SuperScalp Pro

5

SuperScalp Pro – faster, more accurate, and simpler scalping than ever before.

Hybrid Supertrend Scalper with Multi-Filter Confirmation

SuperScalp Pro expands the classical Supertrend concept and evolves it into a hybrid scalping tool designed for short- to medium-term trading setups across multiple timeframes. It not only provides trading signals but also includes a Trading Statistics Simulator, allowing you to evaluate the performance of your strategy and easily customize or optimize parameters for each timeframe or chart type.

The indicator combines a clear, color-shifting Supertrend band with multiple optional confirmation filters to deliver high-probability entry points while keeping risk management simple and effective. Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are dynamically calculated using ATR and displayed directly on the chart. A full alert system is included — popup alerts, email, and push notifications — ensuring you never miss a signal.

The main visual component is the Supertrend band that changes color based on trend direction while highlighting potential signal bars. When a Supertrend reversal occurs, entry signals are generated, and the indicator evaluates all enabled confirmation filters — including ATR range, ADX, RSI, multiple EMAs, EMA slope, distance from EMA, and volume — before validating the signal. This combined confirmation system significantly reduces market noise by requiring consensus among filters rather than relying on Supertrend alone.

Risk parameters are dynamically calculated from ATR and displayed as dashed SL and TP lines with price labels, allowing manual traders to instantly observe and manage risk.

Recommended Timeframes:

SuperScalp Pro is optimized for scalping strategies and delivers the best performance on lower timeframes such as M1–M5, where fast entries and precise signal detection are required.

However, the indicator can also be used on higher timeframes (M15–H1) for traders who prefer slower scalping or intraday trading, with reasonable expectations regarding signal frequency.

Most users achieve optimal results when using the indicator during high-volatility sessions such as London and New York.

Combine SuperScalp Pro with an Order Management Tool

You can pair SuperScalp Pro with the VM Auto SLTP Basic order management tool to streamline trade execution and eliminate manual processes.

SuperScalp Pro generates precise entry signals and displays ATR-based SL and TP levels directly on the chart, while VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically places those SL and TP levels in real time. You can enter the SL and TP prices from SuperScalp Pro into the VM Auto SLTP Basic control panel or use the built-in ATR-based SL and TP features.

This combination creates a faster, clearer, and more accurate scalping workflow — especially valuable in highly volatile market conditions where execution speed is crucial.

Support

After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private message to receive guidance on how to set up optimized configurations for each timeframe and chart type, as well as instructions on how to combine SuperScalp Pro with an SL and TP management tool to improve overall trading performance.

User Guides

  • SuperScalp Pro Detailed Guide: View here

  • Guide to Using SuperScalp Pro with VM Auto SLTP Basic: View here

Reviews 1
Michael Zane Nielsen
451
Michael Zane Nielsen 2025.11.25 01:24 
 

Near Perfect Product, Paid for itself in Hours Plus Some, Flexible Settings that I can adjust to my Style, Great Work.

