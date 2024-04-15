Critical Zones MT5

4.72
Critical Zones has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in front of their screens / MT4 version.


Features

No repainting 
 This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives
Trading pairs All forex pairs
Temporality All timeframes

Parameters

===== Support and resistance Config =====

Bars To Look Bar For Calculation // Range of bars backwards from current bar to calculate support and resistance levels

===== Conditions =====

Breakouts // Turns breakout detection on or off

Retests // Enables or disables detection of retests

===== Support and Resistance Style ===== 

Drawing Type // Sets the line style of the support and resistance lines

Support Color // Sets the colour for the support levels

Resistance Color // Define the colour for resistance levels

===== Alerts =====

Pop-up Alert // Alert to MT4 terminal

Push Notification Alert // Alert to phone

Email Alert // Alert to email

===== Chart Settings =====

Option to change the colour of the candlesticks on the chart



Warnings

I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.

Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.


Reviews 48
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.06.20 10:03 
 

Very nice and clean indicator. Great Work!

Hamid Malik
29
Hamid Malik 2026.06.12 11:07 
 

Dear Mr. Rodrigo Arana, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for creating such an excellent free indicator. The Critical Zones MT5 indicator has been extremely helpful in improving my trade execution and overall trading decisions. I am also using it alongside another one of your indicators, Golden Hunter, and the combination has been working very well for me. Thank you for your generosity and for sharing these valuable tools with the trading community. I truly appreciate your work and dedication. Many thanks and best regards.

jtyson
42
jtyson 2026.06.05 10:08 
 

I've been using the Critical Zone indicator for a long time, and the new 1.20 update has made it even better. It works smoothly and reliably on both MT4 and MT5, with seamless performance when switching between timeframes. Special thanks to the developer for the fast responses and quick fixes. The indicator is very effective, making it easy to spot both breakouts and retests. I highly recommend it and wish all users successful trading.

