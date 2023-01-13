Golden Hunter MT5

4.86

 MT4 Version

Golden Hunter has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators:

  1. Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend.
  2. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend.
  3. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This type of candlestick smoothes the price information, which allows solid trends to be detected.


Features

No repainting
This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives
Trading pairs
Pairs with very low spreads and which are volatile (EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD...). It is not recommended to use range pairs
Time period
M5
Trading time
It is preferable to trade during daylight hours when there is more movement in the markets and spreads are kept low
Buffers  Buy Buffer: 10 / Sell Buffer: 13
 

Requirements

It is mandatory to use an ECN broker with tight spreads for scalping positions.


How to install

Attach the indicator to the preferred trading pair (Time Period M5).


Configuration

The default setting is the most effective I have found for 5 minute time frames.

You can use a setting that best suits your trading mode.


How to use it

It is very simple to use (explained in pictures): The indicator will show buy and sell signals as the price moves.
  1. A buy position should only be opened when the signal (arrow) is above the white line. 
  2. A sell position should only be opened when the signal (arrow) is below the white line.
When to close the trade: Two methods can be used.
  1. When the candles cross the white line.
  2. Using an extra indicator that draws supports and resistances, closing the trade when both supports and resistances are reached. (In a future update I will try to add this functionality to the indicator).

Warnings

I only sell my EA's on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my EA's, then they are scammers who only want your money.

Also if you buy my EA's from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.



Reviews 59
dimeloja1
24
dimeloja1 2026.07.31 07:37 
 

Muy bueno lo testee y excelente

AzleeRosli
24
AzleeRosli 2026.07.29 09:48 
 

Neat indicator, I did all reviews in the comment section.

Cris Faure
23
Cris Faure 2026.07.03 06:00 
 

fonctionne très bien, par contre je ne comprends pas pourquoi il ne sauvegarde pas les réglages (couleur, épaisseur des traits ect..)

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dimeloja1
24
dimeloja1 2026.07.31 07:37 
 

Muy bueno lo testee y excelente

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.07.31 08:00
gracias !!
AzleeRosli
24
AzleeRosli 2026.07.29 09:48 
 

Neat indicator, I did all reviews in the comment section.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.07.29 09:49
Thank you so much !
Cris Faure
23
Cris Faure 2026.07.03 06:00 
 

fonctionne très bien, par contre je ne comprends pas pourquoi il ne sauvegarde pas les réglages (couleur, épaisseur des traits ect..)

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.07.03 06:01
Tu dois enregistrer le modèle.
Merci !!
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.06.17 18:12 
 

Downloaded, install and testing. Works Great !! Thank You

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.06.17 18:30
Thank you so much !
Hamid Malik
29
Hamid Malik 2026.06.09 15:08 
 

Hello Sir, I hope you are doing well. I started using your indicator a few days ago. The indicator seems really good, but I noticed that in the screenshots, the words "Buy" and "Sell" are displayed, whereas on my chart, only arrows are appearing. Is there a setting that I might be missing? Please guide me. Thank you.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.06.09 15:27
Hey send me a DM
Sycamor
17
Sycamor 2026.05.21 18:33 
 

Hi, very good indicator on gold, maybe on different markets too. But... I have small problem : I can't change permanently size and colors of arrow... You can send me mq5 code for fixed this ? Or if not, maybe feel option in user change ? Many thanks for your help, if you read this... Regards, Jack

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.05.21 21:03
Hi thank you so much! Please send me a DM regarding this
Sania Akhtar
41
Sania Akhtar 2026.04.27 16:23 
 

Installed and figured it out quickly. Thanks, it works well.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.04.27 16:26
Thank you so much !
M Cha
58
M Cha 2026.04.09 06:39 
 

This is one of the best free indicator. You have to twist a little; when signal appears, it gives you direction but you have to look around where you're at for better WR unless you enter a trade with high SL. With this indy, I have to say I have more discipline and confidence.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.04.09 06:46
Thank you so much!!
jesusmartin2007
104
jesusmartin2007 2026.04.05 23:15 
 

Excelente indicador y muy claro para la toma de decision de entrada. Gracias por compartirlo

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.04.06 04:21
Gracias amigo!
AnnyDora98
30
AnnyDora98 2026.04.04 05:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.04.04 08:05
Thank you so much!
Mehmet Ugur Dirim
484
Mehmet Ugur Dirim 2026.04.03 10:20 
 

Perfect for gold 1m 5m bu need to be change colors. please update bro.

Bro i find the cause. i was using metatrader at macbook. and when i try at windows problem solved. so when we use at macbook we cant change colors vs. thanks.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.04.03 12:39
Hi, contact me about this I can fix it
Saymone
16
Saymone 2026.03.24 06:56 
 

Hi, I've just used it for 2-3 days. but the results are very impressive, thanks very much!! However,do you set an expiration date for this indicator?

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.03.24 07:05
Hey Saymone! Thank you very much. You can use it for ever :)
Coops_Capital
14
Coops_Capital 2026.03.20 21:32 
 

Incredible indicator. Ofcourse it takes losses like any system but trade during volatile times and it will make back far more! Only improvement could be more of a description on how it works and how to effectively trade it but easy to workout yourself if you use abit of trial and error. Thanks alot!

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.03.21 08:55
Thank you so much !
Jluke007
21
Jluke007 2026.02.27 03:11 
 

This is hands down the best indicator I have ever used! I would recommend this to anyone who is starting out or even a pro! Thanks for making this available.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.02.27 10:29
Thank you so much !!
paulpiip
43
paulpiip 2026.02.08 13:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.02.08 14:03
Thank you so much !
Санжар Качаган
225
Санжар Качаган 2026.01.30 10:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.01.30 10:11
Thank you so much !! I've sent you a DM
Sajjad Ahmed
38
Sajjad Ahmed 2026.01.15 13:50 
 

I conducted some testing on Gold, Silver, BTC, ETH, NAS 100, and US30. Good results for short-term trades. Nice profitable MT4/5 indicator. Sometimes the market moves perfectly after the signals (that do not match the arrow position as mentioned in the overview section), but that's fine. Avoid overtrading on every signal. Check the arrow for buy/sell, whether it is drawn above the line or below, as per the guidelines. Thank you for building such a powerful utility.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.01.15 15:07
Thank you so much for your review !!
mrtonmoy
14
mrtonmoy 2026.01.04 14:04 
 

Still testing, but got good result so far. If possible can you share the MA logic?

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.01.04 14:30
Hi thank you!
AsumaniMugisha
16
AsumaniMugisha 2025.12.27 05:29 
 

10/10 no questions asked. With the right settings and a decent understanding of the markets, I've managed to build a profitable strategy just based on this indicator alone.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.12.29 10:42
Thank you so much !!
Fady Wagih
19
Fady Wagih 2025.12.19 18:27 
 

I’ve been using Golden Hunter on MT5, and I’m impressed with its signals and clarity. Well done.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159007
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2025.12.19 19:20
Thank you so much Fady!
123
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