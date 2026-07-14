Sweep Protocol MT5

5

SWEEP PROTOCOL — Trade the distribution, not the noise.

There is no equivalent on the marketplace for liquidity sweep trading.

The market does not break a high or a low by accident. It goes hunting the orders resting there — and then it turns around. SWEEP PROTOCOL shows you that turn, live, on your chart.

The indicator is easy to use. Attach it to any chart and it does the rest: it maps the levels smart money actually targets, waits for the sweep, and only then marks the reversal. No prediction, no guessing — it reports what the market has already done.

What it does for you

- Maps the liquidity automatically — previous day high and low, the 50% level, the Midnight Open, and the full Asia / London / New York session ranges. Drawn and refreshed on their own.
- Signals that never repaint. A signal is confirmed on the bar close and stays where it is. Your history is exactly what you would have traded live.
- Order block confirmation. A sweep is only signalled when price reacts from a valid institutional level. Fewer signals — the ones that matter.
- Power of 3 (AMD) filter. Keeps only the moves that ran the full Accumulation → Manipulation → Distribution sequence, and drops the ones that trapped nobody.
- Sweep A+ — the failed breakout. Price breaks the range, taps an aligned order block, then closes back inside through a fair value gap. The trap, caught as it shuts.
- A full virtual trade on every signal. Entry, stop, take profit, partial and break-even are drawn and tracked for you. The indicator never places a real order.
- Prop-firm dashboard. Win rate, cumulative R, streaks and a real daily loss limit on your live account balance — built for funded-challenge traders.
- Any symbol, any timeframe. Forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs. Fits any ICT, SMC or liquidity-based approach.

Getting started

Drop it on a chart and let the dashboard build. It ships tuned on EURUSD M5, so it works out of the box — the settings are there to match your style, not to make it run.

Manual and support

Message the author through MQL5 for the full user manual, the method guides, and help setting it up for the way you trade.

---
Decision-support and educational indicator. It places and modifies no real orders — performance tracking is entirely virtual. This is not investment advice. Trading carries a risk of capital loss.


MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184537
Reviews 1
man1980
2347
man1980 2026.07.26 13:50 
 

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I've only been using the Sweep Protocol Indicator for a few days, but my first impression has been very positive. The indicator is easy to understand, and it does a good job of highlighting potential liquidity sweeps. It has already helped me see the market from a different perspective and fits well with my trading approach. The seller support has also been excellent. They have been responsive, helpful, and quick to answer my questions, which made getting started much easier. So far, I'm very happy with my purchase and look forward to continuing to use the indicator.

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SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials — See liquidity before the market gets there Before looking for a signal, you need to know where to look. SWEEP PROTOCOL Essentials continuously plots the liquidity levels that institutions target, and alerts you the moment price touches them. Previous day's high/low, 50% of range, Midnight Open, full session ranges for Asia / London / New York: these are the zones the market revisits constantly. Essentials automatically displays them on your chart and notifies you a
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SWEEP PROTOCOL — Trade the distribution, not the noise. There is no equivalent on the marketplace for liquidity sweep trading. The market does not break a high or a low by accident. It goes hunting the orders resting there — and then it turns around. SWEEP PROTOCOL shows you that turn, live, on your chart. The indicator is easy to use. Attach it to any chart and it does the rest: it maps the levels smart money actually targets, waits for the sweep, and only then marks the reversal. No predicti
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man1980
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man1980 2026.07.26 13:50 
 

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I've only been using the Sweep Protocol Indicator for a few days, but my first impression has been very positive. The indicator is easy to understand, and it does a good job of highlighting potential liquidity sweeps. It has already helped me see the market from a different perspective and fits well with my trading approach. The seller support has also been excellent. They have been responsive, helpful, and quick to answer my questions, which made getting started much easier. So far, I'm very happy with my purchase and look forward to continuing to use the indicator.

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Reply from developer Vincent Georges David Ferrier 2026.07.26 16:15
Thank you very much for your positive rating. We hope the indicator helps you achieve long-term results in the markets, and wish you all the best for the future.
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