IX Power MT5

4.92

IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex

Overview
IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when detailed multi-pair calculations are unnecessary. It works seamlessly on any chart, providing clear and actionable insights to enhance your trading decisions.

This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor. 

Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through. 

1. Why IX Power is Invaluable for Traders

Multi-Market Strength Analysis
IX Power calculates the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols, offering tailored insights into each specific market.
• Monitor how assets like US30, WTI, Gold, Bitcoin, or individual forex pairs perform to uncover trading opportunities.

Adapted for Broader Market Coverage
• For forex trading, FX Power provides unmatched precision by analyzing all related currency pairs.
IX Power focuses solely on the underlying symbol's market data, making it ideal for non-forex markets and simpler forex scenarios.

Real-Time Adaptability
• With its adaptive algorithm, IX Power reacts instantly to live market data, keeping you updated on the latest trends.
• Stay ahead of market movements with real-time strength updates that ensure your strategy aligns with current conditions.

Works Seamlessly on Any Chart
• Whether you trade forex, indices, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, IX Power functions effortlessly across all symbols.
• Its focused calculations and intuitive interface make it an invaluable addition to any trader’s toolkit.


2. Discover More at Stein Investments

At Stein Investments, we provide:

• Advanced tools and indicators tailored for a variety of markets.

• Tutorials, videos, and guides to accelerate your learning.

• Community support with access to exclusive chats for sharing strategies and insights.

Visit our Stein Investments Page to explore the latest updates, tips, and resources, and maximize your trading potential with IX Power.


3. How to Get Started with IX Power

Add IX Power to Your Chart
• Open MetaTrader and drag IX Power onto any chart representing your desired instrument (forex, indices, commodities, or cryptos).
IX Power instantly begins analyzing live market data to provide real-time strength readings without requiring additional configurations.

Combine Multiple Instances for Enhanced Analysis
• Run and combine as many IX Power instances as you need to analyze different time spans simultaneously.
• This flexibility allows you to monitor short-term, medium-term, and long-term trends, or any custom combination that suits your strategy.


4. How IX Power Works (Simple Explanation)

Specialized for Multiple Markets
IX Power uses the same powerful algorithm as FX Power, optimized to analyze indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex.
• While FX Power provides higher precision for forex pairs by considering all available currency pair data, IX Power relies solely on the underlying symbol's market, making it ideal for non-forex markets and general forex analysis.

Instant Adaptation to Market Data
• Reacting to live market conditions, IX Power ensures that your analysis stays accurate and relevant.
• This instant adaptability makes it particularly useful for volatile markets like Bitcoin, WTI Crude Oil, or forex pairs.


5. Practical Ways to Use IX Power

Spot Strong vs. Weak Markets
• Identify which indices, commodities, or forex pairs are gaining strength and which are losing ground.
• Use this information to position yourself in markets with the highest probability of success.

Enhance Risk Management
• Avoid trading instruments with conflicting trends by analyzing strength across multiple timeframes or instances.
• Focus on assets with clear directional strength to trade with more confidence.

Adapt to Volatility
• Use strength changes to gauge the volatility of specific markets, adjusting trade sizes and stop-loss levels accordingly to manage risks effectively.


6. IX Power Indicator Settings

Customize IX Power to suit your trading preferences:

Custom Timeframes
• Run multiple instances to analyze different time spans simultaneously for comprehensive market insights.

Graphical Customization
• Adjust colors, line styles, and display options to personalize the tool and integrate it seamlessly with your chart design.


7. Additional Information & Support

Community Chat: Join our exclusive group to share strategies, ask questions, and learn from other IX Power users.

Support: Have questions or need assistance? Contact us. We’re here to help.


Ready to Elevate Your Trading?
Leverage Reliable Insights: Identify strong and weak markets with precision.
Trade with Confidence: Gain clarity on market trends across diverse instruments.
Join the Stein Investments Community: Access tools, guides, and a network of traders to enhance your trading experience.


Don’t wait! Install IX Power today and unlock the full potential of market strength analysis.


Happy Trading!
Daniel & Alain

Reviews 14
Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2026.02.24 15:56 
 

what i do like about this indicator is 1. it works, 2. if i see the 4 hour flying off to the topside and the 1week is low, it keeps me cool because i know its going to come back, minimum panic, loove it: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1atjI6HS-VoSDua-gWqa321kIfRBDxOmo/view?usp=drivesdk

RealDavyK1ngsiz3
87
RealDavyK1ngsiz3 2025.12.14 20:46 
 

It fills that gap in indices and stocks really well, it also helps to find trends, depending on how you set it up. I used it in some trades on BRENT and WTI, amazing.

ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER
1691
ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER 2025.11.24 15:12 
 

I have been active in Forex trading for quite some time and have tried many indicators. Nevertheless, I have always returned to the tools from stein investments. The indicators complement each other perfectly, and if you follow the rules, you will be profitable. I can recommend Daniel and Alain's tools and indicators without hesitation. The customer support is also great. You always get a quick response. Good work! Keep it up!

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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
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Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
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5 (1)
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5 (6)
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5 (9)
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4.95 (21)
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Daniel Stein
5 (15)
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Daniel Stein
5 (5)
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5 (1)
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This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through.  Meet him at https://stein.investments Crosshair is a fantastic tool that simplifies our chart analysis by bringing the price candles perfectly in line with the indicator values in the subwindows. You can enable and disable it via a single press on the "C" of your keyboard, and it provide
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Daniel Stein
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Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Utilities
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Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
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Power Bar Scanner
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Scan your entire watchlist for extreme bars - in real time. Power Bar Scanner monitors all your symbols at once and alerts you the moment an extreme price bar appears. No more flipping through charts. See every opportunity in one panel. Works on any timeframe. Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto - all in one view. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think s
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Daniel Stein
4.5 (4)
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Power Bar MT5
Daniel Stein
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Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Utilities
SI Connect is a utility that establishes the connection to our servers to use FX Volume. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through.  Meet him at https://stein.investments Technical instructions to prepare your terminal for the usage of SI Connect Allow web requests and insert https://stein.investments to the list of allowed URLs in
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Daniel Stein
Utilities
This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through.  Meet him at https://stein.investments Crosshair is a fantastic tool that simplifies our chart analysis by bringing the price candles perfectly in line with the indicator values in the subwindows. You can enable and disable it via a single press on the "C" of your keyboard, and it provide
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Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Utilities
SI Connect is a utility that establishes the connection to our servers to use FX Volume. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through.  Meet him at https://stein.investments Technical instructions to prepare your terminal for the usage of SI Connect Allow web requests and insert https://stein.investments to the list of allowed URLs in
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FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
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Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
FX Dynamic MT4
Daniel Stein
Indicators
FX Dynamic: Track Volatility and Trends with Customized ATR Analysis Overview FX Dynamic is a powerful tool that leverages Average True Range (ATR) calculations to give traders unparalleled insights into daily and intraday volatility. By setting up clear volatility thresholds—such as 80%, 100%, and 130%—you can quickly identify potential profit opportunities or warnings when markets exceed typical ranges. FX Dynamic adapts to your broker’s time zone, helps you maintain a consistent measure of
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Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2026.02.24 15:56 
 

what i do like about this indicator is 1. it works, 2. if i see the 4 hour flying off to the topside and the 1week is low, it keeps me cool because i know its going to come back, minimum panic, loove it: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1atjI6HS-VoSDua-gWqa321kIfRBDxOmo/view?usp=drivesdk

RealDavyK1ngsiz3
87
RealDavyK1ngsiz3 2025.12.14 20:46 
 

It fills that gap in indices and stocks really well, it also helps to find trends, depending on how you set it up. I used it in some trades on BRENT and WTI, amazing.

ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER
1691
ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER 2025.11.24 15:12 
 

I have been active in Forex trading for quite some time and have tried many indicators. Nevertheless, I have always returned to the tools from stein investments. The indicators complement each other perfectly, and if you follow the rules, you will be profitable. I can recommend Daniel and Alain's tools and indicators without hesitation. The customer support is also great. You always get a quick response. Good work! Keep it up!

lulu22
144
lulu22 2025.10.30 20:14 
 

Bin sehr zufrieden mit dem IX Power Indikator. Macht was er soll und hilft mir gute Einstiege zu finden. Werde mir weitere Indikatoren von Daniel zulegen. Besonders erwähnen möchte ich auch den Support den man bekommt innerhalb der Gruppe und natürlich auch vom Entwickler selbst!

Daniel Stein
112048
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.10.30 21:07
Vielen Dank für dein tolles Feedback, Günther!
Freut mich sehr, dass du mit IX Power zufrieden bist und er dir bei den Einstiegen weiterhilft. Wünsche dir weiterhin viel Erfolg beim Trading! 🙏🙂
ホウケンイ
465
ホウケンイ 2025.10.11 10:30 
 

I purchased this indicator last week and tested it for a while across different prop firm challenges. All I can say is — this is a very powerful indicator. Once you understand the full strategy and how it operates, making profits is not difficult at all. The developer, Daniel Stein, is also extremely helpful. I encountered some issues at the beginning, and he quickly resolved them for me. I highly recommend Daniel’s indicators to anyone who wants to trade seriously and effectively.

