is a new indicator by MeanFX. It combines

with

- creating best possible statistical trades as a result!

Message me before purchasing to receive a live chart preview and uptodate trading statistics to support your decision making and hopefully help your trading process!

What makes it stand out?



The price increases every 5 purchases, the next price is 69$

Proven statistical performance on M15 Gold XAUUSD (works almost on every asset focusing on mastering one timeframe instead of trying to be allover the place without consistent results) 1 to 3 trades a day with high winrate percentage and all the statistical edge on our side Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart Adaptive TP and SL levels generated by the indicator for each trade Average Winrate 75%+ Average Signal Ratio 1.2+ Alarms and notifications also sent on Mobile Phone Prop firm friendly trading approach Easy to understand - suitable for all levels of experience Personal support from the creator 100% Non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging

Strategy behind:

Super Hero Signals operates on a multi-confluence fractal momentum framework, cross-referencing higher timeframe structural pivots with intrabar volatility-normalized entry confirmation. The proprietary signal engine applies an adaptive true-range volatility filter to dynamically calibrate risk parameters in real-time, ensuring each position is targeted relative to prevailing market conditions rather than fixed absolute values.

The system employs a tiered profit-extraction architecture four algorithmically computed take-profit thresholds allow partial capital preservation at intermediate levels while maintaining full exposure toward the maximum target. A breakeven protection mechanism activates automatically once price reaches the first threshold, converting potential reversals into guaranteed captured gains.

Signal quality is refined through a dual-layer directional consensus filter that suppresses low-probability setups, admitting only high conviction entries where structural bias and momentum regime align. Real-time push notifications, popup alerts, and a live performance analytics dashboard complete the trader's situational awareness, all within a single indicator overlay.

For push notifications to work on mobile, the user needs to have MetaTrader mobile app installed and linked to their MT5 account (Tools > Options → Enable Notifications in MT5 desktop).

DISCLAIMER

This is an indicator. It draws signals, levels and statistics and sends alerts by popup, push and email. It does not open or manage trades for you. The figures on the panel are measured from the price history on your chart and show how the method would have resolved. They are a record, not a promise of what comes next. Test any settings on your own broker before you rely on them, and remember that trading always carries risk.