Recommended products
Market Profile MT5 by Sublime Algo
Krystof Zak
Indicators
Market Profile by Sublime Algo Professional Auction Market Theory Tool for Precision Trading Market Profile by Sublim Algo is a powerful indicator designed to bring institutional-level market structure analysis directly to your MetaTrader 5 chart. Built for traders who understand that price alone is not enough , this tool visualizes how the market distributes time and activity across price levels — giving you a clear edge in identifying value, imbalance, and key decision zones . What This In
FREE
VP hidden
Emr Aljnaby
4.33 (12)
Indicators
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
FREE
Frato Vwap Bands
Francisco Felipe Alves Da Silva Rocha
Indicators
Frato VWAP Bands — Volume Weighted Average Price with Standard Deviation Frato VWAP Bands is an indicator that combines the traditional VWAP with dynamic volatility bands. It offers a multi-period view of the volume-weighted average price. Main Functionality: The indicator calculates the VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) and plots up to 3 upper and lower bands based on the standard deviation. The calculation is reset at the beginning of each new selected period (Hourly, H4, Daily, Weekly,
FREE
Failed Auction
Giorgi Abuladze
Indicators
Failed Auction — Professional Failed Auction Detection MT5 Version 1.05  The Problem With Volume in CFDs Every serious trader understands that volume is the lifeblood of market analysis. It is the one variable that reveals intention behind price movement. Yet the vast majority of CFD instruments — indices, forex pairs, commodities — operate without access to centralized exchange volume. What brokers provide is tick volume: a raw count of price changes per bar, devoid of directional context. Most
FREE
Session Volume Heatmap
Dang Tam Tran
Indicators
Volume Profile FREE — Multi-Session Heatmap (POC · VAH · VAL) See where trading activity actually occurs—not just where price moves. This indicator builds a clear, color-coded Volume Profile Heatmap directly on your chart and highlights the market's most important price levels: the Point of Control (POC) and the Value Area (VAH/VAL) , where price is most likely to react.
FREE
UT Alart Bot
Menaka Sachin Thorat
4.75 (4)
Indicators
To get access to MT4 version please click  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130055&nbsp ; - This is the exact conversion from TradingView: "Ut Alart Bot Indicator". - You can message in private chat for further changes you need. Here is the source code of a simple Expert Advisor operating based on signals from Ut Bot Indicator . #property copyright "This EA is only education purpose only use it ur own risk" #property link " https://sites.google.com/view/automationfx/home " #property versio
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.58 (12)
Indicators
Haven Volume Profile is a multifunctional indicator for volume profile analysis that helps identify key price levels based on the distribution of trading volume. It is designed for professional traders who want to better understand the market and identify important entry and exit points for trades. Other Products ->  HERE Main features: Point of Control (POC) calculation - the level of maximum trading activity, which helps identify the most liquid levels Value Area definition (area of increased
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
FREE
QuantMatrix Historical Move Probability9
Rafael Barreto Haddad
Indicators
QuantMatrix Probability AI Free QuantMatrix Probability AI Free is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines several measurements of current market conditions into three numerical estimates. The indicator uses exponential moving averages, Relative Strength Index (RSI), Average True Range (ATR) and the current price position in its calculation. These measurements are combined into a normalized market score. The resulting information is displayed on the chart as: BUY percentage SELL p
FREE
Proton Candle Time MT5
Vijay Singh
Indicators
Proton Candle Time MT5 OVERVIEW Proton Candle Time MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays a real-time countdown timer showing the number of seconds remaining in the current candle. The indicator updates continuously as the candle develops and resets when a new candle opens. This tool is designed for traders who need precise timing information while analyzing price action. PRIMARY FUNCTION The indicator displays the active candle countdown timer directly on the chart. The timer show
FREE
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
FREE
Volume Profile Density v2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume Profile Density V2.40 Displays the distribution of traded volume by price level, showing where institutional activity occurs. Unlike standard volume (over time), it reveals where volume actually concentrated. Key points: Horizontal bars = volume at each price Longer bar → higher volume Red zones = major support/resistance Main uses: Identify true support/resistance zones Locate POC (Point of Control) Define Value Area (70% of total volume) Use low-volume zones for stops and targets Color
FREE
LT Agression Indicator
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
FREE
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine
Arslan Rouf
Indicators
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator created for Bitcoin market structure analysis. The indicator is designed to help traders observe daily price behavior, possible daily extreme areas, liquidity sweep conditions, and market status. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not execute trades automatically. Overview Bitcoin often moves through wide daily ranges. This indicator helps organize that movement into a simple structure vie
FREE
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
Indicators
The Mirror Chart MT5 is a overlay indicator specifically designed to project a second financial instrument directly onto the main chart window. This tool is invaluable for traders who rely on correlation analysis, as it visualizes the price movements of two different instruments in real time. Unlike traditional overlays, this indicator utilizes intelligent, dynamic centering and scaling logic. It continuously analyzes the visible price range in the current window for both symbols and calculates
FREE
Auto Fibonacci for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
FREE
Anchored VWAP plus
TICK STACK LTD
Indicators
Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
FREE
Rolling vwap atr market panel
Florian Alain Bernard Jean-paul Pierre Cuiset
Indicators
Rolling VWAP + ATR Bands + Market Panel — powerful visual tool for scalping, extensions detection and intraday market structure analysis. Rolling VWAP + Panel Rolling VWAP + Panel is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze market structure using a Rolling Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) combined with ATR-based volatility bands , a real-time market analysis panel , and an integrated candle countdown timer . This indicator provides a clear and structured view of price beha
FREE
Easy VWAP
Luca Spinello
Indicators
VWAP Indicator, the short form of Volume Weighted Average Price, is similar to a moving average but takes into consideration the tick volume of the candles. The indicator calculates the moving average multiplying the price of each candle for the tick volume in the candle. Said calculation weighs with more significance price where more transactions were made. Features: Visual styling customizable Period customizable Ease of use
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicators
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (45)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Suvarna Scalper
Dhokiyas Money Map Investment Consultants - FZCO
Experts
Suvarna Scalper is a premium Gold focused Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD trading. It is created for traders who want an automated system with a clean setup, controlled recovery logic and simple chart monitoring. This EA is not made only to look good in a short backtest. The main strength of Suvarna Scalper is its long term survival focused structure. Grid trading is risky by nature, and many grid EAs can make profit for some time but fail when the market moves strongly. Suvarna Scalper is bu
FREE
ChronoBar Candle Timer and Sessions
Joseph Andrew Steele
Indicators
ChronoBar is a free, lightweight chart companion for every trader. - Candle-close countdown, shown both in the corner and on a label riding the price line, so you always know how long the current bar has left. - Live spread in points, always visible. - Session boxes for Tokyo, London and New York (hours configurable per session) over the last several days. Each box is bounded by that session's own high and low, and the live session's box grows in real time. It uses simple chart objects - no in
