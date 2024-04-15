Critical Zones MT5

Critical Zones has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in front of their screens / MT4 version. has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in front of their screens /









Features

No repainting

This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives

Trading pairs All forex pairs Temporality All timeframes



Parameters

===== Support and resistance Config =====





Bars To Look Bar For Calculation // Range of bars backwards from current bar to calculate support and resistance levels





===== Conditions =====





Breakouts // Turns breakout detection on or off





Retests // Enables or disables detection of retests





===== Support and Resistance Style =====





Drawing Type // Sets the line style of the support and resistance lines





Support Color // Sets the colour for the support levels





Resistance Color // Define the colour for resistance levels





===== Alerts =====





Pop-up Alert // Alert to MT4 terminal





Push Notification Alert // Alert to phone





Email Alert // Alert to email





===== Chart Settings =====





Option to change the colour of the candlesticks on the chart













Warnings

I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.





Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.



