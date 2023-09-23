Smart Price Action Concepts MT5

4.26

This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds.

PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE:
Smart Price Action Concepts is currently available for $200.
The price will increase to $299 after the next 30 purchases.

SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift.
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading .
[Online course], [User Manual] , [How to Install] , [PDF]
The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on Smart Money Concepts , providing insights into how big institutions trade , helping predict their moves .

It's particularly good at Liquidity Analysis , making it easier to understand how institutions trade . It's great at predicting market trends and analyzing price movements carefully . By aligning your trades with institutional strategies , you can make more accurate predictions about where the market is headed . This indicator is versatile and excellent at analyzing market structures . spotting important Order Blocks , and recognizing various patterns .

It's skilled at identifying patterns like BOS and CHoCH , understanding shifts in momentum , and highlighting key zones where supply and demand are strong . It's also good at finding strong imbalances and analyzing patterns where prices make higher highs or lower lows . If you're into Fibonacci retracement tools, this indicator has you covered . It can also identify equal highs and lows , analyze different timeframes , and show data through a dashboard .

For traders using more advanced strategies , the indicator offers tools like the Fair Value Gap Indicator and recognition of premium and discount zones . It pays special attention to high-timeframe order blocks and thoroughly analyzes market structures over longer timeframes .

It even has a handy tool called the Candle Timer , so you won't miss important market movements . You can use it to keep track of market structure and be aware of different time zones , helping you make precise trades during specific market sessions . The indicator also alerts you to important zones , like the London and New York kill zones .

Additionally , it gives insights into previous day , week , and month high and low levels , helping you navigate the market more accurately . The user friendly control panel makes it easy to use , allowing you to control what elements you see on your charts . The elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to your trading setup , making it a comprehensive and essential tool for traders looking for advanced insights and analysis .

Features:
  • Smart Money Concepts SMC
  •  Inner Circle Trading ICT 
  • Price Action PA and Institutional Trading IT
  • Real time market structure and swing structure highs and lows ( HH HL LL LH )
  • Real time internal and swing supply and demand order blocks
  • Premium Equilibrium and Discount Zones
  • Automatic Fibonacci Detection with 2 Options (current swing or previous swing )
  • Equal highs and equal lows patterns
  • Break of structure BOS with Alert
  • Change of Character CHoCH with Alert
  • Higher timeframe BoS and CHoCH with Alerts
  • Multi timeframe BOS and CHOCH dashboard
  • Weak and Strong Swing High and Low Swing
  • Fair Value Gap FVG
  • Candle Timer
  • All trading time sessions London, New York Tokyo Sydney and Frankfurt sessions
  • London Kill Zone and New York Kill Zone with Alerts
  • Previous day week and month Highs and Lows
  • Smart Panel
Reviews 26
Mohammad Othman M Alhassan
159
Mohammad Othman M Alhassan 2026.08.12 13:23 
 

After trying the program and using it for a sufficient period, I can honestly say that all of Professor Essam's programs and indicators are characterized by absolute accuracy and an excellent success rate in technical and analytical analysis. I used the integrated set of tools, specifically the Atomic indicator, the Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator, and the trend indicator, and as a result, I saw a significant difference in accurately identifying market direction and entry and exit points. It truly deserves a 5-star rating, and thank you to Professor Essam for this effort and professionalism.

echodyneusa
435
echodyneusa 2026.07.26 23:15 
 

This is the best indicator on the market. You can make a living trading based on this indicator. The Author is very responsive and helpful. Anyone who does not buy this indicator, he/she is missing alot

