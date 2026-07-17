Zoryk Gold

5
  • Indicators
  • Reda El Koutbane
    Reda El Koutbane

    Reda El Koutbane

    5 (13)
    MQL5 developer specializing in Smart Money Concept and ICT-based Expert Advisors. I understand trading logic deeply — not just syntax. I build FSM-based EAs with proper multi-timeframe analysis, risk management, and state persistence. Trilingual: English, French
    4 products
  • Version: 1.30
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 20 

discount ends SOON  next price 69$

ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5

You know the feeling.

You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you.

The direction was not always the problem.

The real problem was uncertainty.

You did not know exactly where the entry should be. You did not know where the trade became invalid. You did not know whether to secure a smaller target or wait for the larger movement. You did not know whether the current setup was strong or whether you were forcing another trade.

Gold moves quickly. A good idea without a clear plan can become a bad decision in seconds.

ZORYK was created to solve that problem.

What ZORYK Is

ZORYK is a complete XAUUSD signal and trade-planning system developed specifically for MetaTrader 5 and the M5 timeframe.

It is not a basic arrow indicator that leaves you alone after displaying BUY or SELL.

Every confirmed signal can appear with a complete visual plan:

  • Entry
  • Stop Loss
  • First Take Profit
  • Main Take Profit
  • Continuation objective
  • Risk zone
  • Profit zones
  • Active-trade progress
  • Historical result

You see the complete structure before making your decision.

You know where the setup begins.

You know where the trade becomes invalid.

You know where the first objective is located.

You know where the main objective is located.

When gold continues beyond the main target, you can follow the continuation zone instead of losing the entire movement because you had no plan for what came next.

Built Specifically for Gold

Most indicators attempt to work on every currency pair, index, cryptocurrency and timeframe.

ZORYK was built differently.

It focuses on one market:

XAUUSD.

Gold has its own rhythm, volatility, spread behavior and reaction speed. It can move hundreds of points quickly, reverse aggressively and punish entries that are only slightly early or late.

For this reason, ZORYK was developed around the behavior of gold instead of applying generic multi-market logic to it.

Recommended use

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD or your broker’s equivalent gold symbol
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Starting configuration: Default settings

Your broker may use a symbol such as GOLD, XAUUSDm, GOLDm or another suffix.

Small differences between broker candles, spreads, server times and price feeds can slightly affect the exact timing of individual signals and historical statistics.

The Complete Trade Plan

When ZORYK confirms a setup, the chart can display the direction and the complete intended trade structure.

The Entry Level shows where the setup becomes active.

The Stop Loss shows where the original trade idea becomes invalid.

The First Take Profit provides a closer objective for traders who prefer faster protection or partial profit.

The Main Take Profit shows the principal objective selected in the inputs.

The Continuation Area shows the potential extension when momentum remains strong after the main objective.

Instead of receiving one arrow and improvising everything afterward, you receive a complete visual framework.

ZORYK does not open or close trades automatically. You remain in control of the final decision, lot size, risk and trade management.

Adjustable Take Profit System

Not every trader wants the same exit.

Some traders prefer a closer Take Profit with a higher historical completion rate.

Others prefer a balanced target around 1R.

Some traders are willing to accept fewer completed targets in exchange for the opportunity to capture a larger movement.

ZORYK allows the target structure to be adjusted from the indicator inputs.

You can change:

  • First Take Profit
  • Main Take Profit
  • Continuation objective

A closer target such as 0.60R can focus on shorter movements and faster protection.

A 1R target can provide a more balanced risk-to-reward structure.

A larger target may capture more of the movement, but it naturally requires price to travel farther.

The 0.60R level is only the first objective. It does not represent the maximum potential movement of a ZORYK signal.

Some setups may continue beyond 1R, 2R or considerably farther when gold develops a strong directional movement.

There is no single exit model that is perfect for every trader.

ZORYK allows you to compare different approaches instead of forcing one fixed management style on everyone.

Changing the Take Profit settings does not change the original BUY or SELL signal and does not change the original Stop Loss.

It changes the visual management plan and the historical evaluation shown in the panel.

Dynamic Statistics

This is one of the most important features of ZORYK.

When you change the relevant Take Profit settings, the historical statistics inside the panel update automatically.

You do not have to guess how a different target would have affected previous setups.

ZORYK recalculates the historical evaluation using the selected configuration and displays the updated information directly on the chart.

The panel can display:

  • Historical Win Rate
  • Net Pips
  • Profit Factor
  • Total evaluated signals
  • BUY performance
  • SELL performance
  • Current Take Profit configuration

Change the target and the statistics change with it.

A closer target may display a higher historical Win Rate.

