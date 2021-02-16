Entry Points Pro for MT5

4.51

The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads across MT4 + MT5. I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his clients.

The starting price of $99 applies only to the first 10 copies. As soon as they are sold, the price will be raised to $149 — and will keep rising as sales continue.

Rent from $59/month.

Entry Points Pro gives trade entry signals strictly WITHOUT REPAINTING. And for the first time this is not just the author's word — it is a verifiable fact: a confirmed signal is placed only on candle close, and an automated test recorded zero repaints (2,486,568 invariant checks on EURUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD — 0 violations). The method is open — you can reproduce it yourself in the Strategy Tester.

Be sure to send me a private message right after your purchase. I will send you the extended manual, the “Trader’s Bible” — a complete guide to trading with the indicator — and explain how to get a free bonus: a market scanner that analyzes many assets and timeframes at once and shows on a single screen where Entry Points Pro is trading best right now.

I am not asking you to take my word for it. Check it yourself — for free

  • The demo = the full version. Nothing is hidden or disabled.
  • Live statistics on your chart. The panel calculates the result of every signal on your symbol and timeframe: the success rate when exiting on the opposite signal and when exiting on a stop, plus the net total in points. Not the seller's screenshots — your numbers on your data.
  • Compare us with any competitor. Try to find another indicator that is not afraid to show its own statistics right on your chart.
  • Pick your timeframe in a minute. Step through M5–H4 — the panel will instantly show where your instrument has the best rate and enough signals. The past does not guarantee the future, but it gives an excellent reference point — all the more so because EPP relies on basic properties of the market: the market itself would sooner disappear than these properties stop working.

Watch the video (6:22) showing how just one signal played out and paid for the indicator.

A cancelled signal is NOT repainting

The only thing we have ever been criticized for is that “signals disappear”. Let's go through it honestly, because this is the core of the method. The signal arrow appears on candle close, but the entry happens only on a breakout of that candle's extreme — the indicator draws this level as a line with its price. If the next candle does not break the level, there was no entry and the signal is marked gray: the market did not confirm the move, and you did not lose a single point. This is a built-in filter of weak signals. With a conservative entry via a pending order, a cancelled signal physically cannot cause a loss: your Buy Stop or Sell Stop simply never triggers — delete it and wait for the next signal. How to enter correctly with stop and limit orders is covered in detail in the manual. Cancelled signals are tracked by a separate counter and do not take part in the success statistics. In version 10 the whole process is visible on the chart: the entry level, the live status, the gray arrows, the CANCELLED counter.

There is a second case of gray arrows — the signal-candle size auto-filter: if the candle is abnormally large, the entry would require an unjustifiably wide stop, and the indicator rejects such a signal on its own, even before the breakout check.

What you see on the chart

  • Buy/Sell arrows strictly on candle close + an amber early-warning “signal is forming” marker
  • An entry line with the breakout price and a stop line
  • A live status: “Waiting for a signal… → signal is forming → entry at price → in trade”
  • An abnormal spread warning
  • Alerts: terminal pop-up, push notifications to your phone, sound — early and confirmed, with no duplicates

The panel that answers the main question: “does this actually work?”

The new panel can be collapsed, hidden or dragged wherever you like. On your symbol and timeframe it shows:

  • How many signals there were over the statistics period (90 days by default) and how many were cancelled — the market did not confirm the entry, and you did not lose a single point.
  • WIN/LOSS — the ratio of winning trades to losing ones.
  • The success rate for three exit scenarios — because the entry is the same for everyone, while trade management is personal:
    1. Exit on signal — ideal management: hold the trade until the indicator's opposite signal. The upper bound of the method.
    2. Stop behind the signal candle — a tight stop: minimal risk per trade, but it gets hit more often.
    3. Stop behind the local extreme — a stop behind the nearest swing: hit less often, breathes with the market. I have been trading since 1999, and after all these years I no longer need indicators to read price — yet this is exactly the approach I practice: the best entry point in a trend comes after a correction has completed, with the stop behind the nearest extreme.
    They switch with buttons right on the panel — the success rate, the stop line and the lot are recalculated instantly. With one click you see which stop type gives the best result on your particular chart.
  • MIN. PROFIT — the minimum profit: the net sum of points from all signals over the period if every trade is carried from the breakout entry to the opposite signal. “Minimum” because it is the worst-case calculation: no take-profits and no partial exits along the way. A live example is in the screenshots: the markup recorded +107 points on a trade, while the price moved another 900+ after the entry. MIN. PROFIT is the floor, not the ceiling; everything above it is your trade management. See the live example in the screenshots at the bottom of this page, below the description (the video is there too).
  • A lot calculator based on your risk: “Risk 1% · $1,000 → lot 0.17” — calculated from the real stop of the current signal. The deposit for the calculation is set in the inputs: enter a fixed amount (and update it as your deposit grows) or set 0 — the indicator will take the current account balance itself. And if you want a robot to handle the lot calculation, the entry and the trade management — I am preparing an Expert Advisor that can do all of this and trades on its own.