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Bar Color Trend
Germano Chagas
4.29 (7)
Indicators
Combining the best of Price Action , Directional Movement , and Divergence/Convergence analysis, Candle Color Trend is a easy and reliable way to identify trend direction. The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the assumption that an uptrend is defined by prices that form a series of higher highs and higher lows. In contrast, a downtrend is defined by prices that form a series of lower highs and lower lows. Additionally, ADX Wilder indicator is used to measure trend weakness
FREE
Session CVD
Riccardo Moreo
5 (1)
Indicators
This is the Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) , it's an indicator that calculates the long and short volumes plotting it then as a line on the chart, the most efficient way to use this indicator is by comparing the CVD line to the current chart and looking at the Divergence beetween the two of them, so that you can identify fake-outs and liquidty sweeps. for example in the picture that i put below you can see that the price has made a lower low but the CVD didn't, that means the volumes didn't suppo
FREE
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (19)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
More from author
Golden Hunter MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.86 (42)
Indicators
MT4 Version Golden Hunter   has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators: Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This
FREE
Gold King AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (4)
Experts
Only   1/5   copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //   MT4 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This q
Gold Pulse AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Only  4 /10  copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT4 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify areas
Pips Chaser MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (9)
Indicators
Pips Chaser  indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading //   MT4 Version Features No repaint indicator This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs Any currency pair Time frame H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe Trading time Around the clock Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1 Requirements The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads
FREE
Golden Hunter MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.67 (15)
Indicators
MT5 Version Golden Hunter has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators: Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This type
FREE
Auto Fibo MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.53 (19)
Indicators
Auto Fibo   is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading. Attach the indicator to the graph and it will automatically draw the exact golden ratio, saving you the trouble of having to find the critical point. The interface adjusts according to your computer to the approximate high and low points of the band. This indicator will correct most start and end point selection errors. For each band,
FREE
Pips Hunter PRO MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO   has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them /   MT4 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No l
FREE
Critical Zones MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Critical Zones has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in front
FREE
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Quantum Pips AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (5)
Experts
Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor! Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts. Contact me after purchase and  get a free indicator  (valued at over 65$) Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse
Gold Pulse AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Only   4 /10   copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT5 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify area
Quantum Pips AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor! Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts. Contact me after purchase and  get a free indicator  (valued at over 65$) Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse
Pips Hunter PRO MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT5 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No lag T
FREE
Pips Chaser MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.13 (8)
Indicators
Pips Chaser  indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading // MT5 Version Features No repaint indicator This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs Any currency pair Time frame H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe Trading time Around the clock Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1 Requirements The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads fo
FREE
Auto Fibo MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (7)
Indicators
Auto Fibo is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading. Attach the indicator to the graph and it will automatically draw the exact golden ratio, saving you the trouble of having to find the critical point. The interface adjusts according to your computer to the approximate high and low points of the band. This indicator will correct most start and end point selection errors. For each band, th
FREE
Top Bottom Tracker MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker   is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend /   MT4 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price -->   $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the valu
Smart Market Concepts MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER !!!  After purchase, contact via  MQL5 inbox  to receive my profitable indicator top bottom for FREE. Manuals to help you understand how the indicator works and the logic behind Smart Money Concepts. Indicator manual settings   //   How to use SMC Smart Market Concepts - All-in-one SMC indicator for MT4/MT5: structure, OBs, FVG, zones, sessions, Fib/OTE, and alerts. //  MT4 Version This indicator combines more than 20 indicators into a single “all-in-one” tool that
Smart Market Concepts MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER !!!  After purchase, contact via MQL5 inbox to receive my profitable indicator top bottom for FREE. Manuals to help you understand how the indicator works and the logic behind Smart Money Concepts. Indicator manual settings   //   How to use SMC Smart Market Concepts - All-in-one SMC indicator for MT4/MT5: structure, OBs, FVG, zones, sessions, Fib/OTE, and alerts. // MT5 Version This indicator combines more than 20 indicators into a single “all-in-one” tool that di
Forex Vigor MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ //  MT5 version Forex Vigor  is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values that
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Triangle Engine MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
XPulse MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
SnowGold MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
SnowGold — Gold swing breakout trading system l aunch promotion — Limited to 100 copies Unlike my other EAs, this is a limited product of which only 100 copies will be sold. After sales are complete, the product will be hidden forever. The price will increase by 50$ every 48 hours.  Lock in the lowest price before it's gone. 9  copies sold — only 91 remaining.   Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360313 SnowGold ( MT5 version ) originates from my largest live trading account. It was
Forex Vigor MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ //  MT4 version Forex Vigor   is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values tha
Triangle Engine MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
XPulse MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
SnowGold MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
SnowGold — Gold swing breakout trading system l aunch promotion — Limited to 100 copies Unlike my other EAs, this is a limited product of which only   100 copies   will be sold. After sales are complete, the product will be hidden forever. The price will increase by 50$ every 48 hours.  Lock in the lowest price before it's gone. 9  copies sold — only 91 remaining.   Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360313 SnowGold ( MT4 version ) originates from my largest live trading account. It
Filter:
Homayun12
25
Homayun12 2026.08.12 05:24 
 

