Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5

4.33

The Support and Resistance Levels Finder:

 [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links.

The Support and Resistance Levels Finder is an advanced tool designed to enhance technical analysis in trading. Featuring dynamic support and resistance levels, it adapts in real-time as new key points unfold on the chart, providing a dynamic and responsive analysis. Its unique multi-timeframe capability allows users to display support and resistance levels from different timeframes on any desired timeframe, offering a nuanced perspective, such as showing daily levels on a five-minute chart. Utilizing a smart algorithm that incorporates historical data sets it apart from other S&R indicators, ensuring a comprehensive analysis. The tool employs multi-parameter calculations when detecting levels, contributing to its accuracy. Users can customize the colors of support and resistance levels individually, creating a personalized visual experience. The tool also includes alert features to notify traders when the price is approaching crucial levels, enhancing timely decision-making. With convenient functionalities like a hide and show button, as well as a hotkey for quick toggling of levels' visibility, the Support and Resistance Levels Finder provides a versatile and user-friendly solution for traders seeking precision and flexibility in their technical analysis.

Features:

  • Dynamic Support and Resistance Level: Adjust as new important key points unfold on the chart.
  • Multi timeframes Support and Resistance Levels: ability to display any timeframes levels on any other timeframe. Example daily levels on M5.
  • Use smart algorithm that include historical data unlike other S&R Indicators.
  • Use multi-parameters calculation when detecting levels.
  • Accurate Support and Resistance Levels.
  • Custom colors for Support and Resistance levels each individually.
  • Alert when the price is near important levels.
  • Comes with hide and show button.
  • Comes with hotkey to hide and show levels.
Reviews 72
Raman Singh
84
Raman Singh 2025.12.05 15:59 
 

super

SANTI1000 loera
42
SANTI1000 loera 2025.12.02 01:50 
 

EXCELNTE

Benjamin Afedzie
3500
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 14:17 
 

best product

lev53
14
lev53 2025.06.10 07:54 
 

Не понятно как определяет уровни.

catchdwind
84
catchdwind 2025.06.09 04:25 
 

Great S&R Indicator for Free of Charge. What I like most is that you can hide it when you don't need it and when you want to see a cleaner chart for other analysis or tasks.

Lydia Kwarteng
2017
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.07 05:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ruben Alday
224
Ruben Alday 2025.06.06 12:09 
 

Muy bueno gracias

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.04.20 08:32 
 

very good

Rogue
80
Rogue 2025.04.18 07:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Kuchanskiy
501
Vitaliy Kuchanskiy 2025.04.13 12:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.04.11 01:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maumau1207
34
Maumau1207 2025.03.29 21:35 
 

Simples demais, não faz nada além do que você mesmo possa ver

donpakundo19
94
donpakundo19 2025.03.29 03:20 
 

I always use this indicator now.

condor1111111
14
condor1111111 2025.03.27 06:30 
 

Перерисовывает уровни H1 каждый раз через несколько часов, а уровни D1 перерисовывает через один-два дня.

Payroll28
74
Payroll28 2025.03.17 10:09 
 

This is a very good indicator for support and resistance levels. The displace is clear and useful to help in my trading decisions. But I would like to see further enhancements for example to show day timeframe support and resistance levels on a 4 hour chart or any other timeframe charts.

Mamadou Diallo Diallo
162
Mamadou Diallo Diallo 2025.03.11 22:33 
 

LO HE PROBADO PERO NO ME DIO EL RESULTADO DE MOMENTO QUE DESEO

Jupp007 van de Latt
90
Jupp007 van de Latt 2025.03.05 03:26 
 

This indicator is almost perfect. It's working flawlessly and accurate. Just for the idea to make this indicator invisible by keypress deserves already a Nobel price for coding! Personally I do prefer a clean screen with as little as possible visible disturbances and this one is serving me 100%. The one thing I would like to see being different is that it is not drawing itself into the screen background and therefor interfering with mt order panel, rendering buttons dead when crossed by one of them lines. Anyway this a really sophisticated piece of code. Thanks to the coder for sharing it for free!