How to trade — 3 steps

  1. Wait for an arrow on candle close — the indicator will draw the entry level with its price.
  2. Enter on the breakout of the level — I recommend a pending stop order placed right at the level, so the entry executes by itself. The stop goes behind the level the indicator shows; the lot is already calculated from your risk.
  3. Once price gives you the chance, move the trade to breakeven: the risk is zeroed out, while the profit potential is not capped by anything. This is how I trade myself. Then hold until the opposite signal — or trail your own stop. Both scenarios are honestly calculated in the panel, pick yours.

In this video I demonstrated the indicator in the tester and showed my techniques for working with it. The video was recorded on the previous version — I will soon make a new one for version 10 and show live trading with the indicator. To make sure you don't miss it, join our group: the link is in the header of my profile.

What's new in version 10

  • Works on any market out of the box. A smart adaptive auto-filter for signal-candle size: an abnormally large candle means an unjustifiably wide stop — the indicator cancels such a signal itself (a gray arrow). Gold, crypto, indices and stocks no longer require manual tuning.
  • A live status assistant: the indicator tells you in plain words what is happening and what to do next.
  • The entry and stop levels are drawn on the chart with prices — you can see where to enter and where the risk is.
  • Two honest exit statistics: on the reversal and on the stop — compare management styles.
  • Stop-selection buttons on the panel, with instant recalculation of the statistics and the lot.
  • A lot calculator based on risk percentage and deposit.
  • Early + confirmed alerts (terminal pop-up / push / sound) with no duplicates.
  • The panel in 7 languages: English, Russian, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Portuguese — it switches automatically to match the terminal language.
  • A collapsible panel, abnormal spread protection, faster code.

The advantages traders came to love the indicator for

  • Signals without repainting — they appear on candle close and do not disappear.
  • Any asset: forex, gold and metals, cryptocurrency, indices, stocks — with any MT5 broker.
  • All timeframes from M1 to D1.
  • Lightweight code — it does not slow down the terminal.
  • For beginners and professionals: a detailed manual that traders have nicknamed the “Trader’s Bible”, plus personal support from the author.

Support from the author

I have been trading since 1999 and answer every buyer personally. A reminder: after your purchase, be sure to send me a private message — I will send you the “Trader’s Bible” and the scanner of the best instruments for the indicator. For any questions about purchasing, installation and use, message me privately as well.

Price

The starting price of $99 applies only to the first 10 copies. As soon as they are sold, the price will be raised to $149 — and will keep rising as sales continue. Rent from $39/month.

Mini FAQ

There is an arrow on the chart, but the panel says “Waiting for a signal…”?
The arrows are historical markup. The panel shows the state right now. Trade by the panel status.

What are the gray arrows?
Signals that did not become trades — for one of two reasons. First: the next candle did not break the entry level — the market did not confirm the move (these are counted by the CANCELLED counter on the panel). Second: the signal candle turned out to be abnormally large — the entry would have required too wide a stop, and the auto-filter rejected the signal. In both cases no trade was opened and you lost nothing; these signals are not included in WIN/LOSS.

Colored rectangles appear after the fact — is that repainting?
No. The rectangles are not signals but visual statistics for signals that have already completed. The trading arrows never move.

Why are my percentages different from the screenshots?
The statistics are calculated on your symbol, timeframe and period. That is a feature: you see the real numbers exactly where you are going to trade.

What is the difference between “Exit on signal” and “Exit on stop”?
One stream of signals, two management scenarios: hold until the reversal or manage with a stop. Both numbers are calculated on the real history of your chart.

