recorded and reflected in the R-value calculations. Performance statistics are based on the indicator's historical signal tracking logic.

Who is this for?

Discretionary traders who need entry, TP, and SL levels visible on the chart for manual trade management.

who need entry, TP, and SL levels visible on the chart for manual trade management. Multi-timeframe traders who switch between M1 and Monthly timeframes and prefer automatic parameter adjustment.

who switch between M1 and Monthly timeframes and prefer automatic parameter adjustment. Traders who monitor statistics — users who want Total R, drawdown, and TP hit rates displayed directly on the chart and updated automatically as signals close.

How to use it (the workflow) Attach the indicator to a chart. Optional: click Find Better Setting to run the optimizer. Default presets are already configured and can be used without additional adjustments. Monitor the chart signals. Arrows indicate entries, dashed lines indicate TP1, TP2, and TP3, while the solid line indicates the stop-loss level. Use the Capital Reference panel as an additional risk-management reference before entering. Monitor the dashboard for automatically updated historical statistics. All information is displayed directly on the chart for monitoring and trade management purposes.

Key Features

Adaptive Smart Entry Trend engine with signal scoring system.

Automatic Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3, and SL levels for each signal.

Built-in optimizer with two-phase parameter search across 200 candidates.

Nine pre-configured timeframe profiles from M1 to Monthly.

Automatic timeframe detection.

Capital Reference panel with configurable safety buffer.

R-value statistical tracking with configurable historical window length.

After purchase, please contact me to receive the starter guide, bonus materials, and future updates regarding the community channel if it becomes available.