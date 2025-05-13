Transaction Speed MT5

The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone.

Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale.

This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it.

The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is misleadingly called volume. Actually, it is price change per time, hence the correct name is transaction speed . It's all about the way we think, act and analyze. The change of the paradigm is of paramount importance. This indicator completely revises the idea of volume in Forex defining it logically in the right way and applying this logic becomes a unique and precise tool. 


How to use it:

By default, the indicator is set to automatic mode, allowing it to be used independently on any timeframe. If you wish to switch to manual mode, just click the auto / manual mode button.

In manual mode all calculations begin—is January 1, 2025. You can change this date at will to see different results. The optimal data period for the indicator is between four and six months. That way, you’ll capture data from multiple cycles, ensuring your results rest on a solid foundation. The bigger period the less zones.

The area where the market shows DECLARED INTEREST is highlighted by a purple rectangle. After that, you’ll see the ORDERS ACCUMULATION ZONE.

  • If the market breaks above this zone, the trend is bullish and accumulation zone turns into green color; if it breaks below, the trend is bearish in red color

  • A candle that closes entirely outside the zone without touching its border is considered a true breakout.


When a candlestick forms entirely outside an order-accumulation zone, it signals a breakout and shows you the market’s direction. That defines the trend. The trend remains valid until there’s a breakout in the opposite direction or until a new zone of interest appears on the market.

You can trade “zone to zone.”

Example1:

When there is a breakout of the accumulation zone, open orders in the direction of the market.

Example2:

On the 4-hour chart, there’s a bullish breakout and the market moves up. After some time 1h zone appears. You can close your position and wait 1h zone to give you further direction.

Example3:
If you are inside a zone you can sell from above or buy from below until break of the zone. This is range trade, but more risky. Never trade against the indicator! Never!

If a zone is broken on both sides, you receive a High Volatility Alert signal.

These are the money trails. And all this cannot be seen with the naked eye because we have tick volume, which is the biggest fallacy.
That's what this transaction speed indicator is for, which converts tick volume into market activity.

This is a very serious tool designed for advanced analysis needs.

Zones are created on every timeframe. The valid zone is the latest one where the market is currently trading. For a zone to be considered valid, it must not overlap with any other zone.


Recommendations:

Currency pair: Big tick volume instruments only EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD etc.
Time-frame: All time-frames. 
Minimum deposit : No minimum deposit
Account type: No limitations
Brokers : No limitations. Bigger brokers preferable due to higher volume.

Pure science.

Full support, setup guidance, and bonus materials are available after purchase.

Before you buy:
This product can be tested directly in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.
I highly recommend that you explore how it behaves with your preferred instruments, timeframes, and market conditions before making a purchase decision.

Have questions or need clarification?
Feel free to send me a private message here on MQL5.
I’m available to assist and provide clear guidance to ensure you fully understand what the product offers.













Max2233
487
Max2233 2025.07.08 10:33 
 

I would like to compliment this work of art composed by IVAN, a very precise indicator and in combination with his other jewels created by him, trading has simply become simpler and more intuitive. A round of applause to IVAN.

Mase
1724
Mase 2025.05.29 14:17 
 

Simply perfect! In combination with Ivan's other technical indicators, it is a powerful tool. Warning: highly addictive, as the indicators bring so much joy and success. Highly recommended.