Lawson Adjetey Adjei
164
Lawson Adjetey Adjei 2026.07.20 17:36 
 

I've been using Smart Price Action Concepts for some time now, and I can confidently say it has become one of the most valuable tools in my trading workflow. Instead of relying on multiple separate indicators, this package brings together Smart Money Concepts, market structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity analysis, premium/discount zones, and other institutional trading concepts into one well-organized interface. In addition to the indicator, I highly recommend Issam Kassas' online training course. The course is professionally structured and complements the indicator perfectly by explaining the underlying Smart Money Concepts and demonstrating how to apply the tools effectively in real market conditions. Rather than simply showing what the indicator does, it helps traders understand the reasoning behind price action and develop a more disciplined, rule-based trading approach. What impressed me most is the continuous development of the product. The developer regularly releases meaningful updates that improve performance, usability, and functionality rather than simply adding cosmetic changes. The latest dashboard enhancements have made chart analysis even faster and more intuitive. The educational value is equally impressive. The combination of the indicator and the training course has helped me better understand institutional price action and has significantly improved my confidence when identifying high-probability trade setups. Finally, Issam provides excellent customer support and genuinely listens to user feedback. It's refreshing to see a developer who remains committed to improving the product long after purchase. If you're serious about Smart Money Concepts, ICT methodology, or professional price action trading, I highly recommend both the Smart Price Action Concepts indicator and the accompanying training course. Together, they provide an exceptional learning experience and a powerful framework for structured market analysis.

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Mohammad Othman M Alhassan
159
Mohammad Othman M Alhassan 2026.08.12 13:23 
 

After trying the program and using it for a sufficient period, I can honestly say that all of Professor Essam's programs and indicators are characterized by absolute accuracy and an excellent success rate in technical and analytical analysis. I used the integrated set of tools, specifically the Atomic indicator, the Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator, and the trend indicator, and as a result, I saw a significant difference in accurately identifying market direction and entry and exit points. It truly deserves a 5-star rating, and thank you to Professor Essam for this effort and professionalism.

Ron Maberry
61
Ron Maberry 2026.08.07 17:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

echodyneusa
435
echodyneusa 2026.07.26 23:15 
 

This is the best indicator on the market. You can make a living trading based on this indicator. The Author is very responsive and helpful. Anyone who does not buy this indicator, he/she is missing alot

Lawson Adjetey Adjei
164
Lawson Adjetey Adjei 2026.07.20 17:36 
 

I've been using Smart Price Action Concepts for some time now, and I can confidently say it has become one of the most valuable tools in my trading workflow. Instead of relying on multiple separate indicators, this package brings together Smart Money Concepts, market structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity analysis, premium/discount zones, and other institutional trading concepts into one well-organized interface. In addition to the indicator, I highly recommend Issam Kassas' online training course. The course is professionally structured and complements the indicator perfectly by explaining the underlying Smart Money Concepts and demonstrating how to apply the tools effectively in real market conditions. Rather than simply showing what the indicator does, it helps traders understand the reasoning behind price action and develop a more disciplined, rule-based trading approach. What impressed me most is the continuous development of the product. The developer regularly releases meaningful updates that improve performance, usability, and functionality rather than simply adding cosmetic changes. The latest dashboard enhancements have made chart analysis even faster and more intuitive. The educational value is equally impressive. The combination of the indicator and the training course has helped me better understand institutional price action and has significantly improved my confidence when identifying high-probability trade setups. Finally, Issam provides excellent customer support and genuinely listens to user feedback. It's refreshing to see a developer who remains committed to improving the product long after purchase. If you're serious about Smart Money Concepts, ICT methodology, or professional price action trading, I highly recommend both the Smart Price Action Concepts indicator and the accompanying training course. Together, they provide an exceptional learning experience and a powerful framework for structured market analysis.

alan9131
21
alan9131 2026.07.20 16:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

740122
94
740122 2026.07.05 15:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hong Trade
172
Hong Trade 2026.06.14 09:11 
 

Smart Price Action Concepts is one of the tools that helped me understand price action in a much clearer way. It makes the chart easier to read and helped me identify important areas, market structure, and possible trade setups with more confidence. I also learned a lot from Issam’s free course, free book, and the free tools he shares, which made the paid product even more valuable for me. Overall, this product is useful not only as a trading tool, but also as a learning tool for understanding the market better.

Version 30.0

Outstanding update! This is a major improvement with many useful new features and significant performance enhancements. The indicator is now even more accurate, faster, and easier to use. Great job by the developer. Highly recommended!