Guys Dont Leave This Page, Install it And Use and Have Fun, Its Great

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.08.12 06:24
Thank you so much!
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.06.20 10:03 
 

Very nice and clean indicator. Great Work!

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.06.20 13:02
Thank you so much!
Hamid Malik
29
Hamid Malik 2026.06.12 11:07 
 

Dear Mr. Rodrigo Arana, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for creating such an excellent free indicator. The Critical Zones MT5 indicator has been extremely helpful in improving my trade execution and overall trading decisions. I am also using it alongside another one of your indicators, Golden Hunter, and the combination has been working very well for me. Thank you for your generosity and for sharing these valuable tools with the trading community. I truly appreciate your work and dedication. Many thanks and best regards.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.06.12 11:19
Thank you so much!
jtyson
42
jtyson 2026.06.05 10:08 
 

I've been using the Critical Zone indicator for a long time, and the new 1.20 update has made it even better. It works smoothly and reliably on both MT4 and MT5, with seamless performance when switching between timeframes. Special thanks to the developer for the fast responses and quick fixes. The indicator is very effective, making it easy to spot both breakouts and retests. I highly recommend it and wish all users successful trading.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.06.06 08:21
Thank you so much !!!
mizanur25x
46
mizanur25x 2026.05.31 12:21 
 

good

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.05.31 12:37
Hello, can you explain me why 2 stars? Can I help you?
AnniW
59
AnniW 2026.05.27 09:15 
 

Leider war es auch nach mehreren Versuchen nicht möglich die Software zu Installieren. Schade hätte sie gerne mal AUSPROBIERT.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.05.27 09:19
Anstatt eine negative Bewertung abzugeben, hättest du mich fragen können – ich hätte dir gerne weitergeholfen.
Roger
612
Roger 2026.05.20 12:50 
 

Very nice, a solid addition for scalping the m1 or however you choose. It's real time saver when you can at once see where you are at, plus it give consice alerts. Thank-you for this gift.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.05.20 12:58
Thank you so much!
Manish Ahuja
72
Manish Ahuja 2026.05.11 17:52 
 

This EA is actually good. Make $60 profit so far within 3-4 days on a $1000 account.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.05.11 18:06
Thank you so much !
Didik
144
Didik 2026.04.28 01:13 
 

Very usefull, thanks You.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.04.28 06:13
Thank you so much!
goodezz
15
goodezz 2026.03.31 11:27 
 

this indicator is really help me but i cant found on trading view so i cant use it when im on mobile trading

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.04.03 12:39
Thank you!
Antonius Loubser
705
Antonius Loubser 2026.03.21 08:54 
 

Thanx, look very promising.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.03.21 08:55
Thank you so much !
1193442978
224
1193442978 2026.03.19 14:25 
 

Muito bom indicador ! Parabéns ao desenvolvedor !

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.03.19 14:33
Thank you so much!
Lexiconj
104
Lexiconj 2026.03.10 11:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.03.10 11:29
Instead of leaving a 1 star review, you could have contacted me to ask me first.
Paula Watson
18
Paula Watson 2026.02.25 00:41 
 

Very good. Thank you

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.02.27 19:04
Thank you so much !
chandleeanlee
295
chandleeanlee 2026.02.23 04:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.02.23 07:19
Thank you!
marcelogan82
18
marcelogan82 2026.02.15 00:39 
 

amazing thank you dev keep goin

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.02.15 07:48
Thank you!!
Andreisv100
14
Andreisv100 2026.02.09 05:59 
 

Очень хорошо. Могу порекомендовать всем. Удобно в использовании.

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.02.09 09:19
Thank you !
Otgonbayar Lutaa
120
Otgonbayar Lutaa 2026.02.04 16:45 
 

wow amazing thank you bro

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.02.04 17:38
Thank you so much!
leha007
49
leha007 2026.01.30 18:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.01.30 18:21
Thank you very much! Enjoy it
Phrimvharinn Wongkanchanakul
63
Phrimvharinn Wongkanchanakul 2026.01.22 04:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Reply from developer Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2026.01.22 06:40
Thank you for your good review!
123
Reply to review