Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
- Indicators
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Issam Kassas👨💻 I’m Issam — full-time Algo Trader & creator of the Professional Smart Trading System (PSTS).
🏆 12+ years experience • Thousand Good Reviews • 10+ premium tools • Thousands of traders worldwide
📢 Want clarity, structure, and clean trading signals?
- Version: 31.2
- Updated: 17 August 2026
- Activations: 20
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds.
PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE:
Smart Price Action Concepts is currently available for $200.
The price will increase to $299 after the next 30 purchases.
|SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift.
The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on Smart Money Concepts , providing insights into how big institutions trade , helping predict their moves .
It's particularly good at Liquidity Analysis , making it easier to understand how institutions trade . It's great at predicting market trends and analyzing price movements carefully . By aligning your trades with institutional strategies , you can make more accurate predictions about where the market is headed . This indicator is versatile and excellent at analyzing market structures . spotting important Order Blocks , and recognizing various patterns .
It's skilled at identifying patterns like BOS and CHoCH , understanding shifts in momentum , and highlighting key zones where supply and demand are strong . It's also good at finding strong imbalances and analyzing patterns where prices make higher highs or lower lows . If you're into Fibonacci retracement tools, this indicator has you covered . It can also identify equal highs and lows , analyze different timeframes , and show data through a dashboard .
For traders using more advanced strategies , the indicator offers tools like the Fair Value Gap Indicator and recognition of premium and discount zones . It pays special attention to high-timeframe order blocks and thoroughly analyzes market structures over longer timeframes .
It even has a handy tool called the Candle Timer , so you won't miss important market movements . You can use it to keep track of market structure and be aware of different time zones , helping you make precise trades during specific market sessions . The indicator also alerts you to important zones , like the London and New York kill zones .
Additionally , it gives insights into previous day , week , and month high and low levels , helping you navigate the market more accurately . The user friendly control panel makes it easy to use , allowing you to control what elements you see on your charts . The elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to your trading setup , making it a comprehensive and essential tool for traders looking for advanced insights and analysis .
Features:
- Smart Money Concepts SMC
- Inner Circle Trading ICT
- Price Action PA and Institutional Trading IT
- Real time market structure and swing structure highs and lows ( HH HL LL LH )
- Real time internal and swing supply and demand order blocks
- Premium Equilibrium and Discount Zones
- Automatic Fibonacci Detection with 2 Options (current swing or previous swing )
- Equal highs and equal lows patterns
- Break of structure BOS with Alert
- Change of Character CHoCH with Alert
- Higher timeframe BoS and CHoCH with Alerts
- Multi timeframe BOS and CHOCH dashboard
- Weak and Strong Swing High and Low Swing
- Fair Value Gap FVG
- Candle Timer
- All trading time sessions London, New York Tokyo Sydney and Frankfurt sessions
- London Kill Zone and New York Kill Zone with Alerts
- Previous day week and month Highs and Lows
- Smart Panel
After trying the program and using it for a sufficient period, I can honestly say that all of Professor Essam's programs and indicators are characterized by absolute accuracy and an excellent success rate in technical and analytical analysis. I used the integrated set of tools, specifically the Atomic indicator, the Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator, and the trend indicator, and as a result, I saw a significant difference in accurately identifying market direction and entry and exit points. It truly deserves a 5-star rating, and thank you to Professor Essam for this effort and professionalism.