What language is the panel in?
The language of your terminal — automatically: English, Русский, Español, Deutsch, Français, Italiano, Português. The terms Buy/Sell and WIN/LOSS are international and identical in all languages.

Reviews 272
Daddy_Trader
19
Daddy_Trader 2026.08.05 23:52 
 

Отличный индикатор, хороший помощник!

Abrie De Man
26
Abrie De Man 2026.07.26 09:58 
 

Hi, i just bought this Indicator and so far i am SUPER happy with it. I have always struggled to get the correct entry points but this helps allot. Thank you!!!

Ravinder Kumar
62
Ravinder Kumar 2026.07.19 14:42 
 

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) I've been using Entry Points Pro for a while now, and it's a solid tool for identifying potential trade entries. The signals are clean and easy to understand, making it useful for both beginners and experienced traders. It doesn't guarantee winning trades—which no indicator can—but when combined with proper price action, risk management, and market structure, it performs well.

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Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (11)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Spikemasterdetector
Gil Celso Mandlate
Indicators
SPIKE DETECTOR MASTER Advanced Market Spike Detection Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Spike Detector Master is a professional technical analysis indicator designed to help traders identify and analyze significant price movements, momentum changes, volatility expansion and unusual market activity directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. The indicator provides clear visual information that can help traders monitor market conditions and identify potential spike activity without having to constantly analyze e
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Indicators
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC Scanner by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts multi-pair dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe scanner from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
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Entry Points Pro Robot
Yury Orlov
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Experts
$10,000 turned into $321,989 in 17 months. One account, five instruments, 745 trades, real ticks. This number repeats in your own Strategy Tester with one checkbox — verify it BEFORE you buy; the protocol is inside this description. I have been trading since 1999. Out of everything I have tried in a quarter of a century, one model survived: entering a trend after its correction has completed. We do not guess where price will reverse — we join the continuation of the move, with a short stop and a
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How To Trade Pro is a trend-following EA for gold (XAUUSD) : across three years on real ticks it turned every 1% of risk into +76% with a 6.6% maximum drawdown — and you can verify it in the Strategy Tester in 5 minutes BEFORE you pay . One position, a hard stop-loss inside every order from the first second , no grid, no martingale, no averaging. Risk is one setting: 1%, 2% or 3% (+76%, +224% or +482% over three years, drawdown scales in proportion). The price rises every 10 copies sold — today'
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Market Pulse AI 3.0 is a fully automatic portfolio Expert Advisor for five currency pairs: AUDCAD, EURCHF, NZDCHF, EURCAD, EURGBP . It works on these pairs only - they were selected for its logic, so there is no need to push it onto gold or bitcoin. Trading around the clock from Monday to Friday, seven built-in deposit protections. You set the risk with a single input - everything else it does by itself: 120 hours a week it keeps its finger on the pulse of the market. Attach it to ONE chart - it
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.59 (174)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
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Daddy_Trader
19
Daddy_Trader 2026.08.05 23:52 
 

Отличный индикатор, хороший помощник!

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.08.06 10:43
Рад, что вам нравится! Очень приятно осознавать полезность своих усилий.
💖
Abrie De Man
26
Abrie De Man 2026.07.26 09:58 
 

Hi, i just bought this Indicator and so far i am SUPER happy with it. I have always struggled to get the correct entry points but this helps allot. Thank you!!!

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.07.26 10:00
Hi. Thank you! Please check your PM 👋
Ravinder Kumar
62
Ravinder Kumar 2026.07.19 14:42 
 

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) I've been using Entry Points Pro for a while now, and it's a solid tool for identifying potential trade entries. The signals are clean and easy to understand, making it useful for both beginners and experienced traders. It doesn't guarantee winning trades—which no indicator can—but when combined with proper price action, risk management, and market structure, it performs well.

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.07.19 15:03
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) for you, my friend. Thank you! 😍
Sergey84
24
Sergey84 2026.07.16 09:06 
 

Отличный индикатор, если подходить с умом и не лезть во все сделки подряд.

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.07.16 18:39
Сергей, благодарю за отзыв! Рад быть полезным.
Longus1887
241
Longus1887 2026.07.16 05:48 
 

A must have indicator for manual trading. Very straightforward. Invest paid ou after one trading day!!

