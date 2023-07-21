FX Power MT5 NG

5

FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions

Overview
FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade smart with FX Power.

This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor. 

Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through. 

1. Why FX Power Is Extremely Beneficial for Traders

Real-Time Currency and Gold Strength Analysis
FX Power calculates and displays the relative strength of major currencies and Gold, giving you clear insights into market dynamics.
• Monitor which assets are leading or lagging, enabling smarter decisions about which pairs to trade.

Comprehensive Multi-Timeframe View
• Track currency and Gold strength across short, medium, and long-term timeframes to align your trading strategy with market trends.
• Whether you’re scalping for quick profits or swing trading, FX Power provides the insights you need.

Delta Dynamics for Reversals and Trends
• Extreme delta values often signal opportunities for reversals, while gradual changes confirm trends.
• Use delta analysis to identify strong currencies against weak ones for straightforward trend-following trades.


2. Learn More at Stein Investments

At Stein Investments, we provide:

• Advanced tools and indicators tailored for different market conditions.

• Tutorials, videos, and guides to accelerate your learning curve.

• Community support with exclusive chat access to share strategies and insights.

Visit our Stein Investments page for the latest updates, tips, and resources to make the most of FX Power and elevate your trading experience.


3. How to Get Started with FX Power

Add FX Power to Your Chart
• Launch MetaTrader and drag FX Power onto any chart (forex pairs or Gold).
FX Power immediately begins analyzing real-time strength data without requiring additional configurations.

Customize the Timeframes
• Select the timeframes that suit your strategy: short-term for quick trades, or long-term for more extended moves.
• Adjust the display to focus on the insights you need, whether for scalping or swing trading.


4. How FX Power Works (Simple Explanation)

Focused on Currencies and Gold
FX Power specializes in analyzing the strength of major currencies and Gold only. For indices, commodities, or cryptos, check out IX Power, our dedicated tool for broader market analysis.

Delta Analysis for Precision
• Track the difference between two currencies’ strengths using delta values. Sharp changes in delta often highlight potential reversals, while consistent trends signal continuity.
• This feature allows you to identify trading opportunities with precision and confidence.

Adapts to Your Strategy
• Whether you prefer trend-following or reversal trading, FX Power provides the insights you need to execute effectively.
• Strong versus weak currency pairs often offer the highest probability trades.


5. Practical Ways to Use FX Power

Follow Trends
• Buy strong currencies and sell weak ones to align with prevailing market trends.
• Pair selection becomes easier and more logical with clear strength values at your fingertips.

Anticipate Reversals
• Monitor extreme delta values to identify when trends are losing momentum.
• Position yourself for reversals and capitalize on shifts in market sentiment.

Optimize Risk Management
• Use multi-timeframe strength analysis to avoid trades with conflicting trends.
• Focus on pairs with a clear directional bias for increased confidence in your entries.

Adapt to Market Volatility
• Delta changes can reveal volatility in specific pairs. Adjust trade size and stop-loss levels accordingly to manage risk effectively.


6. FX Power Indicator Settings

Customize FX Power to match your trading preferences:

Custom Timeframes
• Choose up to three timeframes to analyze simultaneously, offering insights into short, medium, and long-term trends.

Delta Threshold Alerts
• Set alerts for significant delta changes to stay ahead of sudden market movements.

Graphical Customization
• Adjust colors, line styles, and display options to personalize the tool and align it with your chart's design.


7. Further Information & Help

FX Power FAQ: For more insights and tips, visit our FX Power FAQ page.

Community Chat: Join our exclusive group to share strategies, ask questions, and learn from other FX Power users.

Support: Have questions or need assistance? Contact us. We're here to help.


Ready to Elevate Your Currency Trading?
Leverage Reliable Insights: Identify strong and weak currencies with precision.
Trade with Confidence: Use delta analysis to confirm trends and spot reversals.
Join the Stein Investments Community: Access tools, guides, and a network of like-minded traders to enhance your trading experience.


Don’t wait! Install FX Power today and unlock the true potential of currency strength analysis.


FX Power – The Ultimate Currency Strength Meter for MT4 & MT5

Analyze Forex strength vs. weakness across multiple timeframes. Trade with confidence using real-time currency power, smart pair selection, and professional-grade trend confirmation. Ideal for top-down analysis, breakout systems, and strong-vs-weak currency strategies.


Happy Trading!
Daniel & Alain

Reviews 35
dmb09forex
140
dmb09forex 2026.05.22 01:42 
 

I’ve been using Stein Investments products for a while now, including FX Trend, FX Power, FX Levels, and PTM. Their tools have become an essential part of my trading strategy, built around their ecosystem and methodologies. Product quality is excellent, and their customer support is outstanding—truly top-tier. Overall, one of the best trading systems I’ve used. Highly recommended for serious traders.

equalitygr
198
equalitygr 2026.02.04 14:52 
 

The best support and the best currency streng indicator out there

gannibal88989
123
gannibal88989 2026.01.24 13:55 
 

I bought the FX Power, FX Levels Power Candles, IX Power, FX Dynamic indicators, and I bought the full set because one indicator is not enough, each indicator complements each other and adds strength to the system. I've been trading for two weeks now and have had very good results. Daniel is very responsive and helps me understand how to use the indicators. He also has a lot of educational content. I recommend Stein Investments' indicators to everyone.

