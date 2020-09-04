Gold Stuff mt5
- Indicators
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- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 17 March 2023
- Activations: 5
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1.
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Settings and manual here
SETTINGS
- Draw Arrow - on off. drawing arrows on the chart.
- Alerts - on off audible alerts.
- E-mail notification - on off. email notifications.
- Puch-notification - on off. Push notifications.
- Next, adjust the color gamut.
"Very good indicator. I've been using it for two days and the results are promising so far. The trend direction is clear, the signals are easy to follow, and it helps me stay on the right side of the market. Looking forward to continuing my testing. Great support from the author as well."