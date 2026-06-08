Super Hero Signals
- Indicators
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu⚡ MeanFX Trading Algorithms ⚡ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/3022931/seller
✅ Ultima Markets:
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 21 July 2026
- Activations: 10
The price increases every 5 purchases, the next price is 69$
What makes it stand out?
- Proven statistical performance on M15 Gold XAUUSD (works almost on every asset focusing on mastering one timeframe instead of trying to be allover the place without consistent results)
- 1 to 3 trades a day with high winrate percentage and all the statistical edge on our side
- Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart
- Adaptive TP and SL levels generated by the indicator for each trade
- Average Winrate 75%+
- Average Signal Ratio 1.2+
- Alarms and notifications also sent on Mobile Phone
- Prop firm friendly trading approach
- Easy to understand - suitable for all levels of experience
- Personal support from the creator
- 100% Non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging
Strategy behind:
Super Hero Signals operates on a multi-confluence fractal momentum framework, cross-referencing higher timeframe structural pivots with intrabar volatility-normalized entry confirmation. The proprietary signal engine applies an adaptive true-range volatility filter to dynamically calibrate risk parameters in real-time, ensuring each position is targeted relative to prevailing market conditions rather than fixed absolute values.
The system employs a tiered profit-extraction architecture four algorithmically computed take-profit thresholds allow partial capital preservation at intermediate levels while maintaining full exposure toward the maximum target. A breakeven protection mechanism activates automatically once price reaches the first threshold, converting potential reversals into guaranteed captured gains.
Signal quality is refined through a dual-layer directional consensus filter that suppresses low-probability setups, admitting only high conviction entries where structural bias and momentum regime align. Real-time push notifications, popup alerts, and a live performance analytics dashboard complete the trader's situational awareness, all within a single indicator overlay.
For push notifications to work on mobile, the user needs to have MetaTrader mobile app installed and linked to their MT5 account (Tools > Options → Enable Notifications in MT5 desktop).
DISCLAIMER
nice indicator