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
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ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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dmb09forex
140
dmb09forex 2026.05.22 01:42 
 

I’ve been using Stein Investments products for a while now, including FX Trend, FX Power, FX Levels, and PTM. Their tools have become an essential part of my trading strategy, built around their ecosystem and methodologies. Product quality is excellent, and their customer support is outstanding—truly top-tier. Overall, one of the best trading systems I’ve used. Highly recommended for serious traders.

equalitygr
198
equalitygr 2026.02.04 14:52 
 

The best support and the best currency streng indicator out there

gannibal88989
123
gannibal88989 2026.01.24 13:55 
 

I bought the FX Power, FX Levels Power Candles, IX Power, FX Dynamic indicators, and I bought the full set because one indicator is not enough, each indicator complements each other and adds strength to the system. I've been trading for two weeks now and have had very good results. Daniel is very responsive and helps me understand how to use the indicators. He also has a lot of educational content. I recommend Stein Investments' indicators to everyone.

Aleksandar Gogic
127
Aleksandar Gogic 2026.01.11 13:46 
 

"I have been part of this great community for two years now and have purchased several of Daniel's indicators. I can say with full conviction: Daniel's work is consistently at an extremely professional level. I am particularly fond of FX VOLUME and FX Power – for me, these are the best purchases I have ever made on MQL5. They are an absolute must-have for anyone serious about trading. What truly sets Daniel apart from others is the first-class personal support. You can tell from every interaction and every tool he creates that he puts genuine love and dedication into his work. Daniel doesn't just provide top-tier indicators; he also includes the perfect settings to go with them. If you follow the instructions and recommended settings, the results are simply impressive. Thank you, Daniel and Team, for your outstanding work and your great support!"

RealDavyK1ngsiz3
87
RealDavyK1ngsiz3 2025.12.14 20:47 
 

I sincerely believe that this indicator surpasses all the currency correlation indicators already available in the MQL5 STORE. I spoke with the creator, who is very attentive and serious about the project and always committed to helping users of his tools. The delta mode of correlation is incredibly fantastic; you can spot distortions in the pairs with amazing precision, truly worthy of an institutional level. Congratulations to everyone involved in the project.

ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER
1691
ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER 2025.11.24 15:10 
 

I have been active in Forex trading for quite some time and have tried many indicators. Nevertheless, I have always returned to the tools from stein investments. The indicators complement each other perfectly, and if you follow the rules, you will be profitable. I can recommend Daniel and Alain's tools and indicators without hesitation. The customer support is also great. You always get a quick response. Good work! Keep it up!

Philipp Hermann
1643
Philipp Hermann 2025.11.19 17:24 
 

Like all Stein Investment tools, this indicator is among the best and most precise on the market. It provides unparalleled insights into the market. Furthermore, Daniel and Alain offer truly outstanding support. Another key advantage is its seamless integration into existing trading systems. This unique feature justifies every purchase of Stein Investment tools for me.

Gorazd Trauner
1484
Gorazd Trauner 2025.11.10 12:08 
 

DEAR TRADERS , I can only REPEAT EN COPA , because it's hard to find some BETTER words, to describe this +THING+! +++This indicator is criminally underrated on this site. The quality, value and precision on offer here are simply remarkable. If you have an idea what this indicator can do for your trading and you're on the fence about purchasing it, let me be the one to tell you to NOT hesitate. You will NOT regret it. Daniel is serious and professional about his after-sales service as well. It's my pleasure to support such a high-quality product and awesome developer.+++ So, YEAH, I'm VERY PLEASED TOO :)))

Jack Hudson
121
Jack Hudson 2025.11.07 14:12 
 

Just got back to FX after losing access to MT4/5 in the US. I used the old version back then and it was awesome in the way it kept me from entering what would have been losing trades and kept me in winners for longer. The improvements I see here are impressive as is all of Daniel's work. His support has always and continues to be the best. Another one of many excellent pieces of his work.

ホウケンイ
465
ホウケンイ 2025.10.11 10:19 
 

I purchased this indicator last week and tested it for a while across different prop firm challenges. All I can say is — this is a very powerful indicator. Once you understand the full strategy and how it operates, making profits is not difficult at all. The developer, Daniel Stein, is also extremely helpful. I encountered some issues at the beginning, and he quickly resolved them for me. I highly recommend Daniel’s indicators to anyone who wants to trade seriously and effectively. I also shared my one-week results using this indicator in the Comments section.

