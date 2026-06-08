Super Hero Signals

4

SUPER HERO Signals is a new indicator by MeanFX. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible statistical trades as a result!
The price increases every 5 purchases, the next price is 69$
Message me before purchasing to receive a live chart preview and uptodate trading statistics to support your decision making and hopefully help your trading process!

What makes it stand out?

  1.  Proven statistical performance on M15 Gold XAUUSD (works almost on every asset focusing on mastering one timeframe instead of trying to be allover the place without consistent results)
  2.  1 to 3 trades a day with high winrate percentage and all the statistical edge on our side
  3.  Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart
  4.  Adaptive TP and SL levels generated by the indicator for each trade
  5.  Average Winrate 75%+
  6.  Average Signal Ratio 1.2+ 
  7.  Alarms and notifications also sent on Mobile Phone
  8.  Prop firm friendly trading approach 
  9.  Easy to understand - suitable for all levels of experience
  10.  Personal support from the creator
  11.  100% Non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging

Strategy behind:

Super Hero Signals operates on a multi-confluence fractal momentum framework, cross-referencing higher timeframe structural pivots with intrabar volatility-normalized entry confirmation. The proprietary signal engine applies an adaptive true-range volatility filter to dynamically calibrate risk parameters in real-time, ensuring each position is targeted relative to prevailing market conditions rather than fixed absolute values.

The system employs a tiered profit-extraction architecture  four algorithmically computed take-profit thresholds allow partial capital preservation at intermediate levels while maintaining full exposure toward the maximum target. A breakeven protection mechanism activates automatically once price reaches the first threshold, converting potential reversals into guaranteed captured gains.

Signal quality is refined through a dual-layer directional consensus filter that suppresses low-probability setups, admitting only high conviction entries where structural bias and momentum regime align. Real-time push notifications, popup alerts, and a live performance analytics dashboard complete the trader's situational awareness, all within a single indicator overlay.

For push notifications to work on mobile, the user needs to have MetaTrader mobile app installed and linked to their MT5 account (Tools > Options → Enable Notifications in MT5 desktop).

DISCLAIMER

This is an indicator. It draws signals, levels and statistics and sends alerts by popup, push and email. It does not open or manage trades for you. The figures on the panel are measured from the price history on your chart and show how the method would have resolved. They are a record, not a promise of what comes next. Test any settings on your own broker before you rely on them, and remember that trading always carries risk.

Reviews 3
Roberto Liguoro
1502
Roberto Liguoro 2026.06.16 13:10 
 

nice indicator

lida19801
478
lida19801 2026.06.13 16:55 
 

Impressive win-rate across many symbols. With right money management it has huge potential to grow your account.

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404 strategy not found
552
404 strategy not found 2026.07.15 10:12 
 

Beware: the indicator repaints its TP timing in backtest. The author claims the TPs are not repainted, but by that he only means the TP levels triggered by the signal. True, those don't change — but in backtesting the take profit is taken A FEW BARS AFTER the TP level has actually been reached. He's repainting the time of take profit, and that sends his backtest statistics straight out the door. Untrustworthy. You'd need a crystal ball to trade this profitably.

I backtested it before buying, yet it turns out the "points won" are all on trades that take the TP at its highest point — and I've never met anyone who knows in advance whether TP1, TP2, or TP3/TP4 will be hit. It's not a predefined system. What it actually does is give you an entry and some TP suggestions, nothing more.

The developer says he provides suggestions on TP levels, but most of the imagery on this product page gives a very different impression from what the indicator really does. Average RR of 1:2? I wish — that's if all reach TP4 level, and not in a million years. Entries are only as good as your exits: take the wrong action and you'll never be profitable, despite the great images and marketing fluff.

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11425
Reply from developer Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.07.18 06:57
Thank you for your feedback, i'd like to address each point clearly. On repainting: The indicator 100% DOES NOT repaint. The TP levels are calculated from the ATR at the moment the signal fires and never change/move after that. you can watch it LIVE please, never repaints, unless you saw a loading glitch trough backtest cause you're missing live tick data... and yes the indicator takes the result to the panel after the "signal" concluded only by reaching a final TP or the SL or a timeout, for example if TP1 was reached the signal is not closed yet cause will probably hit TP2 and so on, no point on closing the signal early unless specific conditions are detected by the indicator, there is no misleading or deceptive technique, concerning the RR: TP4 at 150% of ATR × 2.3 is a realistic target on gold M15 tf, the backtest results visible on the product page are real, unedited screenshots/videos and also i post in the comments sections real screens. I never advertised a guaranteed 1:2 RR on TP2, I described TP2 as a confidence level tip to you, and TP4 as the maximum target that obtained the average 1.2RR in the testing period on M15 Gold.. The imagery shows the indicator working as designed. Also the TP levels being "suggestions": This is accurate and intentional. Super Hero Signals is a signal indicator, not an EA. It shows you the entry, the TP ladder, and the SL.. the trading decision remains always yours. This is standard for any signal indicator and is clearly stated, the indicator will not trade for you, thanks
Roberto Liguoro
1502
Roberto Liguoro 2026.06.16 13:10 
 

nice indicator

lida19801
478
lida19801 2026.06.13 16:55 
 

Impressive win-rate across many symbols. With right money management it has huge potential to grow your account.

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