A wider target may reduce the percentage of completed winners while increasing the potential reward from the setups that reach it.

This allows you to compare the relationship between target distance, Win Rate and reward before deciding which configuration suits your approach.

When the panel is evaluating a 0.60R target, the displayed Win Rate and Net Pips are based on that 0.60R objective.

They do not necessarily include the complete continuation movement that occurred afterward.

Historical statistics are provided for analysis and comparison. They do not guarantee future performance and may differ from real account results because of spread, commission, slippage, execution delay, broker pricing and manual trade management.

Signal Intelligence

ZORYK does more than display trade direction.

The Signal Intelligence panel provides additional information about the current market and active setup.

Depending on the conditions, it can summarize information related to:

  • Trend structure
  • Momentum
  • Volatility
  • Volume and market demand
  • Market pressure
  • Current spread
  • Historical BUY behavior
  • Historical SELL behavior

Instead of opening several separate indicators and combining everything mentally, you receive the principal information inside one organized panel.

The purpose is not to remove your responsibility as a trader.

The purpose is to reduce confusion and help you understand the environment surrounding the signal more quickly.

Setup Quality Score

Not every setup appears under identical market conditions.

The Setup Quality Score summarizes the alignment of several internal factors present when the signal is generated.

A stronger score means that more evaluated conditions were aligned at that moment.

A higher score does not guarantee that the trade will win.

A lower score does not automatically mean that the trade will lose.

It provides another layer of context that can be studied over time.

You can compare different setup qualities and decide how much importance you want to give the score within your own trading rules.

Current Trade Mission

Once a signal becomes active, the Current Trade Mission panel follows its development.

It can show:

  • Whether the entry has activated
  • Whether First Take Profit has been reached
  • How far price has moved in R
  • Whether Main Take Profit remains active
  • Whether the movement has entered the continuation stage

The active setup becomes easier to follow because its important stages are organized in one place.

You do not have to calculate every movement manually or constantly search through the chart to understand what has already happened.

Current Trade Mission does not manage your real position.

It does not move your Stop Loss, close the trade or change your lot size.

It visually follows the ZORYK trade plan while you remain responsible for the real execution.

Historical Transparency

A signal system should not display only the current opportunity.

You should be able to examine what happened before.

ZORYK keeps historical trades visible so you can study:

  • Winning signals
  • Losing signals
  • BUY setups
  • SELL setups
  • Shorter movements
  • Larger continuations
  • Trending conditions
  • Difficult market periods

You can review how the system behaved during different conditions instead of judging it from one screenshot or one successful trade.

Historical signals can also be selected to reveal more information about the context behind the setup.

This allows you to study individual entries and understand which conditions were present when the signal appeared.

The objective is transparency.

Both successful and unsuccessful historical examples remain part of the evaluation.

Alerts and Mobile Notifications

You do not need to watch every M5 candle continuously.

ZORYK can notify you when a new signal is confirmed through:

  • MetaTrader popup alerts
  • Sound notifications
  • Mobile Push notifications

After configuring your MetaQuotes ID inside MetaTrader 5, notifications can be delivered to the MetaTrader mobile application.

You can then open the chart, review the complete trade plan and make your own decision.

A notification is not an automatic instruction to enter.

Before trading, you should still check the current spread, important news conditions, Stop Loss distance and account risk.

Weekly Reports

ZORYK can summarize the signals from the completed week in an automatic weekly report.

The report can include:

  • Total signals
  • Winning signals
  • Losing signals
  • Historical Win Rate
  • Net Pips
  • Weekly overview

This helps you evaluate the complete week instead of remembering only the best or worst setup.

It also provides a consistent reference that you can compare with your own trading journal and execution.

Focus Mode

Historical information is useful during analysis, but sometimes you need a cleaner chart while following an active setup.

Focus Mode reduces unnecessary historical elements and keeps your attention on the current trade.

You can use the complete view when studying previous signals, then switch to Focus Mode when you want a simpler trading screen.

Focus Mode changes only the visual presentation.

It does not change the signal logic.

How to Use ZORYK

The recommended starting point is simple:

  1. Open XAUUSD on M5.
  2. Attach ZORYK to the chart.
  3. Keep the default settings initially.
  4. Enable the alerts you want.
  5. Wait for a confirmed signal.
  6. Review the Entry, Stop Loss and target structure.
  7. Enter as close as possible to the displayed entry area.
  8. Use consistent risk.
  9. Follow one management model consistently.
  10. Evaluate a proper series of signals instead of one isolated result.

What to Do When You See a Signal Late

When an alert arrives, compare the current price with the original entry area.

If price remains close to the entry, you can review the setup normally.