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.07.16 18:42
Thank you for review! 😍
Aaron Paul
57
Aaron Paul 2026.07.10 15:49 
 

This indicator is exactly what my trading experience has been missing and the developer support is brilliant. Thanks Yuri.

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.07.10 16:55
Thank you, mate! 😍 Your feedback makes me happy! 🥰🙏
Whoopty_FX
376
Whoopty_FX 2026.07.09 19:35 
 

Yuri is a thoughtful and detailed developer, and this indicator is nothing short of amazing. I'm very impressed with the usability and flexibility this indicator offers manual traders.

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.07.13 19:16
Thank you! 😍
fslum
38
fslum 2026.07.09 10:02 
 

Excellent indicator. I also like the support. But in future updates, I would like to see the following: 1. A clear exit signal. Currently, the indicator draws an "x," but only when the price moves further. 2. A clear average stop-loss/take-profit ratio. It would be great if the statistics panel displayed the average stop-loss/take-profit ratio.

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.07.09 10:20
😍💖 Thank you! You are awesome!
Binandgen
135
Binandgen 2026.05.24 11:17 
 

Здравствуйте! Купил индикатор уже очень давно) потерял инструкцию, не могли бы Вы направить мне её повторно, спасибо!

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.05.24 12:14
Здравствуйте! Проверьте личные сообщения.
JordiSoler23
29
JordiSoler23 2026.05.21 16:31 
 

"Hola Yury, he comprado el indicador. ¿Podrías enviarme el manual por favor? Muchas gracias."

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.05.21 18:04
Hi. check PM.
kirovsk
36
kirovsk 2026.01.28 20:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.01.28 23:45
Благодарю за покупку и отзыв! 💖Проверьте личные сообщения 🙏
Andrey
132
Andrey 2026.01.13 15:38 
 

I recommend this indicator to everyone. I've been using it since 2022. It's the best one I've used in a while.

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.01.13 17:17
😍💖 Thank you! You are the best!
zain xpro
131
zain xpro 2026.01.04 02:38 
 

I bought the product. Please send manual to zipco929@gmail.com

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.01.04 11:15
Done!
dafi7
428
dafi7 2025.11.26 06:53 
 

I bought this indicator a long time ago. It's excellent. The signals are clear, easy to understand, and extremely effective when followed. Thank you for this incredible indicator!

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.11.26 07:02
Thank you for your incredible review! 😍
Thueringer8
19
Thueringer8 2025.11.02 15:14 
 

Very good indicator, clear and reliable signals. The guide is helpful, and Yury gives great support. Thank you!

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.11.26 07:05
I'm glad to read it 💖 Thank you 😊
Rodger Zhao
267
Rodger Zhao 2025.09.28 02:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.09.28 08:01
Thank you very much for your review! 🙏
Muhammad Muhaizam Musa
88
Muhammad Muhaizam Musa 2025.08.28 10:28 
 

I am very happy using this indicator, having good support from seller and trading with confidence now. Follow the guide and making money. Hope everyone will look into this indicator and consider using it by understanding the guide by Yury. Happy trading everyone.

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.08.28 10:30
Thank you, Muhammad! 💖 I'm so happy to read your review! 🤩
Please let me know if you need something else.
鳥親父
47
鳥親父 2025.07.29 11:40 
 

I have been using the indicator for about 1 weeks. The best that can be and the price is very pleasant. I am very glad that I found it and it is definitely my favorite. Definitely the highest score.

Max_Peres
733
Max_Peres 2025.07.22 07:28 
 

I tried it, it's not good at all. Constant repainting and quality of those signals that didn't repaint are low - many false entries. Not reliable at all, just fluffy words in manual and in description.

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.07.13 19:15
Fair concern — and it is exactly why v10 was rebuilt. Confirmed arrows appear only on candle close and never move: verified by an automated invariant test — 2.4 million checks on EURUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD, zero repaints, and the method is reproducible in your own tester. Message me and I will send you the test recipe so you can verify it yourself. Cheers!
liyiii
211
liyiii 2025.07.21 07:27 
 

good indicator，recommanded to use it.

Yury Orlov
22092
Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.07.13 19:16
😍💖
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