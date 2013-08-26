PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5

3

Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns

This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels.

  • It detects 19 different harmonic price formations
  • It plots primary, derived and complementary Fibonacci projections (PRZ)
  • It evaluates past price action and displays every past pattern
  • The indicator analyzes its own quality and performance
  • It displays suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels
  • It uses breakouts to signal suitable trades
  • It plots all the pattern ratios on the chart
  • It implements email/sound/visual alerts

Inspired by Scott M. Carney's book, this indicator has been designed to fulfill the needs of the most purist and exigent traders. However, it implements a twist to make it easier to trade: it waits for a Donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade, making its signals very reliable.

  • Fibonacci projections are vector-independent
  • It implements email/sound/push alerts
  • It plots the ABCD projection

Important: Some pattern names have been renamed to self-explanatory alternatives to comply with a trademark complaint from Mr. Scott M. Carney, who owns the following trademarks in the USA: Harmonics, Harmonic Trading, Bat Pattern, Butterfly Pattern, Shark Pattern, Crab Pattern and Five-O Pattern.

Supported Harmonic Price Formations

Name Min XB Max XB Min AC Max AC Min DB Max BD Min XD Max XD
Flying Fox 0.382 0.5 0.382 0.886 1.618 2.618 0.886 0.886
Bartley 0.618 0.618 0.382 0.886 1.272 1.618 0.786 0.786
Lobster 0.382 0.618 0.382 0.886 2.24 3.618 1.618 1.618
Dragonfly 0.718 0.718 0.382 0.886 1.618 2.618 1.272 1.618
Cypher 0.382 0.618 1.13 1.414 1.272 2.0 0.786 0.786
Barracuda - - 1.13 1.618 1.618 2.24 0.886 1.13
Alt Flying Fox 0.382 0.382 0.382 0.886 2.0 3.618 1.13 1.13
Deep Lobster 0.886 0.886 0.382 0.886 2.618 3.618 1.618 1.618
White Swan 1.382 2.618 0.236 0.5 1.128 2.0 1.126 2.618
Black Swan 0.382 0.724 2.0 4.237 0.5 0.886 0.382 0.886
Max Bat 0.382 0.618 0.382 0.886 1.272 2.618 0.886 0.886
Max Bartley 0.382 0.618 0.382 0.886 1.128 2.236 0.618 0.786
Max Dragonfly 0.618 0.886 0.382 0.886 1.272 2.618 1.272 1.618
Alt Barracuda 0.446 0.618 0.618 0.886 1.618 2.618 1.128 1.128
A Lobster 0.276 0.446 1.128 2.618 1.618 2.618 0.618 0.618
A Dragonfly 0.382 0.618 1.128 2.618 1.272 1.272 0.618 0.786
A Flying Fox 0.382 0.618 1.128 2.618 2 2.618 1.128 1.128
A Bartley 0.618 0.786 1.128 2.618 1.618 1.618 1.272 1.272
Sea Pony 0.128 3.618 0.382 0.5 1.618 2.618 0.618 3.618


Input Parameters

  • Amplitude - This parameter controls the size of the patterns to be found in the chart.
  • Deviation - Algorithmic wiggle room for pattern recognition. Increase it to find more patterns.
  • Breakout Period - Donchian breakout period for the trading signals.
  • Max History Bars - Amount of history bars to evaluate when the indicator loads.
  • Display Stats - Enable or disable performance screen stats.
  • Display Points - Display price point labels (X, A, B, C, D labels).
  • Display Ratios - Display pattern ratios.
  • Display Projections - Display the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ)
  • Display SL/TP Levels - Display suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels.
  • Pattern Settings - Choose what patterns to scan for: disable all those you do not use.
  • Drawing Settings - Configure the colors of bullish and bearish patterns, as well as font sizes.
  • Ratios - Enable or disable ratios and choose your own ratio colors.
  • Projections - Display or hide the Fibonacci projections on the chart.
  • Breakouts - Enable or disable breakouts, and set your desired arrow sizes and colors.
  • Alerts - Enable display/email/push/sound alerts for breakouts, patterns or both.