Alexanderman Makutin
323
Alexanderman Makutin 2026.02.26 19:58 
 

Я его еще осваиваю, он очень полезный т.к. показывает много полезной информации. В будущем дополню отзыв)))

Steven Ngoi
88
Steven Ngoi 2025.11.18 01:29 
 

I have been searching for such indicator for some time and now here it is. I help me analyze better. If there is an EA for it, I'll be happy to look forward.

Alexandre Dos Santos Antunes
518
Alexandre Dos Santos Antunes 2025.07.04 17:18 
 

Estou gostando muito do Indicador

Sukhvinder Singh
901
Sukhvinder Singh 2024.12.17 07:49 
 

Not working properly, Hang or stuck every time, I contact to seller for the same but no response by him.

noppolpol
54
noppolpol 2024.12.15 08:51 
 

good

raffiek
170
raffiek 2024.08.20 15:01 
 

works very well but you need not to have any other indicators on the same chart. this has improved my trading. Please add a display of current spread.

CHooi71
29
CHooi71 2024.05.21 15:11 
 

This indicator is my best assistant when it comes to analyzing the charts. It highlights everything, is easy to customize, works smoothly and is also very flexible. The customer service is good and always friendly. I like that. I definitely recommend SPAC. Thank you for your contribution to the trading community.

Serg
54
Serg 2024.04.23 18:46 
 

Thanks to the author - for an interesting and necessary product - a very good idea - I hope it will be improved - respect.

Pucio777
60
Pucio777 2024.04.20 11:38 
 

I like the Smart Money Concept to understand the market. This indicator is a great multi-tool for it. I am very satisfied having it. It has many possibilities to look at the market from different perspectives. I highly recommend to buy it.

shifuoogway
174
shifuoogway 2024.04.17 01:55 
 

This indicator package is a good idea, but it needs work (ver 20.50 on MT5 4260), probably requires refactoring. Having spent a few days with it I find its indications helpful whenever the indicator works. The user interface is buggy: often it would load incomplete on terminal startup; does not play well in templates; the MTF panel toggle (for alerts) can be hit and miss and can be inconsistent across terminal restarts. The most important failure is that the chart goes into limited (jerky, laggy) or no refresh (e.g. indicator managed chart elements including candles and candle timer stop) whenever market liquidity is high (e.g. NY XAUUSD open). The user interface problems become increasingly prevalent as liquidity rises. Indicator failure can also affect MT5 user interface (e.g. calling up MQL5 messaging panel fails). This was tested on a terminal running a single XAUUSD chart coexisting with only the tick volume indicator added. Seller has not been responsive so far to questions raised in the comments section which after some time were then followed up by private messaging a couple of days ago. Hopefully nothing bad has happened. The Smart Price Actions Concepts indicator at the moment is both a hit and a miss. I like the idea of it a lot. Hopefully the problems get fixed soon. Some instructions for the user interface would also be helpful for future buyers.

Issam Kassas
730447
Reply from developer Issam Kassas 2024.04.26 15:06
Hello brother I am so sorry to see that you had inconvenience with the spac!
I want to let you know here that this indicator is already packed and having other indicators on the chart might make the terminal a bit slow so pls use the indicator alone and if you want other features to be added pls request them and we will do our best to make it happen.
Also using the indicator on Mac PC is not supported so pls make sure that you are using a windows laptop.
I had an emergency for a month and i could not answer any questions this was out of my control.
but right now i am fully available and pls reach out to me and lets talk and i will help you step by step.
thank you so mcuh.
ridha1998
172
ridha1998 2024.03.22 18:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jsharma
281
jsharma 2024.03.21 22:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jason Attia Guindi
377
Jason Attia Guindi 2024.02.26 15:25 
 

Another amazing product by Issam Kassas. I see folks had crash issues. I recommend starting a new profile, it's surprising what can be still running in the background. It runs smoothly for me and combined it with STTS. Please keep up the good work :-D

12
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