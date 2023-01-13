Golden Hunter MT5
- Indicators
-
Rodrigo Arana GarciaI have a degree in economics and a master's degree in financial markets.
I have been studying the markets for the last 10 years and developing algorithmic techniques for the last 7 years.
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 8 June 2026
Golden Hunter has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators:
- Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend.
- LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend.
- Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This type of candlestick smoothes the price information, which allows solid trends to be detected.
Features
|No repainting
|This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives
|Trading pairs
|Pairs with very low spreads and which are volatile (EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD...). It is not recommended to use range pairs
|Time period
|M5
|Trading time
|It is preferable to trade during daylight hours when there is more movement in the markets and spreads are kept low
|Buffers
|Buy Buffer: 10 / Sell Buffer: 13
Requirements
It is mandatory to use an ECN broker with tight spreads for scalping positions.
How to install
Attach the indicator to the preferred trading pair (Time Period M5).
Configuration
The default setting is the most effective I have found for 5 minute time frames.
You can use a setting that best suits your trading mode.
How to use it
- A buy position should only be opened when the signal (arrow) is above the white line.
- A sell position should only be opened when the signal (arrow) is below the white line.
- When the candles cross the white line.
- Using an extra indicator that draws supports and resistances, closing the trade when both supports and resistances are reached. (In a future update I will try to add this functionality to the indicator).
Muy bueno lo testee y excelente