Daniel Stein
112030
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.10.11 10:50
Thank you so much for this amazing feedback and for sharing your one-week results in the comments — that’s truly appreciated! I’m very happy to hear how well FX Power is working for you and that it’s helping you reach your goals across the prop firm challenges. For anyone interested, you can see the user’s shared results here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102576/comments/page3#comment_58244743 Wishing you many more strong trades and consistent profits ahead! 🙂🙏
Antonio Serna Cerda
1016
Antonio Serna Cerda 2025.10.09 14:02 
 

Llevo utilizando todos los indicadores de Stein desde hace 6 meses, incluyendo las herramientas EasyInsight, y sin lugar a dudas, y después de probar literalmente cientos de indicadores, no hay comparación. Y lo verdaderamente diferenciador, es el soporte, la comunidad y la atención de todo el equipo Stein.

Daniel Stein
112030
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.10.09 14:24
Thank you so much, Antonio.We really appreciate your kind words and long-term trust in our tools and community. It’s great to hear that you’ve had such a positive experience and that our work makes a difference in your trading journey. 🙏🙂
Bharti Arya
155
Bharti Arya 2025.10.09 13:03 
 

I own nearly the entire Stein Investments collection of indicators and tools, and while they're all extremely useful, the FX Power MT5 NG truly stands out from the pack. What makes this indicator exceptional is its versatility as a confluence tool. Regardless of your trading style—whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader—or whatever strategy you employ, adding FX Power MT5 NG as confirmation will genuinely elevate your trading performance. The strength of this indicator lies in how seamlessly it integrates with any approach. It doesn't force you to change your methodology; instead, it enhances your existing strategy by providing that crucial additional layer of confirmation before entering trades. This has been invaluable for filtering out lower-probability setups and increasing my confidence in the trades I do take. If you're already using Stein Investments products, this is an essential addition. If you're new to their tools, this is an excellent place to start. The quality and reliability are consistent with everything else in their lineup. Highly recommended for traders at any level looking to add professional-grade confluence to their analysis.

Daniel Stein
112030
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.10.09 13:27
Thank you so much, Bharti! I really appreciate your detailed and thoughtful feedback. It perfectly captures what makes FX Power NG so special. 🙏🙂
Tobias Stahl
175
Tobias Stahl 2025.09.22 16:16 
 

A very helpful indicator that works excellently with other Stein Investments indicators. Support is always fast and truly first-class!

Daniel Stein
112030
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.09.22 16:21
Thanks a lot for this wonderful feedback, Tobias. 🙂🙏
David Schaendlinger
224
David Schaendlinger 2025.09.16 14:00 
 

I have bought allmost all Stein indicators and they are really great. Thanks a lot.

Daniel Stein
112030
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.09.16 14:20
Thank you so much for your kind feedback, David – really appreciated!
Glad to hear you’re enjoying the full range of our tools. Wishing you a profitable trading day! 🙂🙏
Stefan Beyeler
466
Stefan Beyeler 2025.09.04 09:17 
 

FX Power ist ein grossartiges Tool und äusserst nützlich beim Traden. Der Support und der Austausch mit Daniel ist ausgezeichnet!

Daniel Stein
112030
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.09.04 09:27
Vielen herzlichen Dank Stefan. 🙏 Es freut mich sehr zu lesen, dass unsere Arbeit einen spürbaren Mehrwert bietet. 🙂
benny12
350
benny12 2025.06.27 18:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Stein
112030
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.06.27 18:57
Thank you so much for your great feedback, Benny! 🙏🙂
Really happy to hear that FX Power NG fits perfectly into your setup.
Wishing you a profitable trading day!
xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2025.06.05 18:56 
 

This author's indicators are very professional!! I also want to highlight the help he provides!! Thanks!!

Daniel Stein
112030
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.06.05 19:00
Thank you very much for your great feedback! I’m glad to hear you’re satisfied with both the quality of the indicators and the support provided. Wishing you a profitable trading day! 🙏🙂
Antonio Filogonio Teixeira Dos Santos
205
Antonio Filogonio Teixeira Dos Santos 2025.05.11 02:45 
 

I really like FX Power MT5. It really helps me understand the strength of the market and identify good times to enter and exit. Super useful for those who want to make safer decisions.

Daniel Stein
112030
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.06.05 18:59
Thank you, Antonio! I’m really glad to hear that FX Power helps you better understand market strength and supports your entry and exit decisions. That’s exactly what it was built for — to bring more clarity and confidence to your trading. 🙏🙂
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1092
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2025.05.08 15:18 
 

Very good indicator. Well programmed.

Nicodemus Johannes Bakker
175
Nicodemus Johannes Bakker 2025.04.15 15:10 
 

Just bought the FX Power and the pas few days it really helped me out. I trade Gold and it helps me to read the markets, walking the dog is also very good as a strategy. I m looking forward to also buy the IX Power and FX Volume and lastly the alert ea. I have used a lot of indicators, but these ones are real quality.

Daniel Stein
112030
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.04.15 16:16
Thank you so much for your kind words and for taking the time to leave such a great review – truly appreciated! 🙏🙂
I’m really glad to hear FX Power and the Dog Walk Strategy are already helping with your Gold trading.
Looking forward to hearing more about your progress — and happy trading with the tools!
12
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