Daniel Stein
112048
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.10.11 10:45
Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback and recommendation! I’m really glad to hear that everything is now working well and that the indicator performs so powerfully in your prop firm tests. Wishing you continued success and steady profits on your trading journey! 🙂🙏
Antonio Serna Cerda
1016
Antonio Serna Cerda 2025.10.09 14:03 
 

Llevo utilizando todos los indicadores de Stein desde hace 6 meses, incluyendo las herramientas EasyInsight, y sin lugar a dudas, y después de probar literalmente cientos de indicadores, no hay comparación. Y lo verdaderamente diferenciador, es el soporte, la comunidad y la atención de todo el equipo Stein.

Daniel Stein
112048
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.10.09 15:04
Thank you so much, Antonio.We really appreciate your kind words and long-term trust in our tools and community. It’s great to hear that you’ve had such a positive experience and that our work makes a difference in your trading journey. 🙏🙂
Antonio Filogonio Teixeira Dos Santos
205
Antonio Filogonio Teixeira Dos Santos 2025.05.11 02:46 
 

The IX Power MT5 is great for seeing if a trend is going to continue or reverse. I can get a clearer picture of when the best time to trade is, which helps me make more confident choices.

MassyTrader83
73
MassyTrader83 2025.03.04 09:45 
 

This is a brilliant tool. I look for cycles in the market with trend and momentum to get in on the pull backs. This tools combines all of that and allows ability to scan markets quickly to see which pairs have the momentum/power. Daniel is a gentleman and looking forward to using this and further tools

Daniel Stein
112048
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.03.04 10:02
Thank you so much for your feedback! 🙏 I’m really glad to hear that you’re finding IX Power useful for identifying market cycles, trends, and momentum—that’s exactly what it’s designed for. Being able to scan the markets quickly for the strongest opportunities is definitely a game-changer. I truly appreciate your kind words and support. Looking forward to hearing about your results and helping you get the most out of this and our other tools. Wishing you a profitable trading day! 🙂🙏
Paula Manuela Da Silva Santos
237
Paula Manuela Da Silva Santos 2024.09.11 16:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Stein
112048
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.09.11 16:55
Hi Paula, I sent you a private message. Please check your inbox.
Fred
294
Fred 2024.07.31 14:11 
 

So far so good, all trades were in profit. As mentioned before I still miss a sort of dashboard were all things come together like alerts for the breakout strategie. When you attach the indicator at many charts you always have to toggle between the charts. In a dashboard you would see this at a glance. But very much appreciated with the product Daniel and Alain created. So keep on the good work !!

Andreas Franz
439
Andreas Franz 2024.07.24 10:35 
 

A very good product and a very special thank you to Daniel for the excellent help when I initially had problems with my platform.

Daniel Stein
112048
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.07.24 10:42
You're always welcome, Andreas, and thank you very much for the positive feedback. 🙏 It’s highly appreciated. 🙂
ceejay1962
657
ceejay1962 2024.05.16 21:56 
 

This is a very nice indicator with great support - it helps to cut through market noise and shows clear and actionable opportunities. Highly recommended.

Daniel Stein
112048
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.05.17 10:36
Dear ceejay1962, thank you very much for this wonderful feedback. It’s highly appreciated. 🙏🙂
Khuman Bakhramirad
9935
Khuman Bakhramirad 2024.04.19 22:31 
 

Perfect tool

Daniel Stein
112048
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.04.19 22:48
Thanks a lot for your positive feedback. 🙏 It’s highly appreciated. 🙂
ThomasGeisler
27
ThomasGeisler 2024.04.08 17:05 
 

Perfektes Tool. Tolle Möglichkeiten. Sowohl beim Intraday Trading als auch beim Aktien EOD. Es lassen sich auch tolle Übersichten zb. aller Indices erstellen oder aller Aktien eines Marktest. ZB. vom US Tec 100 wenn man diesen Intraday traden will. Ich habe den Kaufpreis schon am ersten Tag wieder raus gehabt. Dank dem IX Power. Evtl hole ich mir die FX Tools auch noch :-)

Daniel Stein
112048
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.04.08 17:15
Vielen Dank für die tolle Bewertung, Thomas. 🙂
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