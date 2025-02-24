Anchored VWAP indicator

5

Anchored VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) Indicator

The Anchored VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is a technical analysis tool that calculates the average price of an asset, weighted by volume, from a specific user-defined starting point. Unlike traditional VWAP, which resets daily, the Anchored VWAP allows traders to select a significant event, such as earnings reports, swing highs/lows, or other key price levels, to analyze price trends and market sentiment.

By anchoring the VWAP to a chosen date or price level, traders can gain deeper insights into institutional activity, support/resistance zones, and trend strength. The indicator helps identify fair value areas and potential entry/exit points based on how price interacts with the anchored VWAP line.

Key Features:

  • Customizable anchor point to analyze price action from critical events
  • Helps determine trend direction and fair value areas
  • Useful for spotting dynamic support and resistance levels
  • Applicable across multiple timeframes for enhanced market analysis

The Anchored VWAP is widely used by technical traders, portfolio managers, and algorithmic strategists to refine their trading decisions by combining price, volume, and time into a single, insightful metric.


Reviews 10
zatami
42
zatami 2025.09.03 07:42 
 

Great tool you made Ahmad Kazbar. Its ability to show on different time frames is great. My only frustration is that whenever it's on the chart, a click on the chart moves the avwap start line to where I clicked. Though the way I solve this is to either change timeframes or remove the avwap or exit platform and come back on, I still feel you can do something about it unless I'm not doing something right. Please incorporate an option to hold the start line in place where it is without any shifting whenever I click any point in the chart. I know you may have done it that way for the purpose of one just selecting any point with a click, but there's need to give one an option to allow or not to allow because there are other tools I use which need clicking always. Thank you for this wonderful tool.

UPDATE: Thank you Ahmad Kazbar for replying me immediately. It shows indeed Developer Support to User is excellent.

I'm applying what you said in your reply by allowing the default look back (starting point) setting of 200 starting point candles. Then changing the starting point to the candle I want by double-clicking on the line and moving it. When I press again, the point does not move; only move when I press again twice. You're some genius. Well-done for helping with this Support and providing this awesome tool.

baik6211
66
baik6211 2025.09.02 03:45 
 

Very very very good

Findolin
1429
Findolin 2025.08.14 13:23 
 

Ein exzellenter Indikator! Vielen Dank!

