Sweep Protocol MT5

SWEEP PROTOCOL — Trade the distribution, not the noise.

Manual and support



Message the author through MQL5 for the full user manual, the method guides, and help setting it up for the way you trade.

There is no equivalent on the marketplace for liquidity sweep trading.The market does not break a high or a low by accident. It goes hunting the orders resting there — and then it turns around. SWEEP PROTOCOL shows you that turn, live, on your chart.The indicator is easy to use. Attach it to any chart and it does the rest: it maps the levels smart money actually targets, waits for the sweep, and only then marks the reversal. No prediction, no guessing — it reports what the market has already done.- Maps the liquidity automatically — previous day high and low, the 50% level, the Midnight Open, and the full Asia / London / New York session ranges. Drawn and refreshed on their own.- Signals that never repaint. A signal is confirmed on the bar close and stays where it is. Your history is exactly what you would have traded live.- Order block confirmation. A sweep is only signalled when price reacts from a valid institutional level. Fewer signals — the ones that matter.- Power of 3 (AMD) filter. Keeps only the moves that ran the full Accumulation → Manipulation → Distribution sequence, and drops the ones that trapped nobody.- Sweep A+ — the failed breakout. Price breaks the range, taps an aligned order block, then closes back inside through a fair value gap. The trap, caught as it shuts.- A full virtual trade on every signal. Entry, stop, take profit, partial and break-even are drawn and tracked for you. The indicator never places a real order.- Prop-firm dashboard. Win rate, cumulative R, streaks and a real daily loss limit on your live account balance — built for funded-challenge traders.- Any symbol, any timeframe. Forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs. Fits any ICT, SMC or liquidity-based approach.Drop it on a chart and let the dashboard build. It ships tuned on EURUSD M5, so it works out of the box — the settings are there to match your style, not to make it run.---Decision-support and educational indicator. It places and modifies no real orders — performance tracking is entirely virtual. This is not investment advice. Trading carries a risk of capital loss.