If price has already moved far away, avoid chasing it immediately.

You may wait for a retracement toward the original entry area.

If price does not return and the movement is already extended, leaving the trade is completely acceptable.

A missed opportunity is better than entering with a damaged risk-to-reward structure.

Using Additional Confluence

ZORYK signals are designed to provide complete setups and can be studied as a standalone system.

However, some users prefer adding one simple source of additional context.

Examples include:

  • M15 or H1 trend direction
  • VWAP
  • Support and resistance
  • Market structure
  • A reliable trend indicator
  • VOLURIS volume-profile context

This additional confirmation is not required to make a ZORYK signal valid.

It can simply help you check whether the broader market is strongly opposing the setup, especially during unstable market conditions.

Some ZORYK users trade every confirmed signal according to one consistent management model.

Others combine ZORYK with their existing approach.

Both methods are possible.

The important point is to avoid adding so many filters that you create hesitation and completely change the original signal system.

Signal Frequency

ZORYK does not promise a fixed number of trades every day.

Signal frequency depends on the conditions available in the gold market.

Some days may provide several opportunities.

Other days may provide one signal or no valid signal.

The system is designed to wait for its conditions instead of displaying arrows continuously only to create activity.

Who ZORYK Is For

ZORYK is for the gold trader who is tired of making every decision under pressure.

It is for the trader who sees a BUY or SELL opportunity but still does not know where the correct Entry, Stop Loss and targets should be.

It is for the trader who closes too early, waits too long or changes the plan after entering because the original structure was never clear.

It is for the trader who wants signals, historical information, dynamic statistics, alerts and trade-management guidance inside one organized system.

If you trade XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 and want a system developed specifically for gold, ZORYK was created for you.

Important Information

ZORYK is a technical-analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.

Historical statistics do not guarantee future performance.

The indicator does not control spread, commission, slippage, broker execution or the user’s trading decisions.

Gold trading involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of capital.

Test the indicator on a demo account first, use appropriate risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to lose.

ZORYK

One market.
One complete plan.

Built for gold.
Now available for MetaTrader 5.
Reviews 6
Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2026.08.04 02:58 
 

Excellent indicator with Excellent support, I hope Reda to update the indicator to work on all timeframes of gold.

Sopheap569
25
Sopheap569 2026.08.03 13:43 
 

wow good indicator you should up the price.

Adriane07 Rodrigues
97
Adriane07 Rodrigues 2026.07.29 22:05 
 

Melhor custo benefio. otimo indicador!

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Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2026.08.04 02:58 
 

Excellent indicator with Excellent support, I hope Reda to update the indicator to work on all timeframes of gold.

Sopheap569
25
Sopheap569 2026.08.03 13:43 
 

wow good indicator you should up the price.

Reda El Koutbane
7931
Reply from developer Reda El Koutbane 2026.08.03 13:50
Thanks a lot! I know the price doesn't fully reflect the real value of ZORYK yet, but since this is my first release, I'd rather prioritize accessibility and let performance do the talking. Glad it's paying off for you
Adriane07 Rodrigues
97
Adriane07 Rodrigues 2026.07.29 22:05 
 

Melhor custo benefio. otimo indicador!

Reda El Koutbane
7931
Reply from developer Reda El Koutbane 2026.07.29 23:32
Muito obrigado pelo seu comentário! Fico feliz que tenha gostado do indicador e que esteja satisfeito com o custo-benefício. Qualquer dúvida, estou à disposição!
KB70
265
KB70 2026.07.25 10:33 
 

First-class indicator! My purchase was worth it.

Reda El Koutbane
7931
Reply from developer Reda El Koutbane 2026.07.25 10:34
thank you very much for your kind review
Stephen J Martret
3448
Stephen J Martret 2026.07.23 20:19 
 

Excellent indicator, you can set this up for many different management style approaches and the panel will help you work out what win rate to profit factor points gained to suit your own risk appetite but I have to say above all of that, the developers support is second to none. He helped me with some technical questions and he worked on some ideas I had for hours last night so if you buy this indicator yes you will make profits but also have outstanding support from the developer Reda

Reda El Koutbane
7931
Reply from developer Reda El Koutbane 2026.07.23 20:25
thank you very much for the detailed review i’m glad the flexibility of zoryk and the support have been useful to you i really appreciate the feedback
JR Chaves
47
JR Chaves 2026.07.22 21:01 
 

Thank you so much for this indi, really helps a lot with confidence! I love it!

Reda El Koutbane
7931
Reply from developer Reda El Koutbane 2026.07.23 20:26
thank you i’m really glad it’s helping you trade with more confidence and that you’re enjoying it
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