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 7
Oluwaseyi Olakojo
285
Oluwaseyi Olakojo 2019.11.22 13:31 
 

I actually had an issue with this software in the first place, an issue of slowing down my PC, but immediately I contacted the author, he took me hand in hand on what to adjust, and it is working fine at the moment, very accurate. You only need patience to let the harmonic software find the pattern for you. I gave five stars because the author is just there for you to assist positively and precisely. Just ask any question about your problem he will assist you to enjoy the software. Before I didn`t like trading harmonics, but this software proved me wrong and made me enjoy it at the moment.

mehdisz
57
mehdisz 2017.03.06 18:21 
 

nice harmonics pattern finder :)

feenDE
59
feenDE 2025.03.04 20:57 
 

"This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform." I agree. A meticulously crafted indicator of outstandingly high quality. "The indicator also includes a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner [...]." Could not find it. Without that, there is a need to open a chart for every timeframe and run the indicator on every one of them. That way you quickly reach the 100-chart-limit of MT5 and either have to reduce your timeframes, open another - or more - terminal instance(s) or just watch a tiny selection of chart symbols. This indicator is a gem and if you know how to use it, "there is no turning back", as is said. Seriously. I would go as far as to say that you only need this one indicator to succeed. And a little experience with the trading mechanics in general, risk management, position sizing, knowing the "character" of the respective symbol, etc. The basics. Why this has not more ratings and especially more positive ratings despite being around for more than 10 years: Miraculous. Maybe the lack of timely customer support does contribute to that. This indicator actually is entitled to all five stars. Why did I only give three stars each? There are a few reasons for that: The multi-timeframe-scanner, that is advertised and shown on the website (https://www.pointzero-trading.com/en/Products/view/PZHarmonacci) is missing. Despite contacting the seller, upon which he requested proof of purchase which I did provide, I have not received any response yet in regard to the missing multi-timeframe-scanner and the advertised bonus-indicators that are advertised on the product page. I will review this review and change it to the better when these matters get resolved. I have not heard back from the seller for almost two full weeks at this point, which is quite disappointing. Actually this indicator deserves a full-length review and a lot more going into detail on its beautiful functionality and design. Unfortunately this is not for me, as I have to responsibly set priorities and allocate my time in ways that are more in line with my perception of the right way to currently allocate time and energy.

Ronald Hoard
499
Ronald Hoard 2024.08.16 19:44 
 

I rate the MT4 version of this indicator as "useless". When I press the "view" command a window opens up without any harmonic pattern or SL, or TP markings. It just shows the original currency plot. I have complained to the author, and he has failed to fix it. I can only suspect that both versions of the indicator are no longer compatible with the recent versions of MT4 and MT5. I rate the MT5 version as "less than useless" since it, unlike the MT4 version, does not include a scanner.

greencastle94
94
greencastle94 2022.08.12 18:04 
 

Hey Arturo, Please consider to make the TP Point to be exact point of TP1 and TP2 level for every signal counted from the candle arrow appear, please. so we the user don't need to questioning where the price to put the TP. Rather then using TP level from TP1 until TP7 its confusing to me wich TP we should use as a target. The entry is very great, but the indicator still very lack to show the correct target point. Please consider it. Thanks. 2 Stars, hope Arturo will manage the exit point. You can't win the longrun game if you just having a good entry indicator but don't know when and where to get out consistently.

PZ TRADING SLU
832680
Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2025.04.26 13:54
Hello there. Sadly, it can't be done. I provide you with options for the SL and TP, but which to use is up to your good judgement.
Oluwaseyi Olakojo
285
Oluwaseyi Olakojo 2019.11.22 13:31 
 

I actually had an issue with this software in the first place, an issue of slowing down my PC, but immediately I contacted the author, he took me hand in hand on what to adjust, and it is working fine at the moment, very accurate. You only need patience to let the harmonic software find the pattern for you. I gave five stars because the author is just there for you to assist positively and precisely. Just ask any question about your problem he will assist you to enjoy the software. Before I didn`t like trading harmonics, but this software proved me wrong and made me enjoy it at the moment.

yongchao hu
23
yongchao hu 2019.03.28 05:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mehdisz
57
mehdisz 2017.03.06 18:21 
 

nice harmonics pattern finder :)

Richer Araujo
2131
Richer Araujo 2016.02.23 01:07 
 

:/

